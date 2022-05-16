108
Scout Notes May 16

Wood injury latest as Arsenal concede advantage to Spurs in top-four race

108 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Newcastle United v Arsenal in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website, and our own Premium Members Area.

ARSENAL DROP POINTS

An own goal from Ben White (£4.6m) and a Bruno Guimaraes (£5.0m) strike helped Newcastle defeat Arsenal 2-0 on Monday, which means the Gunners’ top-four hopes are out of their hands.

Tottenham Hotspur stay in fourth spot with a two-point lead over their north London rivals, and due to their vastly superior goal difference, only need a point at Norwich City in Gameweek 38 to book their Champions League spot.

Newcastle’s win, meanwhile, also confirms Chelsea’s place in next season’s Champions League.

In a fully deserved win, Eddie Howe’s troops were by far the better team from the off and still have a chance of finishing as high as ninth in the Premier League.

However, having earned 35 points from 18 league games in 2022, you suspect they will be finishing much higher than that next season.

Above: Premier League annual table 2022, via Transfermarkt

WILSON DANGEROUS AS WOOD ABSENCE EXPLAINED

Callum Wilson (£7.1m) was named in the starting XI to face Arsenal on Monday after returning as a substitute in last week’s heavy defeat at Manchester City.

The former Bournemouth striker was afforded his opportunity after Chris Wood (£6.3m) was ruled out of the game with a hip injury, but Howe confirmed the New Zealand international should be available for Sunday’s trip to former club Burnley.

“Delighted, delighted for him [Wilson]. He’s a key player for us, it’s a different dimension to our frontline. We hope he gets through the game in a really good physical way – but we are delighted he leads the team.

It was a slight hip injury for Chris [Wood] tonight. [It is] nothing major and we hope he will be back for our next match.” – Eddie Howe

As for Wilson, it was an excellent all-round display by the 30-year-old, as he gave Newcastle a totally different dynamic in the final-third with his pace and ability to make dangerous runs in-behind.

And while it’s unlikely he will be afforded much Fantasy attention so late in the season, he is perhaps one to keep in mind for Gameweek 1 of 2022/23, given his rate of returns since moving to St James’ Park.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere. Early on in the season everyone wrote us off and we were relegated by Christmas time. But we’ve dug deep and proved everybody wrong. I’ve noticed a difference [coming back into the team]. I’m getting a lot more chances and we’re keeping the ball better. I watched Arsenal the other night and I knew their centre-backs had injury problems. As a striker I was licking my lips. I’ve worked so hard [to get back to fitness]. When you’re out injured you want to come back and make a difference.” – Callum Wilson

Equally impressive was Bruno Guimaraes, who has now been directly involved in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances.

TOMIYASU/SCHAR LATEST

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s (£4.5m) evening was cut short after he went down feeling his hamstring in the closing stages of the first-half.

The Japanese international was unable to continue, with Cedric Soares (£4.2m) replacing him at right-back.

“We don’t know we have to assess him, but he felt a muscular issue and we test him.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu

For the hosts, they were forced into a concussion sub when Fabian Schar (£4.2m) had to be replaced after an arm to the head, which resulted in a caution for Eddie Nketiah (£5.7m).

“He wanted to stay on but it was the right decision I think” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 76), Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Wilson (Gayle 90+4)

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu (Cedric 39), White, Gabriel (Pepe 73), Tavares (Lacazette 62), Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe (Martinelli 53), Nketiah

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Jota or Diaz?

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Diogo

      Open Controls
  2. European Bob
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    COYS

    Open Controls
  3. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who would you guys captain here?

    Guaita
    Robertson Cancelo James E.Royal
    KDB Son Mount Zaha
    Kane NKetiah

    Foster Weghorst KDH White

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Kev

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Mount

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Son if leading
      James if chasing

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        This is what I was thinking below

        Open Controls
    6. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    7. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Mount or Son

      Open Controls
    8. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        James E. Royal

        Open Controls
    9. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      James a good differential cap?

