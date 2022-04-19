172
Pro Pundit Teams April 19

The case for a FPL Gameweek 34 Free Hit

Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

Since the second Free Hit chip was announced at the end of 2021, there has been almost constant discussion about which are the best Gameweeks to play them. With the near-constant stream of Double Gameweeks over the past few months and with more to come, particularly in Gameweeks 36 and 37, there has been no shortage of opinions on this question.

Gameweek 34, however, has remained largely absent from these discussions but this article will consider why a Free Hit in 34 might actually be your best option, particularly if, like me, you happen to have both Free Hit chips left.

WHAT MAKES A GOOD FREE HIT?

A good Free Hit isn’t just about racking up a great score but it must also factor in how that score compares to what your original team would have scored and, of course, the scores of other Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. While there are no certainties in FPL, the best environment for maximising these factors would be at a point in the season where a template has formed, but that template serves the Gameweek in question quite poorly and, ideally, a Gameweek where lesser-owned options have strong fixtures.

Of the remaining Gameweeks, Gameweek 34 looks, to me, to be the most conducive to maximising the elements of a good Free Hit. Not only does it feature double fixtures for Chelsea and Manchester United, it offers attractive home fixtures for Manchester City (versus Watford), Liverpool (versus Everton) and Crystal Palace (versus Leeds). While some of these teams will be served by our existing squads, many won’t or not to the extent we would perhaps like. 

Therefore, a Gameweek 34 Free Hit offers the opportunity to really attack these good fixtures while, at the same time, avoiding trickier fixtures for the likes of Arsenal, Southampton, Aston Villa and (arguably) Tottenham Hotspur.

For managers with a second Free Hit, I would be looking at Gameweek 37 to play it and, indeed, there’s at least a decent argument for 37 being the standout Gameweek for any Free Hit. This quandary can only be answered by the individual manager given the variety in squad selection but the fact that 37 is filled with doubles and, in particular, doubles for less template-fashionable teams such as Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace, means it offers a particularly high-variance opportunity for managers looking to make up ground late on.

WHY NOT GAMEWEEK 36?

Many might ask why not Gameweek 36 for the Free Hit given that it is shaping up to be the biggest remaining Double Gameweek of the season. The reason for me is twofold. Firstly, playing the Free Hit in Gameweek 36 rules out the option of playing a second one in Gameweek 37 (or indeed Gameweek 35) as Free Hits cannot be played in consecutive Gameweeks. Thus, there is this specific opportunity cost to factor in.

More broadly, however, Gameweek 36 features Double Gameweeks for teams such as Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester, all teams that are probably well-represented in our existing squads. Taking my own squad as an example, I can currently put out ten Double Gameweek players before making any transfers. They may not be the absolute ideal players, but can I really justify using a Free Hit to switch out a squad of Double Gameweek players for other Double Gameweek players? Especially given the opportunity cost of not using that Free Hit in another Gameweek where, as discussed, I believe there is potential for a bigger relative payoff. 

In my eyes, the combination of these factors, allied with the fact that there is still an opportunity to go into Gameweek 36 with two free transfers anyway means that, despite its appearance on paper, this Gameweek is not an ideal one for getting the maximum payoff from of a Free Hit.

Last but not least, and perhaps most obvious of all, Gameweek 34 is the very next Gameweek, making it, by definition, the hardest Gameweek to plan for and thus the most benefitting of a Free Hit in that respect.

If you happen to have two free transfers in hand (or indeed a Wildcard) to use right now, maybe this mitigates the advantage a little, but the added advantage you gain from being able to organise yourself specifically and immediately for Gameweek 34 shouldn’t be overlooked.

CONCLUSION

While it’s very difficult to generalise at this stage of the season, I think there is a good argument that, due to the way the fixtures fall for the rest of the season, its immediacy, the presence of a short-notice Double Gameweek for teams like Manchester United and Chelsea with top players who are, to some extent, still underrepresented in the current template and good fixtures for the likes of City and Liverpool, Gameweek 34 offers the biggest remaining upside for a Free Hit this season.

There is certainly also a strong argument that Gameweek 37 represents a good Free Hit prospect too and, if a decision must be made between the two, which one offers the most upside will have come down to the individual manager based on their own particular circumstances.

However, in my view, both Gameweeks 34 and 37 offer better Free Hit prospects than Gameweek 36, despite it being arguably a ‘bigger’ double-Gameweek. This is largely because the fixtures in Gameweek 36 reflect either the current template and/or the teams with the best fixtures for the rest of the season. In other words, if you use your free transfers to build for Gameweek 36, you are building for the whole run-in, thus if you use your Free Hit(s) in 34 and/or 37, you are likely to find the biggest opportunities for differentials and thus a greater opportunity for achieving higher upsides.

  1. Marty McFly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which of these scores better over gw34/35?

    A) Broja (bur, bha)
    B) Pukki -4pts (NEW, avl)

    Open Controls
    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Probably Pukki - Broja hasn't scored above 2 points since GW24 and isn't even nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      The guy most likely to score.

      So I'd go Pukki depending on your bench strength as well.

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Give Pukki a go. He can't be any worse than the usual suspects.

      Open Controls
  2. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Please can someone explain what outcomes we're waiting on to determine if City double in 36 or 37?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      None. Just waiting for the announcement which it is.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      All I can think is if Real Madrid knock out Manchester City it somehow favours their fixtures to play it later on?

      There would be no cup final to consider, just the league to secure so perhaps it's club influence? Albeit they say they have no power in fixture scheduling having sold that for the TV broadcast revenues.

      Open Controls
    3. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      According to James @ Planet fpl they may wait to see how the relegation battle is shaping up so that in GW37 there is a significant fixture for TV in which case City go to 36
      He's just speculating but it seems to have some merit
      Maximising TV viewers basically

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I agree with the strong logic in this article.

    Have fun this week.

    More twists and turns no doubt and undoubtedly football isn't more important than life and death.

    It's a beautiful game.

    Open Controls
  4. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    FH 34 it is.
    3 city
    3 liverpool
    3 chelsea
    2 man united

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I would punt on pukki and zaha

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      It's the Manchester City picks that need fine tuning.

      KDB, Cancelo + 1 likely safest but there's a line up on Wednesday and outcome to weigh up first.

      Also, means dropping Spurs premium to afford Chelsea and Manchester United too.

      Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Choose:

    James or havertz (have rudi and mount also))

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Havertz.

      Open Controls
  6. checkit_j
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    WC draft so far.... thoughts?

    Schmeichel - Foster

    TAA - Cancelo - James - Cash - Dalot

    Salah - Havertz - Mount - Elenga - Dewsbury Hall

    Pukki - Kane - Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I had Dalot for a while and it was not fun. Like the rest though.

      Open Controls
      1. checkit_j
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks for replying.

        Ive now gone for a back 4.

        Laporte - TAA - James - Cancelo ( I'll either bench dalot as bench filler or swap him for Cucurella/Schar/)

        Open Controls
  7. Rbyrne95
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi Guys, who would you rather play here?

    Davies (Def), Toney or Broja?

    Have Weghorst as single striker atm but next game is against Wolves

    Open Controls
  8. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which transfer to free up cash (to get Havertz)?

    James to Alonso
    Hwang to 4.5m (Hwang is 3rd Bench most weeks anyway)

    Open Controls
    1. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hwang to Gelhardt may even be an upgrade

      Open Controls
  9. jimmyharte
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Why hasn't city's double been announced yet

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably announced after this weeks fixtures so expect something on Thursday/Friday

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      First day back after Easter, it takes time to arrange fixtures, policing, security etc need to be in place, and an agreement probably needs to be reached with Sky who are going to televise it.

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Hopefully it comes soon. Feels any potential planning ahead is on hold til we know which week it lands

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yes I haven't hit the WC yet.

        Open Controls
  10. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer?

    A) Laporte + Rudiger

    B) Cancelo + Alonso

    It's pretty important to me that they play both games of doubles

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A if you need starts.

