Scout Notes May 8

Dias + Maddison injury news as Nketiah stars for Arsenal: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s four Double Gameweek 36 fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Ruben Dias (£6.2m) limped off with a hamstring injury at half-time on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola revealing he will not play again this season, along with Kyle Walker (£5.4m) and John Stones (£5.2m).

“Ruben (Dias), Kyle (Walker) and John (Stones) are out until the end of the season. Next pre-season maybe they will be ready. (Ruben’s problem is) muscular. Not the same position, but hamstring. He has had a problem in his ankle for a long time.” – Pep Guardiola

And with Nathan Ake (£4.7m) also carrying a knock, they could be down to “three defenders” for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

“It happened in the game against Leeds. Still, he (Ake) has a little niggle and doesn’t feel comfortable. Maybe not (ready) for Wolves, but maybe for the next two.

We have Joao (Cancelo), Oleks (Zinchenko) and Aymeric (Laporte). Otherwise we have to play CJ (Egan-Riley) or Luke Mbete.

If Rodri has to play in that position, it is not a problem, or if we have to play someone from the Academy. We have 13 players available for these games. No more than that, plus Academy. 

When we do that, everyone has to do more to help our absences and the problem we have. It is what it is. We arrive with problems. Today we had three defenders in the second half.

Fernandinho played well against Callum Wilson. That’s what we have to do.” – Pep Guardiola

James Maddison (£6.9m) was missing from the Leicester City matchday squad because of a tight hamstring, although Brendan Rodgers did sound fairly optimistic about his chances for Wednesday.

The Foxes boss also issued updates on full-backs Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) and James Justin (£4.9m), both of whom missed out.

“Hopefully James (Maddison) will be okay for Wednesday. Ricky (Pereira), it’s questionable if he will play over the next couple of weeks. JJ (Justin), you remember he fell on his shoulder at Roma, there’s a dislocation there. We have to see if he’s going to be able to play in any of the other games.” – Brendan Rodgers

Frank Lampard has revealed Yerry Mina (£4.9m) will have a scan on the calf problem he sustained in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Leicester City on Monday, and says he is hopeful the issue which forced Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.9m) off midway through the second half was “just cramp”.

“Yerry had a small feeling in his calf. We don’t know (how bad it is yet). Hopefully it isn’t a tear. He felt it in his calf, so he had to come off. We’re hoping it’s not a high-level injury and we can keep him involved in the next two weeks. He will have a scan tomorrow (Monday).

With Myko (Mykolenko), we hope it was just cramp. It would be a result if that is the case.” – Frank Lampard

Three players also took a knock for West Ham United, although David Moyes didn’t seem to think they were too serious in the aftermath.

Mick’s (Antonio) got a bit of a knock on his hip. Dawson took one in the calf, and Said’s (Benrahma) could have been his ankle – I’ve not had the chance to see it yet – so hopefully they’ll all be okay. I don’t think they looked that serious.” – David Moyes

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) is “fine” according to Mikel Arteta despite his 67th-minute withdrawal, while Ben White (£4.6m) has a chance to feature on Thursday.

“I think so, he’s started to do a little bit of work on the pitch and we want everyone available for that game because it’s so important. – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Mathias Normann (£4.5m) missed out due to a thigh injury at Norwich City, while Luke Ayling (£4.3m) will miss the rest of Leeds United’s season after picking up a straight red card against Arsenal.

FPL TALKING POINTS

NKETIAH AT THE DOUBLE

The most-bought player for Double Gameweek 36, Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m), started his fifth successive Premier League match for Arsenal on Sunday, and responded to Mikel Arteta’s call by netting another brace.

The cut-price forward has now produced 29 points in his last four outings, posting team-leading totals for goal attempts (17), shots in the box (12), efforts on target (nine), big chances (four) and penalty box touches (26) in that time.

As for Arsenal, they will head into Thursday’s north London derby four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, knowing a win will secure Champions League football for 2022/23.

“We know that and we have earned the right to play that game in that context. We started the season with nine or 10 players out and playing the best two teams in Europe. Winning any match is extremely difficult. We are going to prepare for the game as best as we can.” – Mikel Arteta on Thursday’s north London derby and knowing victory will seal a Champions League spot

However, despite conceding just three shots to Leeds United, they still failed to keep a clean sheet and have now gone seven top-flight matches without a shut-out.