      Open Controls
      1. European Bob
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        No nothing to play for

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Should I even own Chelsea players?

          Open Controls
          1. European Bob
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Maybe, they're playing Watford so there'll be lots of goals. Mount probably the standout pick

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Got Mount too

              Open Controls
          2. European Bob
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Problem is James has been playing right centre back a bit. He's a beast on the flank

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Just read that Watford has been conceding a lot of goals on their left flank, which made me think about James.

              Open Controls
    10. MrJobby
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Captains for gw38
        A - Kane
        B- son
        C - mount
        D - Bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Shark
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. lugs
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          has to be a Spurs

          Open Controls
      • jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Gameweek 38 inital thoughts

        Dubravka
        TAA Cancelo Laporte Alonso
        Salah Saka Mount Kulu Coutinho
        Richarlison

        Ramsdale White Adams Mateta

        A) Salah to Son - Free
        B) Salah + White to James + Son -4pts (Play -5-4-1)
        C) Salah + Adams + Coutinho to Kane + Son + 5.5m midfielder -8pts (Play 4-4-2)

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I like B myself.
          Bench Coutinho yeah?

          Open Controls
      • Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        If Salah out bring in
        A. KDB
        B. Son
        (have Kane)

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        I hate Arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Me to

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          They have been banished from the top 4 Kingdom!

          Open Controls
        3. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Weapons of mass deflation

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Weapons of Ar$e destruction

              Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            2 hours ago

            I miss Wenger

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Had many young squads with far more injuries and managed to entertain us all & made us finish in the top 4 every year, all while under shockingly bad financial constraints.

              Arteta will never get top 4 if he couldn’t get it this season. It was on a silver platter.

              Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                No need to miss them, Winger are still on tour! Kip and the boys keep burnin’ up the state fair & Native American casino circuit

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    They are a terrible band, but if you like them that’s all that matters 😎

                    Open Controls
            3. Cheeto__Bandito
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              Who scores more?

              Kane (nor) + Toney (LEE) (-8)
              or
              Richarlison (ars) + Watkins (mci)

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                K & T

                Open Controls
            4. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Diaz(c)?

              Open Controls
              1. Cheeto__Bandito
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                if he is rested tomorrow sure

                Open Controls
            5. trafalgarlaw
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Saka, Gordon to Bowen, Guimaraes (-4) yay ?

              Schmeichel
              TAA Cancelo Alonso
              KDB Son Saka Gordon KDH
              Kane Richarlison

              Foster Dennis Amartey Williams

              Open Controls
              1. Union_Jacks
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Saka playing a tired Everton side in 38 after a game Thursday, keep

                Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                I would yeah, Arsenal are garbage

                Open Controls
            6. TheOneAndOnly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Bowen or Maddison?

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Maddison, but it is close

                Open Controls
              2. POTATO
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Depends on Madds' minutes midweek maybe

                Open Controls
            7. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              How does this look?

              Pickford
              TAA Cancelo Royal
              Son Diaz Mount Maddison Bowen
              Vardy Richarlison

              Foster Watkins Johnson Lamptey

              Open Controls
              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Good to me. Alonso / James in would be a good move

                Open Controls
            8. XX SMICER XX
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              What’s best for final gameweek punt?

              A. Maddison & Lukaku -4 - with Richarlison
              B. Vardy & Lukaku -4 - with Mykolenko / Weghorst

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                A, going to (c) Lukaku?

                Open Controls
                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Will do if I bring him in. Watford are awful and with Havertz / Werner injured he surely plays

                  Open Controls
            9. XX SMICER XX
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              Now Spurs only need a draw do you think they will keep it tight?

              Thinking Lukaku could be a better punt than Kane (already own Son)

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                with 20 mins to go maybe if its close, i doubt it will be close though and Spurs will blast them out of there

                Open Controls
              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                It’s Norwich though, they should be comfortable
                Just a shame it’s not at home
                Lease Kane should play 90 which is not assured with Lukaku

                Open Controls
            10. Golazo1357
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              Free hitting this week and looking to go big. 2nd in the mini but down almost 70 points with both of us having players to go this week still. How does this free hit 'bus team' look?

