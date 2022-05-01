West Ham v Arsenal team news: Nketiah starts, White out, Martinelli recalled

There’s one more Premier League match still to come on Sunday and it sees Arsenal attempt to regain their top-four spot at West Ham United.

Kick-off in east London is at 16:30 BST.

We were expecting plenty of alterations from David Moyes given that this match falls in the middle of a two-legged Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and while he has made five changes from Thursday, the rotation wasn’t as widespread as perhaps we initially thought.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola as expected, while Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Mark Noble and Said Benrahma start instead of Ben Johnson, the suspended Craig Dawson, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio.

Kurt Zouma, who made a shock early return from injury in midweek, starts his second match in less than 72 hours at the heart of the Hammers’ defence.

West Ham aren’t the only team dealing with upheaval at centre-half.

Arsenal are missing the influential Ben White today, with the stopper not risked because of a tight hamstring.

Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe also drop out, as Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli come in for the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah gets the nod up front for the fourth match in a row, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Fredericks, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Antonio, Vlasic, Areola, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Kral, Alese.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Kirk.