MESLIER AND AYLING’S ERRORS

Leeds United edged closer to relegation on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates.

And it was a first-half horror show which cost them, with ‘keeper Illan Meslier (£4.8m) gifting Nketiah his opener after he failed to control a backpass, before Luke Ayling was sent off for a reckless challenge after VAR intervention.

Worryingly, the Whites’ goal difference now stands at -35, compared to relegation rivals Burnley and Everton, who are on -17 and -19 respectively.

Their next game is at home to Chelsea on Wednesday, before they round off the season against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

“I think we had a really bad start and dug a hole for ourselves which we didn’t need to. At half-time we talked about keeping our composure and treating the game like it was 0-0. That’s what we did. Obviously, we are in a difficult situation. We have now lost two right-backs for the season in two matches. We have to regroup and figure out what we can do. Our backs are against the wall. We are in the relegation zone but we have to fight for our lives. When I came here two months ago I knew this was not going to be easy. The group has stayed strong. Our second-half performance highlights the character of the people we have here. The fans and the support at this club is unreal. We want to put a performance on the pitch that honours that support.” – Jesse Marsch

In terms of their FPL assets, the two most popular – Raphinha (£6.3m) and Joe Gelhardt (£4.7m) – had days to forget for differing reasons. The Brazilian struggled to get into the game, was booked and then replaced in the second-half, while budget forward Gelhardt – making his first Premier League start since the reverse fixture against Arsenal in December – was sacrificed early in the wake of Ayling’s red card.

IN-FORM EVERTON

Everton will head to Watford in midweek on the back of successive Premier League wins, which has seen them move out of the relegation zone with a one-point safety cushion.

Despite having the worst away record in the top flight in 2021/22 with just one win and three draws from 16 games heading into Double Gameweek 36, the Toffees found a cure for their travel sickness at the King Power Stadium, as they registered a massive 2-1 victory.

Richarlison (£7.5m), who started despite soreness in his ankle, grabbed the assist for Mason Holgate’s (£4.2m) winner – his sixth attacking return in his last seven appearances – but it was undoubtedly Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) who was the star of the show, as he racked up six points despite conceding thanks to six saves and bonus.

“He’s in great form and he’s getting the recognition he rightly deserves. A couple of big saves for us and you need those top-level players to produce. I think we’re building confidence. At Goodison we’ve been great but the away form has held us back.” – Frank Lampard on Jordan Pickford

Mykolenko netted a stunning volley from the edge of the penalty area, his first goal since signing for Everton, and along with Pickford, Richarlison and Anthony Gordon (£4.7m), will be popular targets for Double Gameweek 37, especially for those on a Free Hit.

LEICESTER’S SET-PIECE WOES

Familiar problems were on show for Leicester City at the King Power on Sunday, as they conceded from a corner yet again.

Defending set plays has been a real problem for the Foxes throughout 2021/22: no side has allowed more chances to be created from dead-ball situations, while their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally from set plays is also a league-worst.

“The biggest disappointment was the corner. They had one corner in the game and to concede from that… I changed the system to try to put extra height into the team. We have lacked the profile of player. Today it wasn’t that, it was just sheer determination and the lack of that to defend the ball into the box. That’s on me, I need to keep looking at this year to try to make it right before the summer when we can do something about it.” – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a difficult time of late and are winless in their seven most recent matches in all competitions.

They also look short of confidence and energy, which is an important factor to consider ahead of their Gameweek 37 double-header against Watford and Chelsea.

BRILLIANT BOWEN

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the impact of Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) in FPL this season.

The winger supplied a trio of assists for the second time this season against Norwich City, having done so against Watford in Gameweek 20.

As a result, only Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Son Heung-min (£11.0m) have provided more attacking returns than the West Ham man in 2021/22, with his current Premier League tally standing at 10 goals and 17 assists.

Michail Antonio (£7.4m), meanwhile, netted his first Premier League goal since New Year’s Day, while Said Benrahma’s (£5.9m) brace of goals was a throwback to the start of the season, when he raced out of the blocks with four attacking returns in the opening two weeks.

CITY BOUNCE BACK

Man City shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League semi-final exit by claiming a comfortable 5-0 win over Newcastle United.

The victory leaves them three points clear of Liverpool, with a now-superior goal difference and just three games remaining.

“We talked about that at half-time – the importance of the win. It could have been 3-1 (with a big Newcastle chance) and after we scored two goals at the end, there’s a big difference.” – Pep Guardiola on goal difference

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m), Rodri (£5.5m) and Phil Foden (£7.9m) scored in between Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) goals, although it was Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) – deployed in the left attacking channel for much of the game – who was undoubtedly the star performer.

Indeed, owners can count themselves a little unfortunate to end the game with six points, as the Belgian playmaker created three big chances for his team-mates, more than any other player in the Gameweek so far.

  1. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Would u FH this team ?
    Foster ( Dubravka)
    Cancelo Robbo Alonso ( White Schär )
    Saka Salah Son Diaz Maddison*
    Toney Richa* (Cucho)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      yes i would

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      well you don’t have too many opportunities left to use it … so why not this week ?

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on the early transfers

    A. Jesus to Rich, start Brownhill over Kulu
    B. Kulu & Jesus to Zaha & Mount (-4)

    1FT 0.5ITB - No chips left
    Schmeichel
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte James
    Salah Saka Son Brownhill
    Jesus
    (Steele Kulu Gelhardt Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      A - probably want Kulu for GW38

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I guess you think Kulu +4 outscores Zaha over the next 2GWs?

        Kulu - bur, NOR
        Zaha - avl, eve, MUN

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Jesus is a forward, how are you going to Zaha or Mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Strange error. Not sure what happened there.

        It should be Kulu and jesus to Zaha and rich (-4).

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          probably A then

          Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Was Richarlison injured today, he's yellow flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Game updated and flag removed

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Ahh ta, my bad 😛

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Should mean he price rises tonight now

        Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    No chips and this is team set up for next week (assuming no injuries mid week)

    Any changes needed
    A No team and bench gtg
    B L Díaz to Zaha
    C B plus KDB to Son -4
    D Any better moves? .8 m in nank

    Schmeichel
    James Cash Robertson Cancelo
    Salah KDB Saka L Díaz Gordon
    Watkins

    Ramsdale Nketiah Laporte Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I don't mind C. Depends on what happens in the FA Cup final. Luckily the game is before the deadline

      Open Controls
  5. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Rate this FH:

    Pickford
    TAA - Cancelo - Digne
    Zaha - Gordon - KDB - Salah - Son
    Watkins - Rich

    Bench all fodder

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I like it , very close to my team, I've no fh, Coutinho, Maddison and Royal v KDB, Gordon and Digne

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      looks good, not sure i'd bother with double Pool though as the league could be almost out of reach by gw 37 and the game is after the cup final so there could be some rotation, i'd personally lose TAA for a doubler and get Coutinho or Maddison for Gordon or even get Ings as your 3rd striker

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Came through round one ok I think, green arrow, looking forward to round 2

    Pickford (wat)
    TAA(avl) Cancelo(wol) Royal(ARS)
    Salah(c)(avl) Son(ARS) Mount(lee) Coutinho(LIV) Maddison(NOR)
    Watkins(LIV) Richarlison(wat)

    Foster(EVE) Nketiah(tot)

    Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Mount to Zaha gwk37?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      done

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Why? still games to play yet

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Almost certainly activating FH37 so did it before price changes.

          Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Differential mid and fwd for gwk38 @15.5m?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      if the league is done, Firmino if fit & Ericksen

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Vardy maybe

      Open Controls
  9. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Don't like it all that much but here's FH37 draft #1. Suggestions?

    Schmeical
    Cash Digne Andersen
    Zaha Gallagher Salah Son
    Richarlison* Ings Kane
    Pope Gordon Coleman Jonny

    Already own Salah and Son, TV is 104M net SP.

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      not a fan of triple Palace, sell Kane for Watkins and upgrade Gallagher imo

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Who is the best Leicester mid for the double?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Maddison if fit

          Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'm wondering who are the dgw essentials:

      One each of Richarlison, Zaha, Cash/Digne, Watkins/Ings, a dgw keeper? I'll probably play 2 Spurs and Salah too.

