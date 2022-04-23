29
Dugout Discussion April 23

Brentford v Spurs team news: Sessegnon in for Reguilon

29 Comments
Share

The fifth and final Premier League match of the day sees in-form Brentford play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Thomas Frank makes four changes from Brentford’s win at Watford in Gameweek 33 and there is a massive task ahead with Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock and Christian Norgaard all missing out.

As a result, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Roerslev and Mathias Jensen come into the starting XI, while Saman Ghoddos replaces Yoane Wissa further forward.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, starts against his former club.

For the visitors, Antonio Conte makes just one change from the side beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion last time out and it arrives at left wing-back, with Ryan Sessegnon coming in for Sergio Reguilon.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Bech, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Dasilva, Wissa, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett

29 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Pep Rouletters in the mud

    Open Controls
  2. Jon Snow
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mistake of the month: listening to whoever told me to bring in Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Make your own decisions

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised if Newcastle sold him in summer.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Definitely. Where would he go? Brighton?

        Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Nearly time for the Kaptain to speak

    Open Controls
  4. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    24 pts for Gabriel Jesus. Noone saw that coming.

    Open Controls
  5. No Need
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Correct decisions and correct outcomes are two very different things

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Let's go Kane and Son!

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Lucky, only Kulu to worry about!

      Open Controls
  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kane, Son and Toney fun time!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Bojam
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane, Kulu, Toney! High scoring game please 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
  8. Meechoo115
      12 mins ago

      Terrible wildcard so far!

      Pukki. Martinelli. Cancelo. Sterling

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nketiah, Coutinho, Mahrez for me on my WC.

        Open Controls
    • Random Name
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sorry ive tried but i cant watch this game any longer. The ugliest kit colour combo i have ever come across in 2 decades+ of watching football

      Open Controls
    • Spirit of 1999
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      did az capt bruno again?

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        He’s on free hit. Don’t think he has him

        Open Controls
      2. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        FH, Havertz

        Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Shithouse 1-0 please Brentford.

      Open Controls
    • Al Green Arrows
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do you think Livramento starts tomorrow against BHA?

      I have only him and Kilman (red flaged) as a sub for Schar.

      Open Controls
    • BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      28 from 7 any good? 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Better than me. 14 from 5 after WC.

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Currently on 9 from 6 (WC).

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I hear ya, bro.

          Open Controls
    • Al Moon Yeah
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hehehe remember preseason when we thought it was crazy going without Bruno F. and he justified his relevance with that gw1 monster haul vs leeds? How the mighty have falllen!

      Open Controls
    • C_G
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Toney coming in for Schar, no way he scores today right?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I sold him on WC so Toney is nailed on to score now.

        Open Controls
    • mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Harry Kane has scored against every PL team he's faced other than Brentford.

      Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Of course Watford scored, that WC City defensive triple up was a really good shout.

      Feck this game man.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wait for the City double...

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wtf is Jansson doing there? Complete donkey...

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.