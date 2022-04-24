668
Dugout Discussion April 24

2pm team news: James injured as West Ham ring the changes

Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton, Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea v West Ham United kicking-off at 14:00 BST.

The big FPL team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Reece James misses out through injury.

Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku also drop out from the side that lost to Arsenal in midweek, with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho and Kai Havertz coming in.

Antonio Rudiger is absent because of an ongoing groin injury.

For the visitors, David Moyes makes six changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final.

Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are among those who sit out, while defenders Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna are all unavailable through injury.

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City, while Adam Webster and Neal Maupay also feature.

Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes six changes with Armando Broja benched.

Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella, Shane Long and Che Adams are the ones who come into the starting XI.

Burnley remain without the injured quartet Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and make just one change from their Gameweek 33 win over Southampton.

Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet misses out – not even making the squad with a ‘niggly knee’ – and is replaced by Matej Vydra.

For Wolves, Raul Jimenez returns after completing a two-game suspension, with Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo and Leander Dendoncker also coming into Bruno Lage’s XI.

Max Kilman, Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Mwepu, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Adams, Long

Subs: Caballero, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Perraud, S Armstrong, Broja, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Valery

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Vydra, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Stephens, Lennon, Costelloe, Barnes

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny, Hwang, Silva, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Chiquinho, Toti, Cundle

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Noble, Masuaku, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

  1. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Liverpool to win 3-0
    Salah Hattrick and TAA triple assists

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Jota clean sheet point at least. If he makes 60.

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Massive game this for me - Salah, Trent, Robbo and the main man…..KAPTAIN (M)GORDON

    Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    Weghorst only 1 point behind Kane in the last 4 GWs 😮

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Weghorst essential!

      Open Controls
  4. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    All in favour to get rid James say I

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      How serious is his injury, do we know?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Not an injury per se. Was scanned and nothing found. James said he wasn't sure, so he's been left out as a precaution.

        We were so bad today he'll probably start vs. United.

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Everton next. Maybe hold & sell for Laporte in DGW36.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thursday should be your clue.

      Open Controls
  5. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Oh god. I’m going to stew on picking Cancelo over Alonso this week. This game!

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Logic says a good call mate.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Trying to remind myself / console myself but can’t help it! Thank goodness for (checks notes) Weghorst!

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        In a straight shoot-out, reckon Alonso was the better pick I'm sorry.

        DGW, good attacker.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          We shall see. There is never a right or wrong choice. Minutes, rotation, clean sheet potential.

          Open Controls
        2. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          I hope you follow my meaning bud. The game is so subjective.

          Open Controls
        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          1 week maybe. I would think he is talking for the season.

          Open Controls
        4. Werner Brothers
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          In this week, yes.
          I got both btw

          Open Controls
  6. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Didn't captain Salah, so I should pray for him to blank, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He will haul, that's how FPL works

      Open Controls
  7. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Don't have Salah. Think even a huge sofa won't do. Might just dwell in the caves for a few hours now. See ya later, lads.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Might stick a bit on 2+ goals

      Open Controls
  8. Lets Talk About 19 Baby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I had JWP for 7 Gameweeks he scored One goal. Wildcard him out this week and scores 2 in the same game. Nightmare season with sick note James goes missing again.

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      My rival in money league startet JWP…

      Open Controls
  9. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    COME ON MANE!!

    Open Controls
  10. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Arsenal fans…

    How nailed is Nketiah and is he an option for BB36?

    Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    If u haven't any City players who to get ?
    A- Laporte
    B- Cancelo

    Open Controls
  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Gotta give it to Scout and Neale.

    Got the Liverpool predicted lineup 100% correct. None of this Salah and Robbo rested rubbish.

    Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    Looking like another rubbish week compounded by the fact my rival brought in Jesus and Alonso this week

    Open Controls
  14. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Salah is so blanking today

    Open Controls

