638
Dugout Discussion May 1

West Ham v Arsenal team news: Nketiah starts, White out, Martinelli recalled

638 Comments
Share

There’s one more Premier League match still to come on Sunday and it sees Arsenal attempt to regain their top-four spot at West Ham United.

Kick-off in east London is at 16:30 BST.

We were expecting plenty of alterations from David Moyes given that this match falls in the middle of a two-legged Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and while he has made five changes from Thursday, the rotation wasn’t as widespread as perhaps we initially thought.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola as expected, while Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Mark Noble and Said Benrahma start instead of Ben Johnson, the suspended Craig Dawson, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio.

Kurt Zouma, who made a shock early return from injury in midweek, starts his second match in less than 72 hours at the heart of the Hammers’ defence.

West Ham aren’t the only team dealing with upheaval at centre-half.

Arsenal are missing the influential Ben White today, with the stopper not risked because of a tight hamstring.

Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe also drop out, as Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli come in for the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah gets the nod up front for the fourth match in a row, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Fredericks, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Antonio, Vlasic, Areola, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Kral, Alese.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Kirk.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

638 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    why are people not free hitting this week?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve already got 10 DGW players, feels a waste

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Out of free hits or used transfers to build up to this weeks BB

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      bench boost. i have 15 dgw players

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Used them up - and ironically without trying have 14 double week players!

      Open Controls
    5. snow pea in repose
      • 1 Year
      just now

      12 doublers, going bb

      Open Controls
  2. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT £0.9m itb (Bench Boost)

    A) Cout to Foden
    B) Cout,James to Gordon,TAA(-4)

    Schmeichel Foster
    James Alonso Laporte Cancelo Robbo
    Salah Saka Kulu Cout Dewsbury
    Kane Pukki Nketiah

    Open Controls
  3. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    How did Nketiah look tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Get's a lot of chances

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        *Gets
        apostrophe = possessive

        Open Controls
        1. Ron_Swanson
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          *got - question was in past tense

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Played well

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think that I might use free hit if White and Saka won't be available. Other reasons:
    - Werner and Mount turned out to be awful picks and might play part in only one match because of FA Cup final
    - I doubt Ramsdale will keep a clean sheet with weakened defence (no Tomiyasu, White, Tierney)
    - Robertson's game time depends on Champions League game and Tsimikas could play once
    - Coutinho couldn't score against relegated Norwich and is so out of form
    - I don't have any City players at the moment
    - Kane isn't at his best
    - no Son

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haven’t seen the match
      Mate, why won’t Saka be available??

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka was fine, he was just stealing time.

        Open Controls
      2. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        He’s fine mate

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Son Injured?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No, it will be back out tomorrow.
        I promise.

        Open Controls
  5. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Bottomed. Is Kane + Martinelli + Mount to Nketiah + KDB + Foden for a -4 a good set of moves?

    It would give me the team below for DGW36. I’m FHing in 37 so I will get at least Son in then as he’s killing me atm. Gone from 3.5k to 8.9k over last 5 weeks.

    Foster
    Trent - Robbo - James - Cancelo
    Salah (c) - Kulu - Saka - KDB - Foden
    Nketiah

    Bench: Dubravka; White, Broja, 4.5

    Open Controls
  6. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Wood and Sa to Nkeitah and Ederson -4?

    Open Controls
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    4ph Dubravka to Schmeichel with his two DGWk's?
    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Mount & Werner >
    Foden & Jesus
    For -4
    B- Mount & Werner & Toney >
    KDB & Nketiah & Pukki
    For -8

    Open Controls
    1. FPL ElasticO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B for the upside
      A for the safety

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B i am doing Son to KDB and Werner to Richarlison for -4 next GW FWIW

      Open Controls
  9. FPL ElasticO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    What to do with Chelsea players?

    A. Sell
    B. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B unfortunately

      Open Controls
      1. FPL ElasticO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Have other priorities. Won’t be worth all the hits required.

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      How many you have ? If 3 then try to sell alteast one.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL ElasticO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I got Mount & James thinking for moving them on for Foden / KDB & Laporte / 4.0

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess City got much better chance of two clean sheets so there is some merit in James to Laporte move.

          Open Controls
  10. putana
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    need a third forward to replace cucho for my bench boost. is nketiah likely to start both?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks like it.

      Open Controls
  11. FPL ElasticO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will you do these transfers for -8?

    Kane / Mount / KDH >>> Richarlison / KDB / Saka

    Open Controls
  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Sterling a sell or may as well hold now!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he was a one week punt in GW 34 TBH

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don’t disagree! Might take -4 and move Sterling to Son and Havertz to Foden

        Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Can you get to KDB as Sterling probably gets a benching in the DGW

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell i think.

      Mahrez would be a gamble so if you can't get on KDB there's Foden or Son.

      If Foden you may be able to afford Jesus up front.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        just now

        you think jesus starts both?

        Open Controls
  13. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Best keeper for next 2 DGWs

    Pickford or Kasper?

    Open Controls
  14. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Fofana expected to play both the games in 36?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.