Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

Our Suspension Tightrope article takes a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are nearing a two-match ban for the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.

There are currently no players suspended in the English top flight, with Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) serving the second match of a two-game ban on Friday – but the Mexican and Wolverhampton Wanderers now blank in Gameweek 33 anyway.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF A PLAYER GETS 10 YELLOW CARDS?

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

PLAYERS ON 8/9 YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 32 was a big weekend on the suspension front as many FPL assets are now free of the threat of a two-match ban.

In fact, there are now only five players who are at risk of suspension.

Two of them are on Burnley’s books. Semi-popular bench fodder option Josh Brownhill (£4.3m) will need to get through the Clarets’ next two matches without a booking to avoid being slapped with a two-game ban, while James Tarkowski (£4.9m) only needs to dodge two cautions in as many matches to avoid the same fate.

Tyrone Mings (£5.0m), Scott McTominay (£5.4m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) are also on the precipice, although McTominay is currently injured anyway.

The likes of Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) and Matthew Cash (£5.3m), plus everyone bar Tarkowski on eight yellow cards, can no longer be banned for two matches as a result of yellow card accumulation.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

For Bissouma, Tarkowski, Brownhill and McTominay, the cut-off point is Gameweek 33.

Mings will be in the clear after Gameweek 34:

Team Matches played 32nd league fixture AVL 31 GW34 BHA 31 GW33 (first fixture of the double) MUN 31 GW33 (first fixture of the double) BUR 30 GW33 (second fixture of the double)

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT