Scoutcast: Best players for a strong end to the FPL season

Joe and Andy offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for Double Gameweek 37.

Another Double Gameweek gets underway this weekend. Could this be a chance for FPL managers to steal a march on their rivals with some big points hauls?

Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace assets look the pick of the bunch, according to our Scoutcast duo. With fixtures and form on their side, many of their assets are also low owned, making them ideal recruits for an end-of-season flourish.

In this show, Joe and Andy showcase an ideal Gameweek 37 Free Hit side and the statistics used from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to back up their selection.

They also look ahead to Gameweek 38, which is often awash with goals as home teams in particular look to give their fans something to smile about as the campaign draws to a close. Could this prove to be more lucrative for those with a Free Hit chip left? To help managers, Joe mocks up an ideal FPL draft for this final set of matches.

Andy brings all the information together with his ‘11th hour Eleven’, featuring the best differentials for those looking to dazzle their rivals and shoot up their mini-leagues.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s imminent transfer to Manchester City looks set to shake up FPL next season, especially as managers may at last have a long-term premium striker to select. But how will his likely hefty price tag fit into a strong 15? In a ‘jumpers for goalposts’ chat, Andy and Joe recall some of the great budget FPL players of yesteryear that have helped shoehorn in such expensive players in the past. Yes, Nicky Shorey, we are talking about you.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

This latest episode was streamed during Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa during Gameweek 36 and following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s shock team selection.

