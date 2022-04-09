Scout’s Gameweek 32 picks for FanTeam’s Weekly Monster

Sponsored by FanTeam

The Gameweek 32 deadline may have passed for Fantasy Premier League but it most certainly hasn’t for FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, a tournament in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into an £840 prize.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

There is a kitty of £5,880 to play for, with prizes awarded down to 604th place.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 32 €30K EPL Weekly Monster [€3K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 32

Boosted by Wednesday night’s huge comeback win over Everton, Sean Dyche will be confident of maintaining that momentum against Norwich City. A victory here will blow the relegation race wide open, dragging Newcastle United and Brentford back into the scrap. Therefore, reliable Nick Pope gets the nod in goal.

Arsenal probably couldn’t hand-pick a better opponent to bounce back from Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace. That’s because Brighton and Hove Albion have just one point and one goal from their last seven matches. Only one defender has scored more goals than centre-back Gabriel, so he seems a solid pick at both ends of the field.

Even when Matt Doherty was shifted to the left-hand side against Newcastle United, he still produced his third tally of at least 14 points from six successive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches. Completing the defence is Luke Ayling. Although selecting a Leeds defender seems odd, he has assisted in his last two outings and is up against Watford.

Bukayo Saka and Raphinha are selected for similar reasons to teammates Gabriel and Ayling, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold having a higher expected assists (xA) tally than the Brazilian over their last four matches.

Priced cheaper than usual, Mohamed Salah should still be backed against Manchester City. Despite returns slowing to the point where he has now blanked in three of his last four, no player has had more goal attempts (19) in this period.

His last trio of appearances against Pep Guardiola’s side have brought in 29 FPL points. Yet opponent Phil Foden has an even better 35 points from his three.

Up front, Harry Kane has to be chosen. His brilliant form – seven goals and five assists from eight matches – combines with the general lack of good forward options. Ivan Toney is the only other one who can say he is doing well right now, so he is trusted to score again when hosting West Ham United.

However, the selection of Wout Weghorst is likely some form of Stockholm syndrome or blind faith. Once again, he let down many by bringing in just three points from a Double Gameweek.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 103m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 32 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

