Interview April 12

Meet the FPL Manager: Top 300 manager and captain picker extraordinaire

10 Comments
Joe chats to Chama, who is currently in the top 300 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after resolving to improve his captaincy picks.

Chama’s career history as an FPL manager was not that impressive ahead of the 2021/22 season. He knew he could never win the game with only a couple of top 50,000 overall finishes to his name since 2014.

That all changed this year when he focused his game on ensuring he had the best captain pick each week.

In the latest Meet the Manager video and podcast, Chama explains to Joe how he selects his armband candidates. This involves an intricate, evolving matrix plotting the teams with the best fixtures, top premium picks and worst defences to target.

Thanks to taking the time to look at captaincy strategy across the campaign he has achieved an incredible captaincy average better than the overall number one, which has propelled him to among the very highest rank places.

From Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.6m) early-season hauls to Son Heung-min‘s (£11.1m) recent 42-point haul in Gameweek 32, his captaincy picks have been exemplary.

Chama also takes some time to chat about his plans for Gameweek 33 and who will be handed the armband this time around.

Given his success so far, his selection is not to be missed ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Incredibly he still has not deployed his Triple Captaincy chip. He reveals which remaining set of fixtures he plans to use it as he attempts to climb even further up the rankings.

  1. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Does this look reasonable? I'm not sure if it's worth trying to put together a plan to bring Kane into this team for the rest of the season.
    Got 2 FT, 1.6 ITB, no chips left.

    Schmeichel (Ramsdale)
    TAA Cancelo Silva Doherty* (Digne*)
    Salah Son Kulusevski Saka (c) (Raphinha*)
    Lacazette Broja (Greenwood*)

    GW33: Raphinha, Doherty & Digne > Brownhill, Tarkowski & Taylor (-4)
    GW34: Lacazette > Kane

    Would have just enough money to get all Salah, Kane and Son.

    Alternatively I could just do Raphinha > Maddison (c) and save the other FT but it would mean no Kane for the rest of the season.

  2. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Raph to Maddison
    Son C

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reply fail to SKENG

      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Morning all. Would you FH here? 2FTs. Still with WC and BB also.

    DDG
    TAA. Cancelo. Doherty*
    Salah. Saka. Kulu. Martinelli 
    Kane. Weg. Toney
     (Foster, Dalot, Raphinha*, Tierney*)

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Doc and Weg
      to Schar and Wood?

      You can WC them both out in a few weeks!

  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play James or Broja?

    Broja would normally be benched but has a double...
    Whereas James might feast or not play at all!

    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Broja

  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Lacazette hasn't scored in open play in 2022. The way Arsenal risked everything on banishing loads of players and getting nobody in in January really looking more and more like a masterstroke everyday.

  6. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Don't think so. Raphina to maddison / Barnes and tierney to schar / castagne / justin gives you plenty of doubles and some good singles. Then WC 34, BB 36 and FH 37

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to rafa

  7. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I have decided to free hit in 37.

    Fixtures wise, there are more appealing fixtures.
    GW33 - Newcastle, Man Utd, Southampton, Arsenal
    GW37 - Chelsea, Villa, Everton, Palace + Man City

    Upside is more in gw37.

