FFS Cup April 23

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with round four taking place in Gameweek 34.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the third round can be viewed here

The draw for the fourth round can be viewed here.

Our one remaining former winner progressed to the round of 32: Mohd Rodzi (3,367th) saw off this week’s Scout Picks community champion, The Mentaculus (169,152nd), in round three.

Two managers within the top 1k remain in the competition but one other bowed out.

Our previous highest-ranked boss, A.J.,was beaten by Ukraine YNWA (10,524th) 68-56 and dropped from 197th to 629th in the process.

Peteski29 (745th) and I Member (497th) prevailed, while JONALDINHO (1,332nd) was also triumphant in round three despite slipping out of the top 1k.

JONALDINHO’s round four clash with Jamiemac (1,366th) catches the eye, with just 34 places separating the two.

For the second round in a row, K3lvN‘s (163,308th) provided us with the top Gameweek score: 97, this time.

Bob McMayday (33,754th) and mayank_fpl (179,343rd) had excellent Gameweeks, with scores of 84 and 85, but had the misfortune of meeting the aforementioned Jamiemac and WELL YOU KNOW, TRIFFIC (40,500th), who scored even higher.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

