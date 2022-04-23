3pm team news: Barnes, Foden, Schar and Wood all benched

Three more Premier League matches follow hot on the heels of Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United.

Leicester City v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Watford and Norwich City v Newcastle United start at the traditional kick-off time and all feature some well-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Brendan Rodgers makes four changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

Caglar Soyuncu and James Justin replace Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira at the back, while further forward, Ademola Lookman and Patson Daka come in for Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jamie Vardy, meanwhile, makes his return from injury as a substitute.

Aston Villa, who are on a run of four defeats in a row, opt for two changes from the 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, as Ashley Young and Leon Bailey replace the injured Lucas Digne and Danny Ings.

At the Etihad, Pep Guardiola makes six changes from Wednesday’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling all feature in attack, while Ruben Dias makes his first start since March as he partners Aymeric Laporte in defence.

For the visitors, Jeremy Ngakia, Tom Cleverley and Joshua King come in as Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka miss out with minor knocks and Joao Pedro drops to the bench.

Norwich face Newcastle at Carrow Road and Dean Smith makes just one change with Christoph Zimmermann in for Ben Gibson at the back.

Eddie Howe, however, rings the changes as Fabian Schar and Chris Wood are benched, with Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy all brought into the side.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Amartey, Albrighton, Vardy, Choudhury, Barnes, Pereira, Ward, Perez, Iheanacho

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: O’Reilly, Olsen, Nakamba, Chrisene, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Iroegbunam, Chambers, Ings

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Sarr, Dennis, King

Subs: Bachmann, Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Gosling, Kayembe

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Gibson, Gunn, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe, Aarons, Gilmour, Placheta, Williams

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Ritchie, Shelvey, Schar, Wood, Gayle, Darlow, Fernandez, Almiron, Manquillo

