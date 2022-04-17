Chelsea and Man Utd set for Double Gameweek 34

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been handed confirmation of the Gameweek 34 schedule.

The news comes after the completion of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, which has seen Chelsea progress after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley.

As a result, Chelsea’s Gameweek 37 match with Manchester United will move to Gameweek 34 (Thursday 28 April).

That means Thomas Tuchel’s side will play West Ham (h) and Man Utd (a) in the next round of fixtures, while United will face Arsenal (a) and Chelsea (h).

There are implications for Gameweek 37, however, as Chelsea are now left with a single fixture (Leicester at home), while United will blank.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 34 FIXTURES

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES

VISUAL OVERVIEW: GAMEWEEKS 34-38

Our Season Ticker on the home page and in our Premium Members Area has been updated to reflect the latest fixture announcement.

Wolves v Man City is not included yet.

The teams below are sorted by fixture difficulty between now and the end of 2021/22, with those with the most remaining fixtures likelier to be higher up the table.

