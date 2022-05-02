366
Dugout Discussion May 2

Man Utd v Brentford team news: Mata in for Rashford

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a close this evening with Manchester United hosting Brentford at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Ralf Rangnick makes one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Gameweek 34, as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, is a substitute and could feature for the first time since March.

As for the visitors, Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return after missing the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, with Saman Ghoddos and Mathias Jensen making way.

That means Christian Eriksen continues in midfield, with The Bees unbeaten in all six of the matches he has started.

However, this game comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Mata, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Fernandez, Fred, Lingard, Garnacho, Rashford, Cavani

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Jeanvier, Stevens, Da Silva, Jensen, Baptiste, Wissa, Fosu-Henry, Young-Coombes

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any chance of a 4.4 fw anytime soon?..

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Doesn't look like it - Richardson of Burnley is the closest on -48 with 2 down blue arrows, but would be surprised if he dropped this week.

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate 0.1m off getting some good moves. Gutted

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not going by FPL Statistics

      Open Controls
  2. G00D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for bench boost 36? 0.0 ITB / 2FT

    Ramsdale
    TAA / Robo / Laporte / James
    Salah / Saka / Son / Kulusevski / Mount
    Watkins

    (Sanchez / Mateta / Greenwood / Ait Nouri)

    Thinking of this -8:

    Mount> Gordon Greenwood(4.5)>Nketiah
    Ait Nouri>Dias
    Sanchez>Foster

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bottomed. To fund Dennis and Pukki for a BB36 would you do:

    A. James to Matip
    B. Barnes to Gordon
    C. Both A and B and one of the forwards becomes Watkins/Richarlison
    D. Salah & Barnes to Son & Foden

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        3 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would you start Cash or Gordon ahead of anyone in this team?

      Ramsdale
      James Laporte Robertson Cancelo
      Salah Foden Son Saka
      Nketiah Watkins

      Sá Cash Gordon Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Probably not

        Open Controls
      2. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I personally would start Cash over Nkietiah

        Open Controls
    5. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Hi, how would you use 2FT this week if FH37?

      Ramsdale²
      Robertson² Cancelo² Laporte² Alonso² Rüdiger²
      Salah⁴ Saka² Son² Kulusevski² Mount²
      Dennis²
      (Pope ??? Weghorst Broja)

      2FT £0.3M FH37

      a) Pope Weghorst > Ederson² Nketiah²
      b) Pope Weghorst > fodder Richarlison²/Watkins²
      c) Rüdiger² Mount² > TAA² Ødegaard²

      I fear Robertson Alonso Rüdiger and Mount may play only once this week. Perhaps a mini WC might be in order.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Robertson > TAA anyone?

        Open Controls
    6. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Who scores more in GW36

      A) Schmichael + Cancelo
      B) Ramsdale + Matip +4pts

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    7. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Any changes for dgw?

      Lloris
      Robertson Cancelo Alonso
      Son Salah Kulu Saka
      Watkins Jesus Dennis

      Open Controls
    8. Pablitto
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      James Eriksen Weghorse to Laporte Foden and 4.6 fodder (Greenwood) for -4?
      Yay or nou ?

      Open Controls
      1. redsallstars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah good for it. Good coverage of city players for dgw

        Open Controls
    9. G00D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Which team looks best for a bench boost?

      (A) 0.1ITB -8
      Ramsdale / Sanchez
      Robo TAA Mings Laporte Dias
      Son Gordon Salah Saka Mount

      (B)

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. G00D3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Lol

          Open Controls
      2. G00D3
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        *Watkins Mateta Nketiah

        (B) 0.6ITB -8

        Ramsdale / Foster
        Robo TAA James Laporte Dias
        Son Kulu Salah Saka Gordon
        Watkins Nketiah Mateta

        Open Controls
        1. Pablitto
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
    10. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hi....Thoughts on rudiger havertz and ramsey to laporte foden and Gordon - 4? Free hit 37....0 cash

      Sa (dubravska)
      Taa vvd cancelo rudiger (schar)
      Salah saka havertz kulu (ramsey)
      Kane pukki (broja)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    11. KieranKA
        45 mins ago

        Any ideas for my BB team?

        0.0 ITB, 2 FT. Digne’s recovery has made Young an issue. Similar story with Chelsea players. It has always been my plan to upgrade Gelhardt to Watkins but now considering Richarlison?

        Schmeichel Foster
        Trent Cancelo James Young Royal
        Salah Son Mount Coutinho Saka
        Pukki Mateta Gelhardt

        A: Young and Gelhardt ➡️ Amartey and Rodriguez
        B: Young, Mount and Gelhardt ➡️ Digne, Dewsbury-Hall and Watkins (-4)
        C: Young, Mount and Gelhardt ➡️ White, Gordon and Watkins (-4)

        Open Controls
      • madmafc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        45 mins ago

        Which for GW 36?

        A) Foden/Kane
        B) KDB/Richarlison
        C) Son/Jesus

        Advice appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          just now

          B or C depending on news this week

          Open Controls
      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Best option here folks ??!…….

        A- TAA, Gordon, Pukki
        B- Matip, Foden, Pukki
        C- Matip, Raphinha, Richarlison

        Cheers everyone!!!

        Open Controls
        1. madmafc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          A or B

          Depends what you need to do. If you're chasing, then B as everyone will have TAA

          Foden could be a good differential, but then he could also not play both

          I'm also thinking about Foden, but not sure

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers mate, I’m 116k and want to get into the top 100k Atleast, that’s the aim, sure what’s best, I really want Foden but just worry about game time and output, I could just keep Havertz and get in Matip and Pukki

            Open Controls
      • ZeBestee
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        The moment i started taking FPL not serious is the time I started climbing through the ranking. I don't know but some of the decisions that I made when I was doing all those research work were bad to awful, but nowadays just making a quick decision based of eye test or gut feeling/experience. I am now near top of my mini leagues and I feel like I can somehow snatch the first position/or second at worst. I was almost 150 points off the first position in like 6/7 gw's.

        We ought to take this game so serious and the amount of information, including other managers gw decisions, as well as the collective thinking of managers when they all agree that a certain player will do well and everyone follows suit, is what makes bad gameweek in a lot of the time.

        Open Controls
      • Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Lose James or Alonso for Laporte?

        Open Controls

