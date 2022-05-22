Jamie Pigott crowned 2021/22 FPL champion

Jamie Pigott has been crowned the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion after a dramatic Gameweek 38.
FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Jamie has finished comfortably clear of second-place Suvansh Singh.
Attacking returns from difference-makers Joel Matip, Reece James and Sadio Mane help offset Suvansh’s success stories of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.
Suvansh also took a -4 to sell Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, who unexpectedly delivered attacking returns at the Etihad, but they were part of the move to fund Kane.
The runner-up can at least content himself with the knowledge that he has won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league (amongst many others), finishing ahead of world number five Damien Ruigrok:
Brett Taylor, who ended up with a rank of 3rd, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a handsome margin, finishing two points short of Suvansh overall:
Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close; stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.
My team for the next season:
Sa
TAA - James - Sess - Robertson/Dias/Cancelo
Salah - Son - Kulusevski - Martinelli
Welbeck - Toney/Mitro/Wilson
Thoughts on my draft? Jokes asides I wonder how many of the above will really end up in my team.