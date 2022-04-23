748
Dugout Discussion April 23

3pm team news: Barnes, Foden, Schar and Wood all benched

748 Comments
Share

Three more Premier League matches follow hot on the heels of Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United.

Leicester City v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Watford and Norwich City v Newcastle United start at the traditional kick-off time and all feature some well-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets.

Brendan Rodgers makes four changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

Caglar Soyuncu and James Justin replace Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira at the back, while further forward, Ademola Lookman and Patson Daka come in for Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jamie Vardy, meanwhile, makes his return from injury as a substitute.

Aston Villa, who are on a run of four defeats in a row, opt for two changes from the 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, as Ashley Young and Leon Bailey replace the injured Lucas Digne and Danny Ings.

At the Etihad, Pep Guardiola makes six changes from Wednesday’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling all feature in attack, while Ruben Dias makes his first start since March as he partners Aymeric Laporte in defence.

For the visitors, Jeremy Ngakia, Tom Cleverley and Joshua King come in as Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka miss out with minor knocks and Joao Pedro drops to the bench.

Norwich face Newcastle at Carrow Road and Dean Smith makes just one change with Christoph Zimmermann in for Ben Gibson at the back.

Eddie Howe, however, rings the changes as Fabian Schar and Chris Wood are benched, with Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy all brought into the side.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Amartey, Albrighton, Vardy, Choudhury, Barnes, Pereira, Ward, Perez, Iheanacho

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: O’Reilly, Olsen, Nakamba, Chrisene, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Iroegbunam, Chambers, Ings

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Sarr, Dennis, King

Subs: Bachmann, Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Gosling, Kayembe

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Gibson, Gunn, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe, Aarons, Gilmour, Placheta, Williams

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Ritchie, Shelvey, Schar, Wood, Gayle, Darlow, Fernandez, Almiron, Manquillo

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

748 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Söyuncu, I will love you forever, you beautiful human being you!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Or until his next 1-pointer, anyways 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He's really helped me out today here. Lot of nervousness there half expecting Villa to score... 😆

        Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Played Pukki 2 (Norwich are gone) Justin 6 benched to play striker, when will I learn don’t rely on RMT!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ah come on, he's been on form.

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      You can't expect a goal every game. He was a decent pick today on paper

      Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    At least I can bench Pukki next week. Maybe Ferguson or Young-Coombes might get a start.

    Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Get in Kasper and Saka! 😀

    Time for Kane and Kulu show to begin now. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Second this!

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      You forgot Son

      Open Controls
  5. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hiding behind the sofa with only Davies from Spurs in the late match...

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I only has Bruno in the Liverpool v United game last week. That was scary .

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        I only had TAA. I have long learned not to get high on my own supply. The last time I got an kind of returns from United was in 2013 with RvP. Had Ronaldo for a minute and was considering him on a WC given the double and the impending easy fixtures, but thought better of it.

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          According to ragabolly’s site I’m ‘very differential’ with no Chelsea mids, salah, Kane or TAA so most games could go very wrong. That said, got Son so hopefully get something in the late KO

          Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Dubravka my hero!!!

    Open Controls
  7. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Any chance Pope not starting?

    Kasper on the bench..

    Open Controls
  8. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Come on Brentford. Stomp those Spurs out

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Stomp them out in a 5-4 win though

      Open Controls
  9. cigan
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Free hit going with Sterling, Cancelo & Laporte over Saka & Kasper (from my normal team) :o)

    Open Controls
  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Totally ruined my day this WC! Can’t even enjoy the Sat night game now! Too much stress that WC, not felt like this for a long time 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Walk away, its just a game

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      🙁 Who did you have - triple City and two defenders? Pukki?

      Open Controls
    3. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      You expect too much. Could still come good in the upcoming GWs

      Open Controls
    4. noissimbus
        31 mins ago

        Do other enjoyable things. The good thing about FPL (and watching football) is that you can tune in or switch off any time.

        Open Controls
      • Babit1967
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Chin up mate, It’s only a game at the end of the day.

        Last gw I got rid of Mahrez for Son on a -4 and last minute captain Son over Salah, lost mega points.

        Going to just have a bit of fun in the last couple of weeks with captaincy choice & transfers

        Open Controls
      • Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        You shouldn't, nothing wrong with the team you picked.
        (a) Man City clean sheet odds were by far the best this week
        (b) another day it could have been Sterling getting the haul
        (c) Nketiah and Pukki both in form, and can't expect budget strikers to score every game
        (d) well set for future weeks etc.

