136
FanTeam April 9

Scout’s Gameweek 32 picks for FanTeam’s Weekly Monster

136 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

The Gameweek 32 deadline may have passed for Fantasy Premier League but it most certainly hasn’t for FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, a tournament in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into an £840 prize.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

There is a kitty of £5,880 to play for, with prizes awarded down to 604th place.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 32 €30K EPL Weekly Monster [€3K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 32 HERE

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 32

Boosted by Wednesday night’s huge comeback win over Everton, Sean Dyche will be confident of maintaining that momentum against Norwich City. A victory here will blow the relegation race wide open, dragging Newcastle United and Brentford back into the scrap. Therefore, reliable Nick Pope gets the nod in goal.

Arsenal probably couldn’t hand-pick a better opponent to bounce back from Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace. That’s because Brighton and Hove Albion have just one point and one goal from their last seven matches. Only one defender has scored more goals than centre-back Gabriel, so he seems a solid pick at both ends of the field.

Even when Matt Doherty was shifted to the left-hand side against Newcastle United, he still produced his third tally of at least 14 points from six successive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches. Completing the defence is Luke Ayling. Although selecting a Leeds defender seems odd, he has assisted in his last two outings and is up against Watford.

Bukayo Saka and Raphinha are selected for similar reasons to teammates Gabriel and Ayling, with only Trent Alexander-Arnold having a higher expected assists (xA) tally than the Brazilian over their last four matches.

Priced cheaper than usual, Mohamed Salah should still be backed against Manchester City. Despite returns slowing to the point where he has now blanked in three of his last four, no player has had more goal attempts (19) in this period.

His last trio of appearances against Pep Guardiola’s side have brought in 29 FPL points. Yet opponent Phil Foden has an even better 35 points from his three.

Up front, Harry Kane has to be chosen. His brilliant form – seven goals and five assists from eight matches – combines with the general lack of good forward options. Ivan Toney is the only other one who can say he is doing well right now, so he is trusted to score again when hosting West Ham United.

However, the selection of Wout Weghorst is likely some form of Stockholm syndrome or blind faith. Once again, he let down many by bringing in just three points from a Double Gameweek.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 103m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 32 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

136 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi Anish

    Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Play Up Pompey

    Open Controls
    1. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They're getting relegated!

      Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Will Will ock be fit for double?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Och aye!

      Open Controls
    2. Noob
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He's not nailed.
      Howe is still figuring out his preferred midfield three (he'd be in mine but fans are torn)
      He could play on the right if Fraser is out for a while but it would be a risk to get him in

      Open Controls
  4. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft FH side for 33?

    Dubravka

    Doherty/Schar/White

    Son/Foden/Maddison/Saka/Fernandes

    Kane/Ronaldo

    Bench- 3.9/Dalot/Tskimikas/Richardson

    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Salah v Man U?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Afford Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. The Red Devil
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          He's not nailed either

          Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        That's a risk I know, let's see, might turn Ronaldo into salah depending on how both players do this weekend
        Apart from that?

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Good team! Will Foden play?

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Hoping he does, want a city attacker for their plum home games, also depends on their FA cup lineups

        Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Kulu or double up with Maddison (have Barnes) on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Also playing Kane and Doherty on FH

      Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Double Leicester

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Double up

      Open Controls
  6. SAINTS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    In Sky Sports FF I'm thinking of taking Fernandes out for Rudiger. Who do people think will score more tnis week?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      i wouldn't, Chelsea have a tricky looking game and Bruno could haul

      Open Controls
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Maupey to Nacho or Wood?

    Open Controls
  8. YoungPretender
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    How’s this FH team look?

    Dubravka
    Doherty Burn White
    Salah Fernandes Foden Saka Maddison
    Kane ASM

    Foster KWP Dalot Cucho

    Open Controls
    1. YoungPretender
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Also;
      Salah & Foden or KDB & Luis Diaz

      Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'd try to fit in son somehow, he's on a different level right now, specially at home

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        You’re right, but with so many good options, and already owning Kane and Doherty, I think I’m going to take the risk and leave him out

        Open Controls
  9. Jafalad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best bet in the National today? Snowleopardess would make a great story.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      It s a lottery anyway

      Open Controls
    2. jimmyharte
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Any second now each way or win.

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Delta Work £50 win

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      You can get decent odds on Wout Weghorst

      Open Controls
    5. lugs
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Santini, good enough to run in the gold cup, though well beaten, he has enough quality to beat these handicappers off a decent weight for his class

      Open Controls
      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        This. He was never going to win the Gold Cup but a slow run race ensured he wasn't seen to maximum effective. He's always looked as if he needed an extra distance of ground and today's the first time he's ever got it.

