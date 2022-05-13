218
Captain Sensible May 13

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 37?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face another tough captaincy decision for Double Gameweek 37, with no real standout favourite for the armband.

In an attempt to find the best one for this latest round, first we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 10:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Richarlison (£7.6m) is the man who tops the pile but not by much. 24.2% of voters handed their support to the Everton forward, who is in decent form, with three attacking returns in his last five starts.

Son Heung-min (£11.0m) is just behind in second place, backed by 22.39%.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) occupies third place with 9.68%, followed by Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), on 7.98% and 6.99% respectively.

SON HEUNG-MIN/HARRY KANE

Gabriel injury latest as Son and Kane haul in north London derby

Son Heung-min’s midweek goal against Arsenal closed him to within one of Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

The South Korean also added an assist, which means he has now produced five double-figure hauls in his last eight matches and trails Salah by just 16 points at the top of the FPL standings.

As for Harry Kane (£12.4m), since Antonio Conte came to the helm, he is top among all players for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI), with his 23 attacking returns in 26 starts only bettered by Son.

SON V KANE – LAST SIX MATCHES
SonKane
Goals73
Assists23
FPL points6635
FPL points per start115.8
Double-digit hauls32
Non-pen xG2.562.44
xA0.510.48

Last six matches: ARS/liv/LEI/bre/BHA/avl

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have now won five of their last six home league games, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories.

And even with just one fixture in Double Gameweek 37, Son/Kane remain attractive propositions for the armband against a Burnley side potentially missing both of their first-choice centre-halves: James Tarkowski (£4.9m) exited last weekend’s game against Aston Villa in the early stages of the second half after feeling tightness in his hamstring, while Ben Mee (£4.6m) is struggling with a leg injury.

The Clarets’ goal attempts conceded heatmap from Gameweek 33 onwards – Mike Jackson’s first match in charge – offers further encouragement for Son backers, with plenty of shots allowed from the South Koreans ‘zone’:

RICHARLISON

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 37?

  1. Wensink
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    I *cannot* believe I have fallen for the Zaha trap once more.

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's the end of the season, may as well have one last hooray

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Live a little

      Open Controls
    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        just now

        Better than the Weghorst trap... I kept him last week for this week.

        Open Controls
    4. Norco
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      FH37, pick the last three players:

      Pickford (3.9)
      **** Cash Digne (Holgate ****)
      KDB Son **** Zaha (Brownhill)
      Kane Richarlison Ings

      1. Robertson Anderson(bench) Maddison
      2. Cancelo Tsimikas(bench) L.Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        1 - I think Diaz will be benched for the Soton game

        Open Controls
      2. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jota over Diaz? depending on tomorrow's line up.

        Open Controls
      3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          just now

          B but agree with both above - see who starts tomorrow out of Jota and Diaz and then choose the other one.

          Open Controls
      4. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Keep or take hit

        A) Havertz + Mahrez +8 points

        B) Son + Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Is B for a -8?

          I'd probably do it. Sets you up with Son for 38 as well

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
            just now

            See how many mins Havertz gets in the final tomorrow. If he starts and finishes, he may likely be rested in the league game, in which case I'd also say B.

            Open Controls
        4. Casualspotted
            16 mins ago

            Maddison and Ings or Buendia and Vardy?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Maddison Ings

              Open Controls
            2. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Mads +Ings

              Open Controls
            3. Hart-ake
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              a

              Open Controls
            4. Casualspotted
                7 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
              • Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                  2 mins ago

                  Maddison and Ings. StevieG said Buendia had a knock. With Watkins potentially out, Ings can be greedy / a focus point.

                  Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                Looking for thoughts on the options below.
                A. Laporte to Mykolenko/Casha (-4)
                B. Saka to Zaha (-4)
                C. Play Brownhill

                1FT 0.5ITB - No chips left
                Schmeichel
                TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte*
                Salah Son Kulu Saka
                Ings
                (Steele Brownhill Gelhardt Greenwood)

                Open Controls
                1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                    just now

                    I would go for A - you know Laporte is likely out anyway. I'd have Cash slightly favored for the cleanies and more for attacking as well.

                    And with a double the -4 is like a -2... famous last words from the guy who had Brandon Williams get me -1 point total on his double last week.

                    Open Controls
                2. Il Capitano
                  • 1 Year
                  13 mins ago

                  1FT 0ITB

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA Robbo Cancelo Digne
                  Salah Saka Kulu Gordon
                  Kane Nketiah

                  Foster - Pukki Raph Laporte

                  Ramsdale to Pickford, Saka to Zaha (-4)? Any brighter options?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I don't think you need to take a - 4 here.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hart-ake
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Lose Raph over Saka?

                    Open Controls
                3. Hart-ake
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  RMFHT

                  Pickford (3.9)
                  Digne Cash Myko (Fodder x 2)
                  Salah Son Zaha Jota (4.3)
                  Kane Ings Richa

                  Main dilemma is Robbo vs Jota.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Template

                    Open Controls
                4. RyanMK
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Pick 2? Son, Salah, KDB

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hart-ake
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    for this week? Son, Salah.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Son and Salah

                    Open Controls
                5. Casualspotted
                    10 mins ago

                    Sold both KdB and Son on FH. I know Son will punish me but need differentials. Coutinho (C) lets go

                    Open Controls
                    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                        2 mins ago

                        I'm in the same boat and currently have (C)outinho too. My choice is him, Kane or Barnes.

                        Open Controls
                    2. RWB_1991
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Who to captain? Salah, Coutinho or Maddison?

                      Open Controls