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks matey! Logging out for the day anyways.

          Open Controls
      • Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not like you to let the game get you down fella. Zoom out and look at your season as a whole and you are smashing it fella. This week was right decision just wrong outcome......chin up mate.

        Open Controls
    5. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Newcastle only 11 points behind Man U

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Wow!!

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        LIV mci ARS up next... Selling Burn this week for Fofana probably.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Evans not in the squad. I'd monitor his fitness...

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Good point

            Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Held off Pukki, let's go Burn!

      Open Controls
    7. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      But the content creators said this is a good week to play FH, especially if you're playing catch up..

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        The content creators aren’t time travellers you moron. You’re criticising them with the benefit of hindsight.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Easy my man.

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            I apologise.

            I’m grumpy today. My bad.

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        It would have been with Jesus.

        You had 3 slots up top to fill, Manchester City home to Watford who they beat 8-1 last time out.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah I agree.

          Results can be predicted correctly (Newcastle win + CS, arsenal win, City winning big) but getting the right player is never easy, especially if buying tickets for roulette or tombola.

          Open Controls
    8. PORTUGA
        36 mins ago

        Until the end of the season
        Choose 2:

        A) Saka & Diaz
        B) Jota & Smith Rowe

        Open Controls
        1. noissimbus
            1 min ago

            A 100%

            Open Controls
            1. noissimbus
                just now

                Wait this is Liverpool Diaz not City Dias. Not so sure.

                Open Controls
          • nerd_is_the_werd
            • 2 Years
            35 mins ago

            36 (-12) from 6.
            Triple Chelsea and 5 DGW players left to go.

            Open Controls
            1. Bojam
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              30 (-12) from 4 (Saka, KDB, Laporte, Dubravka) here.

              Kane (C), Toney, Mane, Jota, Kulu, TAA & Jonny to go.

              No DGWers! GW in the balance I think.

              Open Controls
              1. TN
                • 1 Year
                just now

                17 from De Bruyne, Schmeichel, Cancelo and Watkins...

                2dgwers (Mount, Alonso) plus pool to go...

                Open Controls
            2. lugs
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              19 pts on so far on FH, which is roughly even with my original team when i factor in the -8 that i was going to take, Saka, Castagne Dubravka hauled for my original team, Ronaldo & Zinchenko are the only ones with points on FH, lots of players left to go though including Havertz(c) x2

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                oh i just remembered Castagne was part of the -8 so my FH team is doing better 🙂

                Open Controls
          • KeanosMagic
              35 mins ago

              KDB injured, or just rested after going so far ahead?

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                rested

                Open Controls
              2. Bojam
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Rested with the CL games and PL run in hotting up.

                Open Controls
              3. Jellyfish
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Rested I believe, and as a non owner I was happy to see him leave the pitch.

                Open Controls
            • drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              33 mins ago

              Lovely blank from Cancelo, laporte and sterling

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                FH or WC?

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                There's always an upside

                Open Controls
              3. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Have an upvote! 😀

                Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              31 mins ago

              What I would give for a Kane hat-trick in this one... Come on Spurs!

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                *Son

                Open Controls
              2. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                Let's gooo!

                Open Controls
              3. Bojam
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Hell yeah. Kane (C) here. Would love him & Mane to go big this week.

                Open Controls
              4. Jellyfish
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Yep with you there Camzy. Kane or Son, either will do for me

                Open Controls
              5. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                H2H guy has captained him and guy I'm neck and neck with in biggest M.L. doesn't have him and I do.

                Open Controls
              6. nerd_is_the_werd
                • 2 Years
                just now

                What I would give for a Kane blank.
                Shipped him out for KDB this week.

                Open Controls
            • Razor Ramon
              • 6 Years
              29 mins ago

              Almost captained Cancelo

              Open Controls
            • Jellyfish
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              Worth holding on to Bowen for Norwich game or time to cash in? Tempted to cash in, but he feels like a nice differential (with many having already sold).

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                What Joelinton did against Nor?!?

                Open Controls
                1. Jellyfish
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I know. If I stick to my plan to FH gw37 it probably makes sense to keep.

                  Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.