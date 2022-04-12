Meet the FPL Manager: Top 300 manager and captain picker extraordinaire

Joe chats to Chama, who is currently in the top 300 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after resolving to improve his captaincy picks.

Chama’s career history as an FPL manager was not that impressive ahead of the 2021/22 season. He knew he could never win the game with only a couple of top 50,000 overall finishes to his name since 2014.

That all changed this year when he focused his game on ensuring he had the best captain pick each week.

In the latest Meet the Manager video and podcast, Chama explains to Joe how he selects his armband candidates. This involves an intricate, evolving matrix plotting the teams with the best fixtures, top premium picks and worst defences to target.

Thanks to taking the time to look at captaincy strategy across the campaign he has achieved an incredible captaincy average better than the overall number one, which has propelled him to among the very highest rank places.

From Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.6m) early-season hauls to Son Heung-min‘s (£11.1m) recent 42-point haul in Gameweek 32, his captaincy picks have been exemplary.

Chama also takes some time to chat about his plans for Gameweek 33 and who will be handed the armband this time around.

Given his success so far, his selection is not to be missed ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Incredibly he still has not deployed his Triple Captaincy chip. He reveals which remaining set of fixtures he plans to use it as he attempts to climb even further up the rankings.

