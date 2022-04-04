Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

Our Suspension Tightrope article takes a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are nearing a two-match ban for the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.

We’re writing this on the Monday morning after Gameweek 31 and will update this article after the completion of Crystal Palace v Arsenal and Burnley v Everton.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF A PLAYER GETS 10 YELLOW CARDS?

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

PLAYERS ON 8/9 YELLOW CARDS

There aren’t too many key Fantasy assets at imminent risk of a suspension, as all of the above players bar Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.0m) have ownership figures of under 10% in FPL.

Ruben Neves (£5.3m) and Junior Firpo (£4.7m) are two of the four players on nine cautions although are both currently flagged with injury anyway.

Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) joined them on the precipice in Gameweeks 30 and 31 respectively; the pair have two more matches to see through before they are in the clear.

Gallagher, James Tarkowski (£4.9m) and Matthew Cash (£5.3m) are among the cluster of FPL assets who are two cautions away from the unwanted target.

Bench fodder options like Josh Brownhill (£4.3m), Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) are also part of this group on eight bookings.

Rodrigo (£6.2m) appears on the above list but is the only one in the clear, as he is two bookings away from a ban but just has one match to go before he passes the 32-game threshold.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after a team’s 32nd league fixture.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however. In fact, for most clubs, this will mean Gameweek 33 or later due to the backlog of postponed fixtures:

Team Matches played 32nd league fixture BRE 31 GW32 LEE 31 GW32 WHU 31 GW32 WOL 31 GW32 AVL 30 GW34 BHA 30 GW33 (first fixture of the double) LIV 30 GW33 MCI 30 GW33 MUN 30 GW33 (first fixture of the double) NEW 30 GW33 (first fixture of the double) NOR 30 GW33 SOU 30 GW33 (first fixture of the double) TOT 30 GW33 WAT 30 GW33 CHE 29 GW34 CRY 29 GW33 ARS 28 GW33 (second fixture of the double) BUR 28 GW33 (second fixture of the double) EVE 28 GW34 LEI 28 GW34

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There is currently just one player banned for Gameweek 32, and that is Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) – he will serve the second match of a two-game ban this Friday.

Michael Keane (£4.7m) was sent off for two bookings against West Ham United on Sunday but will see out his one match-ban on Wednesday when Everton face Burnley in the second of their two Double Gameweek 31 fixtures.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