        50/1! Yes please! 😀

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Really. I might look at that if I'm offered a free bet.

          Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best cheap mid to put on bench for BB. Had planned Fraser but will likely be out.no much choice is there.

    Open Controls
    1. The Red Devil
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Gordon?

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Dewsbury-Hall? Elanga?

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Fred? Bruno G?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Bruno G is a good shout, looked good yesterday

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yeah, good point actually. He was getting into some good positions

          Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
    5. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Erikson

      Open Controls
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Salah that cheap there? Is it a trap? 😛

    Open Controls
  12. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Have 2FHs and a BB left. Was thinking of FH33, but with a hit I could end up with this:

    Pope Sanchez
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Doherty
    Salah Saka Martinelli Barnes Dewsbury-Hall
    Kane Mateta Broja

    A) BB (Sanchez Doherty James Mateta)
    B) FH

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      BB

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Guess I'll see how utd look later, seems a shame not to have any in, can't even stretch to Fred/Elanga

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I wouldn’t lose sleep over lack of united

          Open Controls
  13. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Team for next week

    Ramsdale
    Robertson James Cancelo Burn
    Salah Sancho Maddison Saka Odegaard
    Kane

    Doherty Broja Dennis

    Will be doing a -4 to get in Sancho/Burn and then move Sancho to Mahrez or Foden for Watford at home

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks good.
      Not convinced Sancho will do much and I’d prefer Schar over Burn I think, but close one.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I think Burn will score soon, also Leicester really poor on set pieces

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Sancho only 1 gameweek so just a differential punt

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Think that team will compete fine v FHs

      Open Controls
  14. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How’s this FH33 looking chaps?

    Dubravka (Pope)
    Castagne Schar Cancelo (White Andersen)
    KDB Son Bruno(vc) Maddy(c) Saka
    Nacho ASM (Adams)

    Just the 3 SGWers and no Liverpool.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Wood over ASM any day..

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah, it’s a 50/50 for me.
        ASM was lively against wolves and seems to turn it on a bit more at home. Wood on pens.
        Just really don’t like Chris wood, so that’s putting me off!

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          ASM looks ok but no end product very similar to Traore.. I would certainly have at least one pool asset maybe a Robertson if you can

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah, it’s hard to exclude a pool Def. Thanks mate. Gonna be a week of tinkering so will see where it ends up

            Open Controls
    2. MightyGar
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Downgrade Pope for a 3.9 and use the cash elsewhere?

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Where would you use the change?

        Open Controls
  15. VALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Foster
    Cancelo | Robertson | Doherty
    Salah | Saka | Raphinha | Kulusevski
    Kane | Mateta | Weghorst

    Sa | Dewsbury-Hall | Amartey | Coady
    1FT | 6.7ITB
    No chips or WC

    My plan is Raphinha to KDB but also tempted to ditch Sa for Dubravka. Another option could be Coady to James, whilst still getting KDB. I don’t think a hit is worthwhile but still undecided.

    Thoughts??

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      The hit could easily pay off, wait for UCL games first tho obviously

      Open Controls
  16. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Early thoughts for next week, going to use BB in 33 I think, if I shift Raphina out I'll have 6 doublers and single's with great fixtures. Who's my best Raphina replacement up to 8.1m? (Madders?)

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - James - Robbo - TAA
    Salah - Son - Kulu - Saka - Raph
    Weg

    DDG - Doherty - Broja - Cucho

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maybe Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        just now

        hmm, would i be better getting a doubler?

        Open Controls
  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    FH 451 with only 7 DGWs madness?

    Dubravka
    Schar Gabriel Cancelo Laporte
    Bruno Saka Maddison Bowen Son
    Ronaldo [C]

    Laporte Bowen or Doherty Barnes is the final decision

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I like that team, tempted to FH myself lookin at that

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I actually think bowen outscores barnes even though he has a double

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          My thinking exactly 😛

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ta!

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks good on paper. Which means nailed on for a 22 pointer GW

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        😆 indeed ...

        Open Controls
  18. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Crazy to captain son next week over saka/barnes ?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not at all, its going to be a diverse captaincy week, Im considering Schar to be honest

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        didnt see newcastle last night, do they look good defensivly ? and is schär attacking enough for captaincy

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          just now

          They wernt threatened by wolves much so hard to say, seems to do well for bonus, took a few freekicks against wolves aswell

          Open Controls
  19. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Come on Bruno!
    5 goals and 15 assists today!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      and dont wake me up from this dream

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      15 Sancho goals is it?

