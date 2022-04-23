Brentford v Spurs team news: Sessegnon in for Reguilon

The fifth and final Premier League match of the day sees in-form Brentford play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

Thomas Frank makes four changes from Brentford’s win at Watford in Gameweek 33 and there is a massive task ahead with Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock and Christian Norgaard all missing out.

As a result, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Roerslev and Mathias Jensen come into the starting XI, while Saman Ghoddos replaces Yoane Wissa further forward.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, starts against his former club.

For the visitors, Antonio Conte makes just one change from the side beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion last time out and it arrives at left wing-back, with Ryan Sessegnon coming in for Sergio Reguilon.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Bech, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Dasilva, Wissa, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett

