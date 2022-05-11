80
Podcast May 11

Scoutcast: Best players for a strong end to the FPL season

Joe and Andy offer advice to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they prepare for Double Gameweek 37.

Another Double Gameweek gets underway this weekend. Could this be a chance for FPL managers to steal a march on their rivals with some big points hauls?

Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace assets look the pick of the bunch, according to our Scoutcast duo. With fixtures and form on their side, many of their assets are also low owned, making them ideal recruits for an end-of-season flourish.

In this show, Joe and Andy showcase an ideal Gameweek 37 Free Hit side and the statistics used from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to back up their selection.

They also look ahead to Gameweek 38, which is often awash with goals as home teams in particular look to give their fans something to smile about as the campaign draws to a close. Could this prove to be more lucrative for those with a Free Hit chip left? To help managers, Joe mocks up an ideal FPL draft for this final set of matches.

Andy brings all the information together with his ‘11th hour Eleven’, featuring the best differentials for those looking to dazzle their rivals and shoot up their mini-leagues.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s imminent transfer to Manchester City looks set to shake up FPL next season, especially as managers may at last have a long-term premium striker to select. But how will his likely hefty price tag fit into a strong 15? In a ‘jumpers for goalposts’ chat, Andy and Joe recall some of the great budget FPL players of yesteryear that have helped shoehorn in such expensive players in the past. Yes, Nicky Shorey, we are talking about you.

Elsewhere, there are all the usual features, including quick-fire questions and our duo’s captaincy and transfer plans.

This latest episode was streamed during Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa during Gameweek 36 and following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s shock team selection.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

80 Comments
  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Where do we go, where do we go now

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Well certainly not to 80’s rock that’s for sure.

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        Why tho

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          No lute

    2. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where do we go?

  2. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Sch (foster)
    Taa can alonso (laporte taylor)
    mount madds salah son (gordon)
    Richar toney nketiah

    Will probably FH38, which?

    A) alonso to digne/mayko
    B) taylor to holgate/jonny
    C) mount/madds to saka/tross/zaha/buendia/kulu
    D) FH37
    E) madds/mount alonso -4 to saka/tross/zaha/buendia/kulu digne/mayko/other def.
    F) toney alosno -4 to ings digne/5.0def.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wait to see if Alonso starts tonight.

    2. TheAbear53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tony

  3. YoungPretender
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which one on FH?

    A) KDB & TAA
    B) Mane & Cancelo
    C) Salah & Laporte

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

  4. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    So not activating BB was a bullet dodged but do I play it this week as set up that way on wildcard in 35 or do I FH this week and BB the sgw 38?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      You decide

  5. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Have Adams, Mateta, Doherty and Dias in my team for gw38 (FH37)

    I also do not own Son, but own KDB.

    In gw38, would you -

    A. Keep KDB and move one of above Dead rubbers to a a good gw38 player and no hit
    B. Move KDB to Son (C) and start one of Adams or Mateta
    C. Move KDB to Son (C) and take a hit for one of the above dead rubbers for a good gw38 player.

    Cheers

  6. PartyTime
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Hala Madrid for CL final & City for PL after what klopp did last night. I must discuss with the ZWD.

      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Come on Chelsea!

      2. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Too bad the FA will do everything to prevent Chelsea winning the FA Cup final

      3. TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bit cringe, playing his best front three on present form is fine...

    • Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Salah to Diaz, Richy to Kane last day of the season. Bring it on.

      1. TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Too late, do it a week earlier for Burnley

    • drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Early thoughts on this lot. No chips 1 FT

      Ederson
      Cancelo VVD TAA
      Salah Son Saka Raphinha
      Nkethia Watkins Pukki

      Ramsdale coady ramsey doherty

      A. Raphinha and Pukki> Gordon and richarlison -4
      B. Ramsdale and Coady> Pickford and digne -4
      C. Coady and Raphinha> holgate and zaha -4

      1. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A

    • Mozumbus
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        FH team:
        Pickford
        Digne Anderson Holgate
        Salah Son Coutinho Zaha
        Kane Ings Richarlison(c)
        0.1 ITB
        Stele Tsimikas Collins Brownhill
        Any suggestions please?
        Thanks

      • Champions League Varane
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        (Have Son already) Thoughts?

        Dennis and Laporte -> Richarlison and Sessengon -4
        GW38 Richarlison -> Toney free
        or
        Dennis and Laporte -> Richarlison and Holgate -4
        GW38 Salah and Richarlison-> Kane and Mount -4

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yeah I like those moves. Would go for Sesegnon. If you get Sess, is it possible to do Salah & Richarlison - Diaz & Kane for 38?

      • Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Same strike force as you, loads of goals hopefully

        Open Controls
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          In reply to mozumbus

      • RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Repost from yesterday…

        Is there some logic to FH38 over 37 to load up on Spurs, Chelsea and City. Is there a decent chance Liverpool will have lost out by then and may rotate heavy?

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          48 mins ago

          They will only have definitively missed out on the title by GW38 if they drop points to Southampton, otherwise they'll at the very least be able to win it on the final day if City lose and they win and the goal difference swing is big enough. That's all if City beat both Wolves tonight and West Ham on Sunday

        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          There's a week between the Wolves and Madrid match. They don't have to rotate

      • klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thoughts on a Trossard punt for FH?

