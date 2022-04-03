FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 31

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 31.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 31 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) was unsurprisingly the captain of choice for around 90% of both the top 10k and the historic greats, so the Egyptian’s blank was a positive outcome for those who backed an armband differential in Gameweek 31.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip deployment was negligible in Gameweek 31, with the most-used being the Wildcard – and even then, there were fewer than 2% of the top 10,000 managers who activated it.

Fewer than one in 10 FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst well over half (58.8%) have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 31

Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) returns to the ‘template’ top 10k squad after his non-involvement in Gameweek 30, with the Portuguese full-back also benefiting from a mini-exodus of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m). Despite a small fall in ownership, the Liverpool man still remains the most-popular defender in the top 10,000.

Cancelo is the only Manchester City player owned by more than 5% of managers in the top 10k.

The other low-key changes are Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) in for Jose Sa (£5.3m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m), with the Wolves pair without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 33 – and the Mexican is, of course, suspended at present anyhow.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 31

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

Wildcarders went big on Chelsea pair Reece James (£6.2m) and Kai Havertz (£7.9m) this week, getting little reward when Chelsea were hammered by Brentford on Saturday.

Double Gameweek 31 was clearly in mind too with the acquisitions of Weghorst, Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.6m), while there are five players who play twice in Double Gameweek 33.

