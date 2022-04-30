321
FanTeam April 30

The latest cheap entry route into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

321 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final extravaganza of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season FInale via that route.

In fact, many of these satellites cost less than a Sunday newspaper!

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 35 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [20 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 34 HERE

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

Image

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 35

Three of the defensive picks are identical to last week, starting with Vicente Guaita in goal. It was pointed out that Crystal Palace ranked fifth-best for conceding shots on target, shots in the box and expected goals (xGC). Then, the Eagles proceeded to draw 0-0 with Leeds United on Monday and leapfrog Spurs into having the league’s fourth-best xGC.

Whilst following the ‘reverse fixture’ logic wasn’t successful last time with Conor Coady, Wolves did also shut out Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 17. Both teams have stronger defences than attacks, so it should be a low-scoring encounter.

No surprise to see Joao Cancelo involved again, priced at 11.0m for the trip to Leeds. Although it’s never wise to predict the line-up of Pep Guardiola, the full-back was suspended against Real Madrid on Tuesday night so is likely to start here.

He is one of only two defenders to have totalled more touches in the opposition penalty area than Aston Villa’s Matty Cash. A recent three-game spell of two goals, two assists and 43 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points showcased the underlying stats that have impressed people all season. At home to Norwich City, Cash is backed to produce at both ends of the pitch.

Connor Roberts impersonated Cash by scoring from right-back against Southampton in Gameweek 33 and Burnley are confident of winning their third consecutive match this weekend, away to Watford.

In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho are the star attacking talents for their teams’ aforementioned meetings with Leeds and Norwich. The latter has five successive blanks but De Bruyne delivered four goals and four assists during the same period.

Wilfried Zaha‘s goal against Southampton in Gameweek 17 was one of this season’s 11. It’s his joint-most at Premier League level and he has five matches to set a new personal record. The fourth midfielder is the cheap Christian Eriksen, who won’t be intimidated by a trip to Old Trafford. Brentford is unbeaten in seven outings.

This two-man strikeforce is fairly self-explanatory. Wout Weghorst has improved of late and visits an opponent that has lost ten consecutive home matches. Meanwhile, Harry Kane loves facing Leicester City. From 13 league matches, he has a phenomenal 16 goals and four assists against the Foxes.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 35 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

Image

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

321 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A) Werner
    B) Rudiger
    C) Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I think you have to start Werner if you have him.

      Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thank you for all the reply on the previous page.
    Bench one:

    A) Davies
    B) Gordon
    C) Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. C_G
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. C_G
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    why is everyone selling Mount, Everton is a juicy fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’m not

      Open Controls
    2. King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Minutes risk

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Fear of rotation?
      I'm holding

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I don't own him but there's no way I'd be selling ahead of Everton and then a DGW.

      Open Controls
  4. Ohh1454
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts on Wood > Nketiah ?

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Could be gold if Nketiah is nailed

      Open Controls
    2. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      2 price drops too late

      Open Controls
  5. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Pope (Dub)
    TAA James Alonso Cash (Schar)
    Salah Saka Kulu Havertz (Ramsey)
    Kane Pukki (Broja)

    Not sure who to bench between

    A) Pukki vs avl
    B) Ramsey vs NOR

    Considering he never does anything for my team...James?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If you bench James, you can guarantee it will be the week he gets one of his double-figure hauls.

      I think I would play Pukki over Ramsey (just) but it's close.

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I know! It seems hard but probably will be 2 vs 3 points or something. Just not sure :/

        Open Controls
  6. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Morning

    Does starting 11 and bench order look right?

    Mendy
    TAA - Cancelo - Laporte - Cash
    Salah(c) - Son - Kulu - Saka
    Watkins - Pukki

    Dubravka / Coady - Raph - Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  7. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Play 1
    A) Pukki AVL (A)
    B) Dennis BUR (H)

    Appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I think I would play the odds and go with Dennis who has the home fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    When would you the play the FH if you had this team, 36 or 37?

    Pope
    TAA Cancelo James Gabriel
    Salah Havertz Saka Mount Gordon
    Kane
    Sanchez Broja Schar 4.5

    Was initially leaning towards a FH 37 but with triple Chelsea who might all play 120 mins max, no KDB, no dgw gk and few other sub optimal picks, I think FH 36 is the play

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Ill fh gw 36 as well

      Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I would still do it in gw37

      Open Controls
    3. Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      37, can load villa & cry players

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kane, Havertz -> Jesus, KDB

      Open Controls
  9. Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Mike Dean will be in VAR for NEW vs Liv, & refereeing WHU vs Ars.
    Hope there'll be no drama...