              Pope
              James Robbo TAA Sessegnon
              Sonaldo Mount Maddison Diaz
              Kane Toney

              Gunn Eriksen Fofana Gelhardt

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                Pretty fun. Wondering if there's a better upside midfielder instead of Mount - Pulisic? He's been pretty good lately.

                Open Controls
                1. Golazo1357
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Good point. He has been impressive, but just thinking Mount has more haul potential?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Could for sure - thinking in the context of chasing such a large margin. But he's pricier which is weird/annoying.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Golazo1357
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      Agreed. I thought about Havertz too, but with Lukaku more in form at the moment it puts me off...

                      Open Controls
                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Getting Lukaku in might be a lot of fun!
                        Probably hard to find the funds though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Golazo1357
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Yea I'm not going Lukaku lol

                          Open Controls
              2. XX SMICER XX
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Looks good. Personally would go double Chelsea defence (Alonso).
                Any route to Vardy instead of Toney?

                Open Controls
                1. Golazo1357
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I could go Alonso if I dropped from Robbo to him, but that still wouldn't give me the funds for Vardy unless I dropped the bench to even lower players. Not high on Toney home to Leeds in their final home game of the year? Feels a big haul to finish the season in the cards.

                  Open Controls
              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                Looks great tbh

                Open Controls
              4. XX SMICER XX
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                This made me do a draft for a Free Hit team - sadly don’t have the chip left but I you are after a punt I like something like this

                Ederson
                James Alonso Sessegnon Royal
                Mane Diaz Barnes Son
                Lukaku Vardy

                (Ward, Tsimikas, Caicedo, Gelhardt)

                Open Controls
                1. Golazo1357
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Interesting. I just don't trust Royal to get a haul, but clean sheet seems a good bet at least. Not sure about a City clean sheet either...

                  Open Controls
                  1. XX SMICER XX
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Downgrade Ederson & Royal and bring in Toney for Gelhardt

                    Mane can become KDB if you don’t want the Liv double up

                    Open Controls
                    1. Golazo1357
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Mane could be a fun one and definitely potential for a massive haul on the final day

                      Open Controls
              5. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Vardy is the fun pick at home to Saints
                Chelsea could give youngsters a go since they've locked up top4

                Open Controls
                1. Golazo1357
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Good point. Only reason I think some of the regulars still get a run out is that it is the final home game of the season at Stamford Bridge

                  Open Controls
                  1. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    it won't be crazy just might not get much news on which ones start or not.

                    Open Controls
            11. smash
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              Should Martenelli start in 38 we think? didn't watch the game tonight, noticed he was benched and come on though.

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                I think Martinelli starts ahead of ESR based upon that match.

                Open Controls
                1. smash
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Fingers crossed, I'll be down to the bare bones way things are going

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            12. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              I have a weird team - and I have nothing to play for except fun.

              Schmeichel
              Robertson, Alonso, James
              Jota, KDB, Zaha, Trossard, Kulusevski
              Kane, Vardy

              Foster, Holgate, Cash, Greenwood
              1ft 0.1itb.

              I'd like to get rid of Jota, Trossard & Kulusevski - but that doesn't get me to a particularly good player given I'd want 3x starters out of them.

              20.5m for three midfielders on a -8.

              maybe Eriksen, Maddison, Pulisic/Foden/Mount?

              Open Controls
              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                I think Jota / Kulu are good options for this week.

                Downgrade Cash to Tsimikas and use the funds to upgrade Trossard?

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Not a bad idea. Kulu I agree is maybe a bridge too far - but I'm just about over having Jota. I guess it depends on Salah, Firmino a bit.

