Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 37?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face another tough captaincy decision for Double Gameweek 37, with no real standout favourite for the armband.

In an attempt to find the best one for this latest round, first we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 10:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Richarlison (£7.6m) is the man who tops the pile but not by much. 24.2% of voters handed their support to the Everton forward, who is in decent form, with three attacking returns in his last five starts.

Son Heung-min (£11.0m) is just behind in second place, backed by 22.39%.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) occupies third place with 9.68%, followed by Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), on 7.98% and 6.99% respectively.

SON HEUNG-MIN/HARRY KANE

Son Heung-min’s midweek goal against Arsenal closed him to within one of Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

The South Korean also added an assist, which means he has now produced five double-figure hauls in his last eight matches and trails Salah by just 16 points at the top of the FPL standings.

As for Harry Kane (£12.4m), since Antonio Conte came to the helm, he is top among all players for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI), with his 23 attacking returns in 26 starts only bettered by Son.

SON V KANE – LAST SIX MATCHES

Son Kane Goals 7 3 Assists 2 3 FPL points 66 35 FPL points per start 11 5.8 Double-digit hauls 3 2 Non-pen xG 2.56 2.44 xA 0.51 0.48

Last six matches: ARS/liv/LEI/bre/BHA/avl

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have now won five of their last six home league games, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories.

And even with just one fixture in Double Gameweek 37, Son/Kane remain attractive propositions for the armband against a Burnley side potentially missing both of their first-choice centre-halves: James Tarkowski (£4.9m) exited last weekend’s game against Aston Villa in the early stages of the second half after feeling tightness in his hamstring, while Ben Mee (£4.6m) is struggling with a leg injury.

The Clarets’ goal attempts conceded heatmap from Gameweek 33 onwards – Mike Jackson’s first match in charge – offers further encouragement for Son backers, with plenty of shots allowed from the South Koreans ‘zone’:

RICHARLISON

