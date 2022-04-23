The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with round four taking place in Gameweek 34.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the third round can be viewed here

The draw for the fourth round can be viewed here.

Our one remaining former winner progressed to the round of 32: Mohd Rodzi (3,367th) saw off this week’s Scout Picks community champion, The Mentaculus (169,152nd), in round three.

Two managers within the top 1k remain in the competition but one other bowed out.

Our previous highest-ranked boss, A.J.,was beaten by Ukraine YNWA (10,524th) 68-56 and dropped from 197th to 629th in the process.

Peteski29 (745th) and I Member (497th) prevailed, while JONALDINHO (1,332nd) was also triumphant in round three despite slipping out of the top 1k.

JONALDINHO’s round four clash with Jamiemac (1,366th) catches the eye, with just 34 places separating the two.

For the second round in a row, K3lvN‘s (163,308th) provided us with the top Gameweek score: 97, this time.

Bob McMayday (33,754th) and mayank_fpl (179,343rd) had excellent Gameweeks, with scores of 84 and 85, but had the misfortune of meeting the aforementioned Jamiemac and WELL YOU KNOW, TRIFFIC (40,500th), who scored even higher.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT