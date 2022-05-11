208
Pro Pundit Teams May 11

FPL Q&A: Gameweek 37 Free Hit dilemmas and what to do with Coutinho

208 Comments
We’re almost there. It has been one exhausting season because of the sheer number of Double Gameweeks we’ve had. Before we move into the final stretch, I thought I’d take on some of your questions.

Q) Sadio Mane (£11.8m) v Harry Kane (£12.4m) v Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) on a Free Hit in Gameweek 37? (From @pras_fpl)

Thanks for the question, Pras. Out of the three that you have mentioned, my least preferred option is De Bruyne, primarily because Manchester City travel to a West Ham side who now have no European distractions. With David Moyes’ first-choice centre-backs fit, City will be facing a strong Hammers side for whom it is the last home game of the season. I fully expect a tight performance from the east Londoners, who definitely know how to sit back and frustrate opponents.

The other two players have a lot more haul potential in my opinion. With Liverpool, you can judge which of the cheaper midfielders is going to be benched in the FA Cup final, which handily takes place before the Sunday deadline – so you don’t need to spend more than £10.0m on your differential Liverpool attacker, in my opinion. This is why Mane falls behind Kane in the pecking order, for me.

It also helps that Kane is on penalties and in games in which I expect Spurs to keep the majority of the possession, I do like the England international as a pick. It’s also the Lilywhites’ last home match of the season and because of how we’ve seen Kane finish seasons in the past, I think the haul potential here is quite high. So because of the reasons I’ve mentioned, my order would be Kane, Mane and then De Bruyne.

Q) Last-day-of-the-season hits – what’s your feeling on them? (From @BakerFPL343)

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 12? 1

Thanks for the question, Baker. I’ve actually had great success with hits on the final day of the season. There are always some games that have more than a few goals in them. Historically, we’ve seen an unusually high number of goals scored in Gameweek 38 which is why I think it is okay to take a hit on the final day if you feel like you’ve identified certain match-ups which you really like and have ‘bloodbath’ potential. If this involves captaincy, it’s worth it even more.

Given the season we’ve had, I wouldn’t mind a hit for a premium attacker/defender given the opposition they face are notoriously poor at the back and don’t have much to play for (Norwich/Watford/ Southampton/Wolves). It just so happens that four teams capable of scoring more than a few goals play these sides in Gameweek 38. As things stand, I don’t mind a hit for a Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea or Leicester player on the last weekend, given the very high upside on offer, but you need to be absolutely sure of their expected minutes.

Q) A Manchester City defender or a second Aston Villa defender on a Free Hit? (From @McGrawFPL)

FPL Gameweek 18 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned 4

If the Manchester City defender you are talking about is Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), it becomes a slightly more difficult question because he was so good versus Newcastle United, clocking incredible underlying numbers and looking back to his underlapping best. He was very advanced on the pitch but I’m not here to sit on the fence with my answers and given that Manchester City travel to West Ham, who will no doubt play their first-choice team, I would roll the dice and go without a City defender. The fact that Manchester City have only three fully fit defenders at the moment further strengthens the case for this.

The thing about both the Aston Villa full-backs, Matty Cash (£5.3m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m), is that they have the potential for points at both ends of the pitch. The underlying numbers for Cash are well documented but Digne did look like he was playing further forward in the game against Norwich City.

Q) What on earth do Phillipe Coutinho (£7.1m) owners do? (From FPLRichard)

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks early selection: Villa pair among four double-ups

This is a tricky one and it is worth mentioning that I am writing this article before Aston Villa play Liverpool. My opinion could change before the deadline but at the moment, my thinking is that now that we’ve made our bed with him, we hold him as a pick in Gameweek 37. He still has haul potential in both home games and Steven Gerrard did mention that they are playing a lot of matches in quick succession at the moment, which is why he was rested against Burnley.

Villa have two home fixtures in Gameweek 37 and you’re guaranteed – in theory, anyway – that he starts at least one match, potentially both. There’s also the fact that Gerrard has mentioned that he wants Coutinho to stay at the club after his loan stint and that has me thinking there is a fair chance that he plays both games. Ideally, you really want him to start in the Burnley match and the chances of that increase given the fact that the Brazilian made the line-up in Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool. If Gerrard is rotating him, he could be rested for the more difficult-on-paper home game against Crystal Palace.

That’s it from me this week, so good luck this Gameweek. Sitting on an overall rank of 1,174th at the time of writing, I hope to see you soon inside the top 1k!

208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Mane or Salah on WC? May Mane be rested?
    Also, would you double up with Diaz or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Casualspotted
        58 mins ago

        I wouldnt double and i think Mane will rest vs Soton

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        Tricky, as I think the Liverpool lineup may vary quite a bit from 37 to 38. You'd think Mané might be due a rest next week but Klopp calling him a "machine" may suggest otherwise & his form trumps Salah's. Jota has a good chance of starting next week but over both games I'd probably rather back Diaz

        Open Controls
      • TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mane - if he was going to be rested it would have been this week, but Mo got benched which tells you he is tactically and form wise out of favour

        Open Controls
    2. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Still have TC and FH left....

      Should i keep FH for the last week and TC Zaha this week?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Don’t TC zaha. His team may be at the beach, it’s 2 away games where they are not too amazing. Also, I wouldn’t rule out random tinkering and zaha misses one of the games.

        Open Controls
      2. Casualspotted
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I would TC Son vs Norwich

          Open Controls
          1. Gooner Kebab
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I might just put this on

            Open Controls
        • TheAbear53
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yeah would do - he’s on a tear ATM, him or perhaps Barnes

          Open Controls
      3. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I'd TC Richarlson but you've put yourself in a very bad spot. Should have used TC this week.

        Open Controls
        1. theplayer
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          That's not true. I triple captained Salah 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Threat Level Midnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            It is true. He could've used it on Cancelo, KDB, Son

            Just because most people here are sheep doesnt mean that he is.

            Open Controls
            1. TheAbear53
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              But he might be a sheep.

              Open Controls
              1. Gooner Kebab
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I would have TC Salah lol. It's just mismanagement tbh

                Open Controls
      4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Problem with being on a FH is I wanna spam you guys with every single draft I make. Instead, I'll try to exercise some restraint and only post one every couple of days in the hopes no-one notices and minds too much.

        Open Controls
        1. Casualspotted
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Be free to post it mate !!!

            Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I'm going to put an end to Sons chances of winning the golden boot by getting him in this week.. we've a long standing agreement between us that entails him failing miserably each time I own him.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Please please buy Højbjerg or Bentacur instead! Son is total rubbish - you've seen the evidence so don't doubt yourself. 😀

            Open Controls
        3. Mr Bird
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Thoughts on this recent of FH draft? (Assuming Watkins injured)

          Pickford
          Matip Cash Digne
          Salah Son KDB Zaha Gordon
          Kane Richarlison

          Steele Anderson Tsimikas Richardson

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 mins ago

            I think it looks good overall.

            The Villa def double up might be too much? But both quite attacking tbf. I might go without Salah (looking at doubling up on Jota and Diaz) - which might allow an upgrade to TAA or VVD (but then rotation risk comes in).

            Could you upgrade Richardson to Ings and play 343 (benching Gordon)?

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Bird
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I can but it would involve losing KDB. Might be better all round though.

              Pickford
              Robbo Cash Digne
              Salah Son Kulu Zaha
              Kane Richarlison Ings

              Gordon 1st bench.

              Open Controls
        4. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          What I love about the article's photo is Coutinho's genuine smile. Despite recent form, he seems to be enjoying his football again.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Sarcasm? Thats genuine smile? I give that kind of smile to my relatives with whom I'm not interested to talk 😀

            Open Controls
        5. I am Fred
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            who scores more points from here on in:

            A. TAA
            B. Robbo

            Open Controls
            1. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              I think TAA. Looked sharper last game than before.

              Open Controls
            2. cruzex
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • Pino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Im on 85p with BB and 10 players still to play. Im upsett that my Salah (C) went wrong and I didnt captain Canselo as I planed/wanted.

            But still with so many points and players still to go I dont have a reason to complain right? Its just that things could have been much better. 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              45 mins ago

              as long as your bench did well, its all good. Captaincy was hit and miss this week anyway

              Open Controls
              1. Pino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                My bench is Foster 4p, Couthino 3p, James 1p, Gordon 2p. 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Not the worth result considering you have 3 players still left. 15 should be possible, if not more.

                  Open Controls
                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  My BB is GW28 looked like an utter disaster after the 1st round of fixtures: Sanchez 1, Ait Nouri 0, Broja 2, Jimenez 1. But I ended up with 23pts from those guys & 147 total. So, like Holmes says, be patient & assess it at the end of the GW

                  Open Controls
            2. Big Mac 24
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              But 85 points is top 25000 this game week, and with 10 players left you’re in a good position to continue moving up. Captain went wrong but excellent score considering that.

              Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Am I wasting BB by playing it this week? Not confident about my bench, Mount and Maddison. Also have FH which I was planning to save until GW38

            Schmeichel
            TAA - Cancelo - James
            KDB - Mount - Son - Saka - Maddison
            Richarlison - Dennis

            Foster - Mateta - Mitchell - Schar

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              Dennis could be out as well

              I guess you dont really have any other choice

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                You think I should FH instead and BB in 38 in the hope that Matata and Mitchell are back for Palace?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  doubt your bench will get better in 38 as well, so just use it and hope for best. maybe take a -4pts to add a DGW player.

                  Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Tough one. I would guess Mateta starts one game, whereas in 38 who knows. Mount should be ok. Maddi wait & see tonight. If Vieira passes Mitchell as fit in presser then probably go for it in 37

              Open Controls
          • Pino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Who do you think scores more in GW37 and 38?

            A) play James both games
            B) Mykolenko GW37, Laporte 37

            Question is actually is it worth selling James for Mykolenko in GW37 and play Laporte in GW38?

            Open Controls
            1. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              28 mins ago

              I mean Laporte GW38

              Open Controls
            2. PartyTime
                27 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              • NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            3. royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              What changes do you think I should make to this team for GW37

              Schmeichel Ramsdale

              Cancelo Rudiger Laporte White Castagne

              Salah Saka Gordon Kuluveski Barnes

              Pukki Dennis Kane

              Any ideas would be welcomed

              0.2 ITB 1FT No FH

              Open Controls
            4. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              https://www.arsenal.com/premier-league-team-news-injury-fitness-update-ben-white-bukayo-saka-thomas-partey-mikel-arteta-press-conference-north-london-derby-tottenham

              Open Controls
              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Mind games. Or are they? 😉

                Open Controls
            5. EL tridente
              • 4 Years
              1 hour ago

              How is this FH looking?
              Schmeichel, (Jakupovic)
              Mykolenko, Cancelo, Cash, (Andersen), (Tsimikas)
              Salah, Son, Zaha, Gordon, (Brownhill)
              Kane, Ings, Richarlison

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                  31 mins ago

                  Schmeichel to Martinez

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Actually I'd pick Pickford this week only.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Over Gordon perhaps?

                      Open Controls
                      1. EL tridente
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        I have picked Schmeichel and Kane primarily because number 2 in my cash league got both and I´m leading with 50 points.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Mozumbus
                        just now

                        Why not Martinez?
                        I'm on Pickford but already tripled up villa

                        Open Controls
                • camarozz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Have Coutinho + Cash for the double.

                  Hows this for - 4

                  Foster➡️Pickford
                  Kulu➡️Gordon

                  Have Dubravka for final day.

                  Have Son and Kane.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    26 mins ago

                    Just the 1st move maybe? Kulu out for a hit doesn't sit well with me. Not too hot on Gordon and would rather have the entire Spurs front 3 for Burnley & Norwich

                    Open Controls
                    1. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      This

                      Open Controls
                • dshv
                  • 4 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  1. Double villa defense (4-4-2)
                  2. Zaha gordon (3-5-2)

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mighty Hippo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    2

                    Open Controls
                  2. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    2

                    Open Controls
                • bso
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  Looking at 8ph…Mount to Zaha – Gelhardt to Nketia – Ramsdale – Pickford?
                  Sounds like both White and Alonso will start? 1FT .2mib

                  All SGW players to DGW (and non playing Gelhardt to Nketia, so should make up most of the points and they are ok for GW38. What do you think? Any better idea? Thanks!

                  Ramsdale - Dubravka
                  Alonso - Matip- TAA - White - Cancelo
                  Saka - Mount - Son - Salah - DH
                  Kane - Mateta - Gelhardt

                  Open Controls
                  1. bso
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    BB team

                    Open Controls
                  2. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I'd remove Mount Gelhardt and Mateta

                    Open Controls
                • Catastrophe
                  • 11 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Is Saka a doubt ("it's the same")?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Sounds like a doubt, but this NLD match is crucial. Hoping he's OK for tomorrow as I have him.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Catastrophe
                      • 11 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Same. Wouldn't mind if he was a doubt for 37 as I'd like to get Zaha in, but I guess that's an unlikely scenario.

                      Open Controls
                • NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Still unsure, FH37 or 38?

                  Pope*
                  TAA Robbo Cancelo James Cash*
                  Salah KDB Zaha* Gordon*
                  Watkins*

                  (Kasper Eddie Martinelli Vydra)

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    0 FT, 0 itb

                    Open Controls
                  2. Rassi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    With that team I probably would FH38.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Go for FH37 if Watkins is ruled out

                    Open Controls
                • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Good afternoon all!! Best option here on FH??……

                  A- Cancelo and Gordon
                  Or
                  B- Digne and Maddison

                  Cheers everyone!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers mate!!! Seems the safer option!!

