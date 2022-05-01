43
Dugout Discussion May 1

Sunday team news: Kulusevski benched, key Chelsea assets all start

43 Comments
Two more top-flight matches kick off at 2pm BST this afternoon and there is plenty of interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, particularly where Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are concerned.

The Lilywhites are at home against a much-changed Leicester City, while Thomas Tuchel’s troops are on the road again at relegation-threatened Everton.

Where Jurgen Klopp perhaps rotated more than we thought he would yesterday, Tuchel has taken the opposite approach, making only one change to his starting XI to make light of the 64-hour turnaround between trips to Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

The Chelsea head coach’s sole alteration is even enforced, with the injured N’Golo Kante replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

The teamsheet of opponents Everton shows two changes, with Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph replacing Michael Keane and Allan.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

In north London, there are nine alterations across the two teams – but only one for the hosts.

It’s a significant one, too, as popular mid-price FPL midfielder Dejan Kulusevski drops out of the Spurs line-up for the first time since Gameweek 25.

Lucas Moura takes the Swede’s place and joins Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the three-man Lilywhites attack.

“It’s rotation. When you have the possibility to change good players, you do. It is a normal rotation.” Antonio Conte on dropping Dejan Kulusevski

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has made eight changes to his side, clearly with one eye on Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final, second-leg tie against Roma, 

Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne and Marc Albrighton are the only three players who started against Jose Mourinho’s side on Thursday who keep their places, with James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missing out altogether.

Rodgers said the two Leicester midfielders have both been left at home as a precaution – a tight calf for Dewsbury-Hall, a hip issue for Maddison – but the reality is probably that the pair are being wrapped up in cotton wool for Italy.

Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes are among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Mykolenko, Delph Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Keane, Allan, Davies, Alli, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Chalobah, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ñíguez, Ziyech, Kenedy, Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentacour, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son Heung-min

Subs: Sanchez, Craig, Kulusevski, Scarlett, White, Gollini, Bergwijn, Winks, Rodon

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Pérez, Daka

Subs: Ward, Justin, Fofana, Brunt, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Please punish the Coutinho buyers.

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      He played yesterday. And got sod all.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Most sold Chelsea midfielders.

        Open Controls
        1. teneighty
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Havertz to Foden here. Might very well still be punished.

          Open Controls
          1. Top Mark.S
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Sancho to foden and I still feel like owning havertz is punishment

            Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Time to save my GW James, Alonso, Mount, Son and (K)ane.

    Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    What would you lads do with the following lot, with only a FH left as chip?

    Schmeichel
    TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Alonso, Matip
    Salah, KDB, Son, Mount, KDH
    Nketiah, Pukki, 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      FH37

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sanchez to Pickford or Lamptey to 4.8m> defender? Want a double double player

    Open Controls
  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Lst's see if my Havertz to Gordon move pays off!

    Open Controls
    1. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I hope so! Clear out all those Chelsea cleanies

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Agh I thought Sky were showing the Spurs-Leicester game. I suppose now I can watch how James goes from looking like he'll get a double-digit haul to 0pts in action

    Open Controls
  7. FusionFC
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    BB this week:

    Pope Foster
    Robertson Rudiger Cancelo Amartey Jonny
    Salah Mount Kulu Saka Gordon
    Kane Pukki Nketiah

    Jonny has a double, but it’s (che, MCI), so he may be the free transfer.

    Schmeichel for Pope for -4?

    Maddison or Barnes for Kulu -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Try not to take hits.

      Open Controls
  8. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have Walker. Should I sell him or could he play both double games. 0.1 out from getting Laporte. Would have to replace him with Ake. Any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ake limped off

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Honestly I think he's likely to miss the rest of the season at this stage. Someone on the City forum a week or two back said they'd heard that was the case, then Pep suggested he was maybe in contention soon and still he hasn't appeared. If he appears midweek then hold but if not I think I'd just move

      Open Controls
    3. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Uh the one has not played in a month and u hope he plays twice in a week, the other you can't afford, and the last one got injured yesterday. And you don't want to take a hit.

      I am trying really hard to fund useful advice but instead I will smile and say good luck

      Open Controls
  9. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Should i watch Everton-Chelsea and count Pickfords saves or Spurs game and count Kane goals?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      The latter, though you may lose count

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      What you watching Spurs on?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        On my couch, you?

        Open Controls
      2. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Surely the real question is which Spurs will you be watching?

        Open Controls
  10. No Need
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Here come all the Chelsea points that were due last week

    Open Controls
  11. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you do mount and Jesus to Foden and Richarlison for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  12. Old Bull
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Already have two City defence. Sa to Ederson yea or nay?

    Open Controls
  13. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need an early Chelsea goal to avoid a low scoring game

    Open Controls
  14. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    This man lying down behind the wall when defending a free-kick thing feels like it's become so prevalent for no reason whatsoever. The only players I remember doing it (and that meant it and were any good at it) were Ronaldinho and Pirlo. I know others have certainly done it but I really can't remember the last time I saw a player even try it

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Eriksen banged a couple

      Open Controls
    2. Forgetmeknot
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think your answer is in your last sentence. No one is trying it as teams put a man there so they can’t

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Before everyone started doing that I meant

        Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      That last sentence means it works though

      Open Controls
  15. seewhyaxe
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have Weggy coming on for Trent and possibly Broja coming on for Kulu.

    Seriously lol

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kulu will undoubtedly play 25 or 30 minutes.

      Open Controls
  16. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    James at RCB today?

    Open Controls
  17. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Delph is a clown

    Open Controls
  18. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    James playing at RWB? That makes me happier.

    Open Controls
    1. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      James playing rwb. Happy

      James playing rwb? Not so much

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup. Been close to a yc and looked poor so far though.

      Open Controls
  19. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Marc Albrighton has seen most success in english football of all players on the pitch

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  20. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Has Kane scored yet...??!! 🙁

    Open Controls

