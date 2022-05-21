Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool for the Gameweek 38 captaincy, and for the final time this season, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 14:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Son Heung-min (£11.2m) is the clear winner of the captain poll, pulling in the support of 41.97% in the final vote of the season.

No other player has garnered more than 20.0% of votes at this stage, with team-mate Harry Kane (£12.5m) currently in second place, backed by 18.34% of our users.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) occupies third place with 8.86% of votes, with Mohamed Salah (£13.1m, 4.49%) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m, 3.51%) just behind the Man City midfielder.

SON HEUNG-MIN/HARRY KANE

Son Heung-min is just one goal short of Mohamed Salah’s tally of 22 and will attempt to overhaul the Egyptian on Sunday as he chases down the Golden Boot.

However, the pair are in contrasting spells of form: Salah has scored three times in his last 10 Premier League games, while Son has netted 10 in the same period.

Summing up, Son’s 2022 form is unrivalled, having recorded at least 13 more points than any other player in FPL:

Harry Kane, meanwhile, is expected to be fit and sits second in the above table on a very decent 131 points, having produced 21 attacking returns in 20 starts since the turn of the year.

The England captain tends to finish strongly, too, having plundered 48 FPL points in his last four Gameweek 38 appearances:

SON V KANE – LAST SIX MATCHES

Son Kane Goals 4 4 Assists 2 0 FPL points 48 32 FPL points per start 8 5.3 Double-digit hauls 2 1 Non-pen xG 2.45 2.61 xA 0.65 0.50

Last six matches: BUR/ARS/liv/LEI/bre/BHA

Spurs travel to Norwich City on Sunday with Champions League football in their grasp. Arsenal are the only team that can overtake them, but anything but a loss will effectively secure a place for Antonio Conte’s side in next season’s competition.

And Son/Kane could not have picked a more obliging opponent to face on the final day: the Canaries have shipped a whopping 79 goals in 37 matches this term and rank bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC).

They have also suffered against tougher opposition at Carrow Road, with some miserable results against the top seven:

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool – Gameweek 1

Norwich 0-1 Man Utd – Gameweek 16

Norwich 0-5 Arsenal – Gameweek 19

Norwich 0-4 Man City – Gameweek 25

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea – Gameweek 28

Norwich 0-4 West Ham – Gameweek 36

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