        Know Gordon is more sensible, but plays Leeds and he's in inspired form

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          50 mins ago

          He's been in excellent form and Leeds have been awful, I'd love to give him a shot on FH myself but I'm just never sure which side of Brighton is going to show up

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          47 mins ago

          Technically playing OOP but dont let that put you off. I watched the BHA v Man Utd game and what actually happens with their shape in possession is that Cucurella pushes really far forward as a wide (left) centre back & Trossard plays more like an inside forward. Their linkup play was superb & I dont think I've ever seen BHA look so dangerous going forward. Plus he'll be playing in the same spaces Martinelli excelled in against Leeds, and facing a makeshift RB with Ayling & Dallas out. He's in for me

        3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          30 mins ago

          I've got him in my current team. Debating whether to play him (3-5-2) or Clyne (4-4-2).

        4. Pegboy
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Good shout. I'm tempted over Gordon too.

      • FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        1st FH37 Draft… thoughts please:

        Pickford
        TAA Cash Digne
        Salah Son KDB Zaha Gordon
        Richarlison Ings

        Steele Nketiah Kelly Tsimikas

        0.0 itb

        Current dilemma:

        1. KDB 352
        2. Kane 343

        Thanks

        1. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          1

        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          34 mins ago

          1 for me.

        3. Pegboy
          • 11 Years
          just now

          2, but it's close.

      • Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Ings or Watkings?

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          The Watkins knock really complicates it. Even if he's cleared he may have his gametime managed.

          But Ings will likely have his minutes managed in the 2nd game anyway given the quick turnaround to GW38.

          So I'd just give up trying to predict minutes and just pick the better player. Which is clearly Ings.

        2. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Ings

        3. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Watkins if fit to start

      • Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I saved my WC til the last minute so it can be as close as possible to the BB to minimise the risk of injuries messing it up.

        Now I have Watkins, Guaita, Guehi all doubts for the BB next week.

        This game is beyond our control. All you can do is laugh 😆

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah, it’s been a long tricky season. I can’t even be bothered to do a FH team this week.

      • RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Would you FH this lot? Or use it in 38?

        Schmeichel
        TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Laporte
        Salah, KDB, Saka, Mount
        Dennis, Nketiah
        (Foster, Davies, KDH, Pukki)

        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          You might as well use it this week. What would you change for GW38?

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Triple spurs. I have zero. Then Chelsea vs Watford looks really nice.

        2. Hwanging by a Fred
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          FH38 as you have no Spurs (who play Norwich)

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Was also toying with that

        3. Hwanging by a Fred
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          And could get some Brentford players in vs Leeds. That’s my plan.

        4. Pegboy
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          How many FTs?

      • 2OLEgend
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        On FH:

        A) Cancelo & Salah (442)

        B) L. Diaz & Kane (343)

        1. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          A

        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          B live a little

        3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          I'd go B! End of season funtimes!

        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

        5. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Love watching Diaz but I think Jota will be a safer starter in 37

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I've got both in my current draft!

      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        0.3 ITB.

        Mount -> Zaha "best" option?

        Pickford
        Cancelo VVD TAA Alonso
        Salah Son Mount Saka Ramsey*
        Watkins*

        Sanchez Schar Broja Dennis

      • Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        GW 37 or 38 for the FH?

        My team actually looks OK for this week, bar a few DGW players. Would waiting till 38 and knowing the teams who needs results be better than gambling on GW 37?

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          TBH both Gambelweeks: 37 'cos rotation and injury niggles; 38 'cos last day of the season and always hectic!

          I've gone FH37 'cos I have a good team set up for 38 and want to make the most of the last DGW in 37.

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Which combo on FH?

        1) Kane and Son
        2) Son and KDB

        A) TAA
        B) Cancelo

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          1B

        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          30 mins ago

          2B

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          26 mins ago

          2A but prefer Robbo to Trent

        4. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          1A

        5. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          2A

      • TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Who do you think scores more in 37?:

        A) KDB
        B) Kane

        Will have Son either way

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Ooft that's a tough one.... KDB...?!

      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Best striker to get in for the useless slug that is Werner

        Was looking at Watkins but now has the knock, ings?

        9m max

        1. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rich or Ings

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            I guess this.

        2. Simon69
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ings looked great last night - Would definitely punt if I didn't have Watkins.

      • Simon69
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        An absolute stinker of a week means I plummet from 60k - 30k and 30 points behind new ML leader.

        Thinking Richarlison (c) this week and Bravka > Pickford with my FT - Thoughts much appreciated!

        Ramsdale

        TAA - Matip - James - Cancelo

        Salah - Mahrez - Saka - Maddison

        Richarlison - Watkins

        Subs: Dubravka - Kulu - White - Broja

      • RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        What happened to Dennis the clown?

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Knee menace

      • quayle99
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Barnes due back?

        I kept him for the doubles but he's barely made an appearance

      • Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        KDB to Son in 37? Yay or nay?

      • boc610
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        jesus owners prepping for his benching

        1. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          100% he will be benched, poor performance last game