      Open Controls
    2. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Could really do with some kind of 4-3 thriller tonight

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not having Ronaldo may paradoxically lead to United having a better match

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        As a Liverpool fan with no liverpool players, I need a 2-1 win, with Bruno scoring the Utd goal and Hendo scoring an unassisted brace

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Same boat, so that works for me. The title race is actually going to affect my FPL scores for the run-in though. I’ll keep Cancelo, as I can still cheer against City due to their defence EO, but there’s no way that I’m bringing in more City on my FH in 36 or 37

          Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Robbo return tonight would be very nice.

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I prefer another 5-0

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Hope not only got TAA playing. My green arrows definitely not going to survive whatever happens.

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Liverpool seem to be in a mode now where they want to tie up and close off games more than anything at the moment. Not saying it won't happen but I'd be surprised to see them go much higher than 2/3-0

      Open Controls
  12. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Anything you'd change on this FH team:

    DDG 3.9
    VVD TAA Cancelo James Laporte
    Salah KDB Havertz Mount Elanga
    Pukki 4.5 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Gallagher or zaha over elanga.
      If salah starts tonight, i expect him to rested vs everton.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I've had Zaha in a draft. Would like to work a Palace attacker in there if possible. If I think Mahrez starts v Watford I can downgrade KDB.

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      VVD to Robbo but I assume that's out of budget

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yep out of budget unfortunately.

        Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      get another city attacker
      Bruno over Mo?

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Looks good, i like it.

      Going without a premium forward may be the best way to play it. No Ronaldo or Kane.

      I've certainly scored more in midfield in formations with less strikers starting this season.

      Open Controls
    5. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Thanks for all the suggestions guys. Appreciate the input.

      Open Controls
  13. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Tuchel dropping a big hint Reece will play V Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Could be a benching v West Ham then.

      Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If he stays as RCB, I don't expect him to be rotated much.

      Open Controls
  14. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    For GW36 BB team…

    A. Son + Scheichel, Matip, Dennis
    B. Kulusevski + Ederson, Robertson, Richarlison/Werner

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I am on a

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    On WC ?? (Have cancelo rudi mount)

    1. Laporte and Havertz
    2. James and Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  16. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I'm confused. Is Reece James now more attractive to get or less?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Dunno...prob more nailed, but not as wingback

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Less, looks like he'll be getting minutes as a RCB and then the odd RWB game. Such a shame, proper explosive potential otherwise.

      Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Might be less effective from open play but will probably be more nailed and will still have set pieces

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Perhaps less exciting as before, but at the end of the day he still plays for a team with one of the best defenses, with a couple of DGWs to go.

      The recent comments indicate more minutes which isn't a terrible thing. Would obviously say GW36 could end up being a SGW for him due to the FA Cup but you never know.

      He's only 0.1m more than Rudiger, and he is a better attacker. Don't forget Rudiger is a LCB himself and we've seen how far up the pitch he can get himself. Same applies to Reece - and Reece will no doubt still get games at RWB.

      Tuchel probably hadn't given a straight answer because it then doesn't commit him to always having to pkay him at RCB/RWB. It's a good thing he can play blth well - means he's more likely if a start tbh.

      Open Controls
  17. aidmata
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How's this looking for WC this week? Plan would be to BB in 36 and then FH in 37. For exact cash so looking to hit the button shortly (depending on City double announcement) but any thoughts appreciated.

    Schmeichel Foster

    James TAA Cancelo Matip Laporte

    Foden Jota Son Mount Martinelli

    Dennis Werner Richarlison

    Open Controls
  18. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Really could do with a 0-0 today.

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      I own Robertson, Matip and Salah but praying for a highly unlikely United win

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Expect Degea masterclass but i don't remember the last time liverpool didn't score at home in epl...may be last season when anfield was empty.

      Open Controls
      1. noissimbus
          1 min ago

          Expecting a Maguire masterclass.

          On a slightly more serious note, can United cope without Ron? They need the midfield to step up.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Haha,

        I own TAA, Robbo and Alisson. I'm also a United fan.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Club > FPL. Hope for a 5-0 Utd win

          Open Controls
      3. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
    3. dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      5th defender sport for bb36??

      1. Matip
      2. Cash

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        IF For 36 and 37 i would go for Cash.

        Open Controls
      2. JariL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cash. Or if you're playing 4 at the back save a bit and go White or Davies if it can help your XI.

