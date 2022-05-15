Spurs v Burnley team news: Kulusevski and Weghorst benched

The penultimate Gameweek of the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season kicks off with a massive clash in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley gets us underway at 12:00 BST.

There are matters to play for at both ends of the table, with a win for Spurs meaning that they will leapfrog Arsenal – temporarily at least – into the all-important fourth place and put the pressure on their local rivals ahead of the Monday evening game.

A victory for Burnley, however unlikely it may seem, would go a long way to ensuring their safety, as it would put them three points ahead of Leeds, who also have a significantly inferior goal difference.

The Clarets have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 37 but Fantasy interest of course mostly centres on Spurs in this fixture, with their usual front three highly owned among active FPL managers.

One of those players, Dejan Kulusevski, isn’t in Antonio Conte’s starting XI, however.

Internet rumours suggested that Kulusevski had been taken ill over the last 24 hours and while he does make the matchday squad this lunchtime, he’s only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Lucas Moura takes the Swede’s place in Conte’s only change from Thursday night.

As for the visitors, they have made three alterations and gone with a more defensive set-up.

James Tarkowski has failed to recover from a hamstring problem and is replaced by Kevin Long at centre-back, while Matthew Lowton has been brought in for Aaron Lennon in a conservative move.

The Burnley teamsheet has Lowton lining up as a third centre-half in a 5-3-2 and while it remains to be seen if that really is the starting formation, it’s clear that Mike Jackson is doubling up on Son Heung-min down the Spurs left.

Maxwel Cornet replaces Wout Weghorst in the third change, with the Dutchman benched for the first time since his move to England earlier this year.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Austin, Winks, Rodon, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, White, Scarlett, Craig.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Lowton, Collins, Long, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet, Barnes.

Subs: Hennessey, Weghorst, Lennon, Bardsley, Mancini, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe, McGlynn.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT