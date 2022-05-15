Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW36, which was a real game-changer, and a tremendous week for those who captained KDB and combined this with a successful chip.

We report on the FFScout Open and Members Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Brett Taylor is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) after captaining KDB for 154 points, and has risen to 18th overall..His best previous finish was 6,639th in 2018/19.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Suvansh Singh is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after Wildcarding in Gameweek 35 and then Bench Boosting and captaining KDB in Gameweek 36 for 180 points. This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Suvansh is the skipper of Krul Intentions in the Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers community competition. This is his first FPL season and he has shot up to second overall, only eight points behind the new world number one, Pranto Protim Paul. None of the top four have any chips left, but Bino Baby (the previous world number one, now in fifth place) still has a Free Hit to play.

MODS & CONS

Seb Wassell tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week and is now 1,065th overall.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 33rd week and is now 390th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score in the Gameweek 36 semi-final of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://www.livefpl.net/LMS, https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 127.

The top scorer after hits was David Dawson, who played his Bench Boost and captained KDB for 175 (-8) points. He has had three previous top 10k finishes and is currently 512th overall.

The other three finalists in Gameweek 37 will be Chris Costa (177th overall), Rajko Gojkovic (287th overall and 80th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame) and Marc O’Neill (35k). None of the finalists have any chips left

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 36 was the sixth round of the latest FFS Members Cup. The four winners qualifying for next week’s semi-finals will be Peteski29 (1,161st), **Farke Life** (5,956th), glennloite (53k) and Chaballer (20,165th, who tied 113-113 with Robben Me Blind but goes through because of his superior rank).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Justin Spiegel still leads Martin Stubbs by two points at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He has shot up to 2,219th overall after triple captaining KDB for 194 points.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 94 points out of a possible 108.

TOPS AND VETS

Tony Yorath (A.J.) is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) after captaining KDB for 155 points, and has shot up to 38th overall. He finished 670th last season and is 81st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

David Dawson is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, after playing his Bench Boost and captaining KDB for 175 points. He has risen to 512th overall and has had three previous top 10k finishes. He is also a finalist in Last Man Standing.

Tony Yorath (A.J.) has regained the lead from Johan Lindblad in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y), his sixth week at the top of this mini-league.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a 16th week after playing his Bench Boost, and is now 9,645th overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for an 18th week after Wildcarding in Gameweek 35 and then Bench Boosting and captaining KDB for 175 points in Gameweek 36, and has now entered the top thousand in 814th position.

Rajko Gojkovic has regained the lead from Finn Sollie in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad), his third week at the top of this mini-league, after playing his Free Hit for 127 points, and has risen to 287th overall. He finished 3,680th in 2017/18 and 526th in 2018/19 and is 80th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. He is also a finalist in Last Man Standing.

Anoop K is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) after playing his Bench Boost, and has risen to 4,530th overall. He has had four previous top 10k finishes and is 300th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa tops my January to May League (league code fy0acw) for a third week after following his Wildcard in Gameweek 35 with a Bench Boost in Gameweek 36. He has risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to his current position of 177th. He is also another finalist in Last Man Standing.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join private league’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.