                  Cash>Tsimi leaves me with 7.6m to play with - 0.1 short of Mount 🙁
                  Maddison or Bowen is the best I could do.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Actually;

                    Cash + Trossard > Sessengon + Bowen (-4)

                    Got a benching headache but I do like that.

                    Open Controls
              2. POTATO
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                I kinda like your team the way it is.

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  cheers!
                  it's a little odd in places. and i'm not doing well. but it isn't bad at all.

                  Open Controls
              3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                if you are going punty then Raphina if Leeds need a win to stay up

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  interesting - hadn't thought of him.
                  will consider it!

                  Open Controls
            13. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Thoughts on this -8?
              Salah + Mahrez + Laporte to KDB + Son + Sessegnon

              Dubravka
              TAA Cancelo Alonso Sessegnon
              KDB Son Mount Saka
              Kane Richarlison
              Foster Elanga Amartey Dobbin

              Just not convinced Mahrez will start with Foden and Sterling resting last game, his penalty miss and Grealish vs old club

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                agree on Mahrez - and those 3x moves make sense to me.
                shame to take a -8 but it looks as good as one could hope.

                Open Controls
                1. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Thanks! Yeah the more straightforward one is just Salah to Son if looking unlikely to play, but I like the upside of all of those players coming in.

                  Open Controls
            14. OptimusBlack
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Dubravka
              Robbo Cancelo Alonso (Schär White )
              Salah Saka Son© Maddison Díaz
              Richarlison Toney (Cucho)

              Best Move here is
              Salah & Cucho > Eriksen & Kane

              Robbo Cancelo Alonso (Schär White )
              Erisken Son© Maddison Díaz (Saka)
              Richarlison Toney Kane

              Open Controls
            15. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Early thoughts on who to bring in

              A. Schar to Collins (NEW)
              B. Schar to Alonso (WAT) (-4)
              C. Pukki to Nkeitiah (EVE)
              D. Dubravka(bur) to Raya (LEE)

              Boring transfers I know but if everyone is fit I only have one open spot available in my starting line excluding the goalie

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
            16. Echoes
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Freck you, Arsenal

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Arsenal, freckle - it’s all the same!

                Open Controls
            17. Ragabolly
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              Risers: None

              Fallers: Dennis (5.8) Gabriel (5.3)

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Arise ……….. none!

                Open Controls
            18. Kane Lane
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              Worth minus 4

              KDB Jesus 》Kane Foden

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Kane & Maddison

                Open Controls
                1. JonSnow
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  yeah this

                  Open Controls
              2. JonSnow
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Can see Jesus being rested, worth it if you (c)kane. Prefer a leicester mid to a city mid, i can see it being tentative if they take the lead early.

                Open Controls
            19. Mozumbus
                18 mins ago

                WC38: who's the best GK not Mendy

                Open Controls
              • JonSnow
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Bench boost a disaster so far this GW, currently on -2 with foster+white & mount, james to play. be lucky to break double digits.

                Open Controls
                1. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  It appears your reputation for knowledge is well earned JonSnow

                  Open Controls
                  1. JonSnow
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    feels like it at the moment

                    Open Controls
                    1. POTATO
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      On my BB earlier in the season I captained Dennis (-2) and my dgw benched keeper got Covid and missed his first match.

                      Open Controls
              • The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                15 mins ago

                Thinking a -8 this week. Yay or Nay?

                Salah/Gordon/Cout => Son/Mount/Maddison

                Open Controls
                1. JonSnow
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  not sure that pays back in one GW. Maybe just salah+cout>Son/Maddi if budget permits

                  Open Controls
              • POTATO
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                a) Salah > KdB free and bench either Saka or Laporte
                b) Salah Saka > Kdb Bowen (-4) and bench Laporte

                Open Controls
              • FCSB
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                Is Salah a sell for GW38?

                Open Controls
                1. JonSnow
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  If you don't have Son i'd say yes, if you do you can wait for news.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FCSB
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I have Son but getting rid of Salah could get me KDB for free or Kane -4

                    Open Controls