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        i just did a quick mock FH and this is what i came up with

        Pickford
        TAA, Cancelo, Cash
        Son, Maddison, Zaha, Coutinho
        Kane, Watkins, Richarlison(c)

        lose Salah if you're not capping him and it leaves plenty of money left on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Thanks for that

          Pickford (Raya)
          TAA Cancelo Cash (Andersen Jansson)
          Son Maddison Zaha Coutinho (Kulusevski)
          Kane Watkins Richarlison
          0.1M

          Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Activated FH37 just to get 'essentials' Richarlison Cash Watkins Goalkeepers plus Zaha (already transferred in). Will work out the rest later but won't commit financially irreversible changes just yet.

        Pickford
        TAA Cash Andersen Cancelo
        Zaha Salah Son Kulusevski
        Richarlison Watkins
        (Gunn Laporte Nketiah Saka)
        £0.2M

        Open Controls
  10. SuperDan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Yay or nay?

    Saka > Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
  11. DLLM
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      what a crap double gameweek...on a freehit and did all these in the last minute:-

      1. laporte to dias
      2. pickford to kasper
      3. nketiah to a fodder in order to get a more premium defender

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        ouch, the first move is bizarre though as he costs more doing the same job in the same team

        Open Controls
    • Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      So will sterling start vs wolves?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Don't think Pep is here.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Even Pep doesn’t know yet

          Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Probably not - Mahrez Jesus/ Bernardo Silva Foden I would guess

        Open Controls
      3. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        If you hear in an interview that pep says the following:

        (1) he is a great, great player
        (2) he is very important to the team
        (3) he is in excellent form and unstoppable today

        Then, he won't play anymore

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      KdB price next season will be interesting, considering how close he was priced to Salah this season

      Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (15 teams)

      Current safety score = 59
      Top score = 70

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    • OneArseneWenger32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Will Alonso play another game this season. Halftime bust up might be the end you think?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        The next 2 games will be a good clue.

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Twitter agrees with you.

        Open Controls
      3. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        5.5 M in Chelsea defense is looking like waste regardless of dust ups. Tuschels back 3 is bad.

        Chilwell never tracked back, seems he just wants to attack goalonzo cause the others stink. Rudi is always going Box to Box. Seems CFC defense is trying to pop goals when they need to grinding clean sheets.

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Guess I should have got Laporte over Dias, hurry up GW38.

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I should have got Laporte instead of Alonso in GW35.
        I would have done if I'd waited till the Friday before making my transfer, since it still appeared to be a close call on the Thursday.
        Making that transfer early was a rookie mistake - I ought to know better by now!

        Open Controls
      2. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        so annoying & unlucky.

        Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hi Guys,
      Is White likely to start the next game?
      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        If he's 100%, massive game.

        Open Controls
    • steven8991
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      2FT
      Mount & Pukki > Buendia & Watkins

      Good move?

      Open Controls
    • Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mason Holgate’s (£4.2m) winner – his sixth attacking return in his last seven appearances...

      Where do they get this from? I see 2 goals, 1 assists all season.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Richarlison, read the whole thing.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          OK, cheers, my bad. Bit early still 🙂

          Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      How many points do you think Leeds get from CHE (H) BHA (H) BRE (A)?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        4

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Points, not goals. Would be pretty amazing to get 4.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Beat Brighton at home and draw with Bre, Burnley to get relegated

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              2 in form teams, even 1 point might be enough.

              Open Controls
      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Wild guess:

        (1) Beat Chelsea
        (2) Get wrecked by mighty Seagulls
        (3) Tie Brentford in a wild dramatic game

        4 points

        Open Controls
    • The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      best 4.7 defender for last 2 gws?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        Ake

        Open Controls
        1. The White Pele
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          good shout actually. thanks

          Open Controls
          1. The White Pele
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            pep said he might miss Wolves game btw.

            Open Controls
    • Price Changes
      Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Risers: None

      Fallers: Cresswell (5.4)

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly!

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Good thing I activated my FH37 15 minutes ago to beat the price changes on essential dgws. Oh wait...

        Open Controls
    • Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Our squad values are bloated, more money more problem, we have to deal with what that brings

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        I own Ayling. Do you know what that brings?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sadness

          Open Controls
    • Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Avg players left? I have 14

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Livefpl.net

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Avg 13.42 top10k

          I want to reply 12 personally, but that includes Alonso and Mount...

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Actually that's the average played so far. 13.17 remaining on average.

            Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        But yeah, my players are pretty average

        Open Controls

