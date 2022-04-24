2pm team news: James injured as West Ham ring the changes

Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton, Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea v West Ham United kicking-off at 14:00 BST.

The big FPL team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Reece James misses out through injury.

Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku also drop out from the side that lost to Arsenal in midweek, with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho and Kai Havertz coming in.

Antonio Rudiger is absent because of an ongoing groin injury.

For the visitors, David Moyes makes six changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final.

Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are among those who sit out, while defenders Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna are all unavailable through injury.

Brighton welcome back Leandro Trossard after a brief illness saw him miss the midweek trip to Manchester City, while Adam Webster and Neal Maupay also feature.

Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes six changes with Armando Broja benched.

Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella, Shane Long and Che Adams are the ones who come into the starting XI.

Burnley remain without the injured quartet Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and make just one change from their Gameweek 33 win over Southampton.

Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet misses out – not even making the squad with a ‘niggly knee’ – and is replaced by Matej Vydra.

For Wolves, Raul Jimenez returns after completing a two-game suspension, with Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo and Leander Dendoncker also coming into Bruno Lage’s XI.

Max Kilman, Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence miss out through injury.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Mwepu, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Adams, Long

Subs: Caballero, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Perraud, S Armstrong, Broja, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Valery

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Cork, Vydra, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Stephens, Lennon, Costelloe, Barnes

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny, Hwang, Silva, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Chiquinho, Toti, Cundle

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Noble, Masuaku, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio

