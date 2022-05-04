Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 35

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW35, when the big winners were those who captained Son.

We report on the FFScout Open and Members Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

BEST FPL LEAGUES

Fantasy Football Scout Members and Fantasy Football Scout are now the third and fifth best leagues in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Sherman is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx). He finished 5,179th in 2019/20 and 9,062nd in 2020/21, but he only joined the mini-league in Gameweek 34 and will therefore have to wait for the next update before being ranked in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Joe has risen to fourth overall, only 24 points behind world number one Bino Baby.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Subham Shrestha is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 11th overall.

This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Steve Richards was the top scorer in April and should email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim his prize (an Amazon voucher).

He scored 426 points in Gameweeks 31 to 35 without using any chips, with 60 in GW31, 71 in GW32, 110 (with hauls from captain Ronaldo, Salah, Saka and Weghorst) in GW33, 107 (with hauls from captain Ronaldo, Alonso, Robertson and Saka) in GW34 and 78 (with hauls from captain Son and Pickford) in GW35, and has risen from 375k after Gameweek 30 to 66k now. He has been playing since 2007/08, finishing 2,481st in 2012/13.

MODS & CONS

Seb Wassell tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a second week and is now 508th overall.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 32nd week and is now 90th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 35 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 52, with 16 teams to be removed and 15 going through to the LMS semi-final in Gameweek 36.

The top scorer was Chris Costa who played his Wildcard for 83 points. His previous best finish was 5,208th in 2013/14 and he has entered the overall top thousand this week in 409th position. He is also the new leader of my January to May League and second in my Opening Day League.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 was the fifth round of the latest FFS Members Cup. Peteski29 (now 468th) is the highest ranked manager still in after defeating the previously highest ranked manager Jamiemac (now 526th) by 71 points to 63. He is also the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league, second in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league, third in my Opening Day League and 449th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Justin Spiegel has regained the lead from Martin Stubbs in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/) following Martin’s loss to Al Black. Justin is 164th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Despite losing his latest match in League 9 Division 72 to Mequant Mehary, Viktor Torkelsson is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 91 points out of a possible 105.

TOPS AND VETS

Stephanos Koutentis tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) for a third week and has risen to 19th overall.

Peter Allaway (Peteski29) has regained the lead from Carl Evans in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, having previously led after Gameweek 24. As mentioned earlier, he has risen to 468th overall and is 449th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Johan Lindblad tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) for a third week and has risen to 170th overall.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a 15th week and is now 7,685th overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 17th week after Wildcarding for 92 points and is back in the top 10k in 6,822nd position.

Finn Sollie tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) for a fifth week and is now 325th overall.

Callum Croal tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) for an 18th week and is now 2,093rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa has regained the lead from Daniel Gustafsson in my January to May League (league code fy0acw) after playing his Wildcard. He previously led after Gameweek 32 and has risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to his current position of 409th.

GET INVOLVED

