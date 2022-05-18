FFS Live Hall of Fame Update

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated on 16th May based on results up to and including Gameweek 36, and 63,154 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, are:

1(1) Fábio Borges.

2(3) Finn Sollie.

3(6) Brusdal Brusdal.

4(61) John Canning.

5(83) Sean Connors.

6(27) Matt Corbidge.

7(31) David Williams.

8(44) Abdul Rehman (FPL SALAH).

9(141) Niall O’Connor.

10(165) Markku Ojala.

John (309th), Niall (358th), Markku (370th), Fábio (556th), Finn (591st) and Sean (628th) were all in the overall top thousand at the end of Gameweek 36.

Fábio is now number one in both Hall of Fames.

Sean, David, Abdul and Markku are new entries to the top ten since the previous update.

The following mini-league leaders are also in the top hundred of the FFS Career Hall of Fame following this update:

22(288) Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista, leader of FFS Family mini-league).

36(1011) Tony Yorath (A.J., leader of Top 10k Any Season & Top 1k ANY season mini-leagues)

39(193) Justin Spiegel (leader of FFS Head-to-Head Leagues Division 1)

44(541) Rajko Gojkovic (leader of Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league)

52(363) Seb Wassell (leader of FFS Mods & Cons mini-league).