    Open Controls
  10. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    GTG?

    Guaita
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James
    Salah Son Mount Saka
    Werner Weghorst

    Foster Broja White KDH

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yep looks good, but I would probably have Broja 3rd on the bench. He's done nothing for weeks and could just get another 1 point cameo.

      Open Controls
  11. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Current squad:

    Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Matip Cash
    Salah Havertz(c) Sterling(vc) Mount
    Dennis

    Schmike Mateta Pukki KDH

    Leaves me with 0.1m itb and 1ft

    GTG and roll my FT for BB next gw?
    Last bonus chip set to go then.
    Although tempted by Hav/Mount to Saka...

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Good luck all. Decided on Mo cappo...and playing the wrong keeper. 🙂

    Sanchez
    Cancelo VVD TAA Alonso
    Salah(C) Son Mount Saka Ramsey
    Dennis

    Ramsdale Broja Maupay Schar

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nice team, GL.

      Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1 FT. 0.7 ITB.

    Pope
    Robertson, Cancelo, James, Matip
    Salah, Son, Havertz, Saka, Kulusevski
    Watkins

    (Foster, Pukki, Broja, White)

    Thinking save FT and then Pope, White, Havertz -> Schmeichel, Laporte & Bernardo (-4) for BB36?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Sounds brill

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers. Toying with James -> Laporte this week but think I'll hold and wait for more data next week

        Open Controls
  14. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which option is better?

    A) Werner ➡ Watkins
    B) Werner ➡ Jesus
    C) Werner Schar ➡ Alonso Watkins -4

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Had the same issues.
      I did option A

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A though C is tempting

      Open Controls
  15. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Pope
    Trent Cancelo James
    Salah Son(C) Mount Saka Kulu
    Weghorst

    (Pickford Tsimikas Pukki Broja)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      *Alonso is the 4th defender

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Very good. You sure on Son captain over Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Absolutely!

        Open Controls
  16. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    What setup is better for BB GW36:

    A. Schmeichel & Richarlison -4 with Tarkowski on bench
    B. Cancelo & Nketiah -4 with Dubravka on bench

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    No replies

    Guys it comes down to this. Planning to bb36. Need suggestions here.TIA

    A) kane foden LaPorte gordon Dennis (-12 over two weeks)
    B) Watkins son cancelo gordon Dennis (-12 over two weeks)

    Ram dub
    Taa White Rudiger Davies saiss
    Salah Saka kulu raph maddy
    Cr7 weggy broja

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. No Need
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Nobody stinks up or messes up my plans more than Broja what a truly shocking pick and let down he has been

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Just like all the other forwards

      Open Controls
  19. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Play which keeper:
    a) Dubravka
    b) Schmeichel

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play one of White or Martinelli?

    I really can’t see Martinelli starting and wondering whether Arsenal CS odds are being underplayed given West Ham are likely to rotate heavily.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Hmm... White.

      Open Controls
  21. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Does Havertz start v Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I'm hoping he doesnt

      Open Controls
  22. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Guys, anything worth an hit? 1.6 Itb

    Sa
    TAA Robbo James
    Salah Coutinho Kulu Havertz
    Werner Toney Weghorst

    Raphinha Saiss Schar Dubravka

    Open Controls
  23. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I have 5 premiums on a W/c (BB36) but KDB is a big drain on funds leaving Def BB Quite weak (Foster, Amartey, Tavares, Gordon) - can I risk swapping for Foden or Sterling for next 2GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Of course. Look above. No City atack, but considering their defence, this GW for an hit, or next for free.

      Open Controls
  24. Lacikasz01
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I have 1 FT, which option?

    A) Livramento —> Alonso
    B) Martinelli —> Coutinho
    C) Livramento —> Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  25. Lacikasz01
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I have a 28 point lead in my mini-league, my rival has Kane, but not Salah.
    I have both. Who should I captain?

    A) Kane
    B) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Still Salah for me

      Open Controls
  26. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    A: Toney Liv > Nketiah Laporte (-4)
    B: Save

    Schmeichel
    Alonso TAA Cancelo
    Salah Saka Kulu Ramsey
    Kane Toney Weg

    Foster Raph White Liv

    1FT 0.7ITB

    Open Controls
  27. The Parrot
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      James or Alonso to Laporte?

      Or save FT?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        save

        Open Controls
    • abaalan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Who can cover who more?

      Foden Vs kdb
      Mane Vs Salah

      Could get one of (kdb and Salah), or both mane and foden over next 2 weeks.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.