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Fred is the legend

      Open Controls
  20. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best 3rd fwd on FH?

    1. ASM
    2. Wood
    3. Lacazette
    4. Nacho
    5. Wood
    6. Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      ASM short term pick, Nacho longer term, although a bit risky with rotation

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Who are the first 2?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Kane and Ronaldo

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Mid or Def instead

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Considering

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood twice. Must be very good.

      Go cheap play 352

      Open Controls
  21. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Do you think James will start today?

    Open Controls
    1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Think so

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Partly depends on whether Tuchel thinks he can salvage the CL tie. I wouldn't be confident he gets 90 mins, so I've held back in getting him in this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah so did I. Was hoping he wouldn’t start.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I actually think salvaging the tie involves playing his best Chelsea 11 this weekend.

        Open Controls
    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thanks guys.

      Open Controls
  22. luke the lokonga enthusiast
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    worth taking a punt on bruno G on FH33?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      too many options available before I would pick Bruno G (unless budget is an issue)

      Open Controls
      1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        funny you say that because i feel like hes up there with those options if he can keep his place. bowen is a good shout but im not sure who else i want to bring in (who has a double)

        Open Controls
        1. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          When does Bowen have a double?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            He doesn't

            Open Controls
            1. artvandelay316
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Didn't think so. Cheers for the clarification.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                You don't need to ask. Just check the fixture ticker right here.

                Open Controls
  23. JT11fc
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is it just me or is there a lot of diversity in template this year? my mini league rival and I both have Son Doherty Broja and Tierney, the other 11 players all different, much more exciting then normal

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      This year? That's a mighty long time. At the start of the season it was template city, with any variance widely derided on this forum. As the season's gone on, the initial obvious picks lost their way and far greater diversity gradually crept in, making the game all the better for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yep. Same pattern most years.

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I guess its mainly because of the doubles

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Before that - United fell flat and Bruno was no longer a 'no-brainer', then DCL got injured and Everton went all wrong, as did Leeds. KDB got injured, Sterling out of favour and Peptation did it in for the likes of Torres, Mahrez, Gundo and Foden. Antonio and Benrahma conked out early on, but a lot of players were very slow in wising up to that. And so it goes on.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            An extra FH ...

            Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Blame the DGWs

      Open Controls
  24. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Dubravka’s 7 points already stinking up my bench. Gonna be a long gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      lol yep I’m expecting a Brighton goal now

      Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah, Ramsdale needs a rest

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah I went schmeichel instead.

      Open Controls
    4. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Schar on bench, same last week for his goal ! Sod’s law he’s not gonna get anything in the dgw when I play him

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here, benched him twice. It is inevitable for us

        Open Controls
  25. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Looking at City's fixtures in 33 & 34 and praying Cancelo & KDB get plenty of minutes across both GWs

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Me too but they're in too many competitions.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      And Gundogan Mahrez to steal the show

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      may not necessarily translate to points

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Already got Cancelo and Mahrez. Waiting for points anxiously

      Open Controls
  26. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can get to this with a hit, good enough to compete against FH rivals? No bench

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Doherty Schar
    Salah Saka Barnes Kulu
    Kane Ronaldo(c)

    Foster Greenwood Ramsey Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
  27. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Considering TAA, Robbo and VVD/Alisson for Liverpools run in. My ML rival has TAA and VVD so I'm thinking of flexing the excess cash.

    Opinions on the triple up?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm fine with it but you wont be able to have Salah

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm good without Salah till end of season now.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      It could work if Liverpool keep up their energy levels.

      A draw tomorrow would be a big boost for owning both Liverpool and Manchester City players in the title run in.

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      For covering rivals purpose that's fine. For overall rank, Laporte Cancelo Doherty would need to be reckoned till end of season.

      Open Controls
  28. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Martinelli or Ode?

    Open Controls
    1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      nelli but i'd avoid both

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need Gordon replacement as BBing, 5.5 max. Wish Fraser didn't pull his hamstring

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  29. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you drop Kane or Son for a United DGW next? I’m inclined to say no, depending on how both go this week

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I had Kane Son and Doherty before I WCed in GW31. Now only got Kane.

      Simply my biggest regret this season. And I captained Kai GW9

      Open Controls
      1. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That’s it. Also got doc for the triple and want to keep them until WC in 35. But the DGW is always going to interest me…

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      not worth it imo, its not like they have the best fixtures

      Open Controls
  30. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Countdown to Man U convincing us to captain Salah next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      before the countdown for salah convincing us to captain kane

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.