                      Open Controls
                • High hopes
                  • 10 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Hello all, a bit out of the loop this week and GW36 hasn't been very fruitful for me (currently 25 pts behind in my ML!).

                  Just looking for some feedback on this motley crew for GW37? 1ft and 0.3 itb

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo Cash TAA Alonso
                  Salah Gordon Son Saka
                  Rich Kane
                  (Matip Ramsey fodder)

                  Considering Ramsdale > Pickford for a FT.....unless there are any pressing priorities I am missing?

                  Also, benching Matip just seems wrong!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Alonso/Saka getting benched will solve the Matip problem.

                    As far as FT is concerned, that move isnt highly rewarding but options are pretty limited with only 0.3 in bank. You can consider Sakak to Zaha if he is ruled out.

                    Open Controls
                • RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Which combo on FH?

                  1) Kane and Son
                  2) Son and KDB

                  A) TAA
                  B) Cancelo

                  Open Controls
                • Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  don't know what all the fuss about this NLD is, result is irrelevant really as arsenal just need to win their last 2 games to secure top 4 even with a spurs victory

                  I suppose tv companies still want people to tune in

                  Open Controls
                  1. redsallstars
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Every chance ars could slip up at newcastle if they lose tonight

                    Open Controls
                    1. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      really? Newcastle on the beach and it will be the biggest game of the season for arsenal, really can't see them slipping up there

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 min ago

                        I think they'll be up for their last home game of the season. And even though Arsenal have managed to patch things up without Partey/Tierney & eke out some good results, they still dont really fill me with confidence at the moment

                        Open Controls
                  2. redsallstars
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Tomorrow night even

                    Open Controls
                  3. Gooner Kebab
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    If we can beat Chelsea to third, it'd be brill

                    Open Controls
                • Mikel Arteta
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  On FH37, what option would you prefer?
                  A) 3-4-3: Robertson, Gordon, Kane
                  B) 3-5-2: Digne, Maddison, Mane

                  Pickford
                  TAA Cash __
                  Salah Son Zaha __ __
                  Ings Richarlison

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    A. Think Maddison will play both and is an option on FH?

                    Open Controls
                • Prinzhorn
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  Kane & Coutinho -> Son & Watkins for a hit?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    No, sideways move. Get Zaha for Coutinho?

                    Open Controls
                  2. AC Yew
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Watkins might have picked up an injury

                    Open Controls
                  3. buzzkill
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Definitely shift Coutinho, like Ramajama below I would suggest Zaha

                    Open Controls
                • buzzkill
                  • 6 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  On a wildcard, toying with 2 formations for the next 2 weeks.
                  The short of it is - would you rather:

                  A) Matip vs SOU (a) in 37
                  & Sessegnon vs LEE (a) in 38

                  B) Trossard vs LEE (a) in 37
                  & Trossard vs WHU (h) in 38?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                    1. buzzkill
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      May I ask why?

                      Open Controls
                      1. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Defensive and some attacking potential. Great fixtures for teams with lots worth fighting for. I don’t trust Trossard

                        Open Controls
                        1. buzzkill
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          I agree Trossard is a troll. I very rarely own him and feel bringing him in smells of point chasing but it's difficult to ignore his form.

                          Open Controls
                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Probably B

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Attacking potential.

                      Open Controls
                      1. buzzkill
                        • 6 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Thanks, that's where I'm leaning. It's neck and neck in my ML, he doesn't have Trossard but has double pool defence so losing Matip could potentially gift him a clean sheet but Trossard vs that Leeds defence with so many out is mouth watering

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Go Trossard.

                          Can't you afford Matip as well?

                          Open Controls
                          1. buzzkill
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Oh I can afford both, but my team is that strong that I was thinking about benching him.

                            The Trossard option:

                            GW37
                            Pickford- (Raya)
                            Cancelo - Robbo - Cash - (Matip) - (fodder)
                            KDB - Son - Saka - Zaha - Trossard
                            Kane - Richarlison - (fodder)

                            ...who gets benched for Matip?

                            GW38
                            Raya - (Pickford)
                            Cancelo - Robbo - Matip - (Cash) - (fodder)
                            KDB -Son - Saka - Zaha - Trossard
                            Kane - Richarlison - (fodder)

                            so in 38 it would be Sessegnon instead of Trossard

                            Open Controls
                • Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Best option;

                  A) Play Coady - home to Norwich

                  B) Sell to Digne (-4)

                  Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                • AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I've not really seen West Ham sit back to frustrate opponents in all their games I've seen this season.

                  Maybe they'll play different tactics against Manchester City?

                  I'd pick Kane too, they've got Burnley at home.

                  Open Controls

