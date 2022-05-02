Man Utd v Brentford team news: Mata in for Rashford

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a close this evening with Manchester United hosting Brentford at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Ralf Rangnick makes one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Gameweek 34, as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is a substitute and could feature for the first time since March.

As for the visitors, Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return after missing the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, with Saman Ghoddos and Mathias Jensen making way.

That means Christian Eriksen continues in midfield, with The Bees unbeaten in all six of the matches he has started.

However, this game comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Fernandez, Fred, Lingard, Garnacho, Rashford, Cavani

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Jeanvier, Stevens, Da Silva, Jensen, Baptiste, Wissa, Fosu-Henry, Young-Coombes

