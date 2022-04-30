The latest cheap entry route into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final extravaganza of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for this event usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of entering.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season FInale via that route.

In fact, many of these satellites cost less than a Sunday newspaper!

For example: when entering the usual FanTeam Gameweek 35 Weekly Monster for money prizes, Fantasy managers can use the same XI to enter a satellite event that offers places in the Season Finale event and its €100,000 prize pot.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [20 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 35

Three of the defensive picks are identical to last week, starting with Vicente Guaita in goal. It was pointed out that Crystal Palace ranked fifth-best for conceding shots on target, shots in the box and expected goals (xGC). Then, the Eagles proceeded to draw 0-0 with Leeds United on Monday and leapfrog Spurs into having the league’s fourth-best xGC.

Whilst following the ‘reverse fixture’ logic wasn’t successful last time with Conor Coady, Wolves did also shut out Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 17. Both teams have stronger defences than attacks, so it should be a low-scoring encounter.

No surprise to see Joao Cancelo involved again, priced at 11.0m for the trip to Leeds. Although it’s never wise to predict the line-up of Pep Guardiola, the full-back was suspended against Real Madrid on Tuesday night so is likely to start here.

He is one of only two defenders to have totalled more touches in the opposition penalty area than Aston Villa’s Matty Cash. A recent three-game spell of two goals, two assists and 43 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points showcased the underlying stats that have impressed people all season. At home to Norwich City, Cash is backed to produce at both ends of the pitch.

Connor Roberts impersonated Cash by scoring from right-back against Southampton in Gameweek 33 and Burnley are confident of winning their third consecutive match this weekend, away to Watford.

In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho are the star attacking talents for their teams’ aforementioned meetings with Leeds and Norwich. The latter has five successive blanks but De Bruyne delivered four goals and four assists during the same period.

Wilfried Zaha‘s goal against Southampton in Gameweek 17 was one of this season’s 11. It’s his joint-most at Premier League level and he has five matches to set a new personal record. The fourth midfielder is the cheap Christian Eriksen, who won’t be intimidated by a trip to Old Trafford. Brentford is unbeaten in seven outings.

This two-man strikeforce is fairly self-explanatory. Wout Weghorst has improved of late and visits an opponent that has lost ten consecutive home matches. Meanwhile, Harry Kane loves facing Leicester City. From 13 league matches, he has a phenomenal 16 goals and four assists against the Foxes.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 35 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