        Open Controls
    4. JariL
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Any improvements to this WC draft? I think I'm going Rudiger over James for security of starts. Salah the obvious miss, but I like what I can do with the money when I downgrade to Jota. Could also go White over Davies or Gordon over KDH.

      BB36, FH37. 0.3ITB.

      Ederson
      TAA // Robertson // Cancelo // Rudiger
      Jota // Foden // Havertz // Mount
      Kane // Pukki

      Foster // Davies // KDH // Joao Pedro

      Open Controls
    5. DAZZ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Is there a case for the chasers to go Alonso over James? im tempted.

      Open Controls
      1. noissimbus
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          James heigher ceiling but neither are rotation proof.

          Open Controls
      2. Golazo1357
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Wanted to go Broja to Gelhardt and Saka to Mount, but priced out by 0.1 which is brutal. 2 free transfers this week and only a FH left.

        Guita/Foster
        James, TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Schar
        Salah, Foden, Saka, Kulu, Gordon
        Kane, Broja, Mateta

        A) Salah to Mane and Saka or Kulu to Mount? Hard to say how the points get split between the Liverpool lads, but don't think there's much in it.
        B) Kane to Werner or another striker + Gordon to Mount + Saka to Havertz (only works if I go Kane to another striker or Havertz to another midfielder)
        C) Salah to Mane + Guita to Schmeichel + Saka to Mount for a -4

        Open Controls
        1. noissimbus
            22 mins ago

            C but Guaita stay. Like you said, hard to separate the Liv lads.

            Open Controls
            1. Golazo1357
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Also have exact cash if I went Salah to Mane and Kulu to Mount and kept Saka....

              Open Controls
          • Crazy Train
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I am priced out of a similar move to bring in Mount for Saka so am weighing up Bowen > Mount and Cucho > Gelhardt instead for a hit

            Open Controls
        2. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          No chip left:

          A) Salah + Werner,
          Or
          B) KdB + Kane

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
        3. Arfaish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          How does this WC look with BB36 in mind:

          Schmeichel, Foster
          TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Thomas
          Salah, Son, Mount, Havertz, Maddison,
          Mateta, Pukki, Cucho

          Cucho should be back from injury but Thomas is a worry which will need to be monitored for minutes, could go Amartey instead.

          Open Controls
          1. KieranKA
              just now

              Can you afford Davies instead of Thomas?

              Open Controls
          2. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Any thoughts on this wildcard please?
            0.5 ITB so could move Alonso to Laporte
            Will BB36

            Schmeichel (Foster)
            TAA Alonso Cancelo James Cash
            Salah Mount KDB Coutinho (KDH)
            Watkins (Pukki Gelhardt)

            Open Controls
          3. KieranKA
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Thoughts on my WC35 plan? Looking at BB36

              ** If City double in GW36:
              Schmeichel // Foster
              Trent Cancelo James Royal // Cédric
              Salah Son Coutinho Maddison // Gordon
              Watkins Pukki // Mateta

              ** If City double in GW37:
              Schmeichel // Foster
              Trent James Rüdiger Royal // Cédric
              Salah Son Coutinho Maddison Martinelli
              Watkins // Pukki Mateta

              Open Controls
            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Guaranteed SCENES tonight

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour ago

                I’m actually nervous. Liverpool are big rivals for us

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  You guys aren't big rivals for Liverpool anymore 😛

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 min ago

                    It’s largely because of the history between us. They’re the closest to us in terms of success of all time from all the British teams

                    Open Controls
              2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                • 9 Years
                53 mins ago

                Could do with a Salah no-show. Weghorst 1st sub...

                Open Controls
                1. Kun Tozser
                  • 6 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Would you not rather have Salah's 4 goals?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                    • 9 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Then Weghorst bangs 6 against Saints

                    Open Controls
            • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
              • 9 Years
              55 mins ago

              The gameweek in which City double will be announced 1 minute after deadline.

              Open Controls
            • HashAttack
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Anyone looked into which option gives a better gw38 team - A or B?

              A) WC36, FH37
              B) FH36, WC37

              Open Controls

