425
FPL May 22

Jamie Pigott crowned 2021/22 FPL champion

425 Comments
Jamie Pigott has been crowned the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion after a dramatic Gameweek 38.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Jamie has finished comfortably clear of second-place Suvansh Singh.

Attacking returns from difference-makers Joel Matip, Reece James and Sadio Mane help offset Suvansh’s success stories of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Suvansh also took a -4 to sell Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, who unexpectedly delivered attacking returns at the Etihad, but they were part of the move to fund Kane.

The runner-up can at least content himself with the knowledge that he has won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league (amongst many others), finishing ahead of world number five Damien Ruigrok:

Brett Taylor, who ended up with a rank of 3rd, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a handsome margin, finishing two points short of Suvansh overall:

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close; stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

425 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    My team for the next season:

    Sa
    TAA - James - Sess - Robertson/Dias/Cancelo
    Salah - Son - Kulusevski - Martinelli
    Welbeck - Toney/Mitro/Wilson

    Thoughts on my draft? Jokes asides I wonder how many of the above will really end up in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Will depend on fixtures of course! Though the defence may not be feasible reckon Taa 8m, cancelo 7.5 and James 6.5 or 7 next year

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Would be suprised if Wilson is first choice next season too

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          Wouldn't mind Wilson at West Ham as long as him and Antonio can rotate their hamstring injuries.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            36 mins ago

            Would take him at Utd as 3rd/4th choice

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              Is Rashford still playing football ?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                24 mins ago

                I wouldn’t call what he does ‘playing football’ tbh

                Open Controls
            2. Sgt Frank Drebin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              29 mins ago

              He would be their best forward as things stand...

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                As things stand he’d be behind only Ronaldo. Once new signing arrive though he should be 3rd/4th

                Open Controls
          2. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Would be very surprised if he left Newcastle, but we’ll definitely sign a good striker and maybe one for the future too like Ekitike. Wood is there too. Just can’t see Wilson getting more than 1500 mins next season. If he could stay fit he’d be at a top 6 team I think

            Open Controls
        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Who is going to be the first choice you reckon? If it is between him and Wood then I thought Wilson is going to be the main man. Unless they plan to buy someone of course.

          Open Controls
          1. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Just said this above, but I’d imagine we (Newcastle) will sign a 1st choice striker and maybe another one like Ekitike. If Wilson didn’t have the injury issues it would be a different story

            Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      46 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hope they make pricing bit more challenging so we don't all start with "All Stars" teams.

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Think you need at least one of Kdb/Haaland.

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      4-6, so 5?

      Open Controls
    6. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      No Haaland?

      Open Controls
    7. Neto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes are on my watchlist.

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Along all the good things that happened today
    Also Leeds stayed in the PL, I’d be really upset if they were getting relegated instead of Burnley
    Football won.

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Don’t get the hate against Burnley tbh. Great club with fantastic fans.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        I think they didn't make the most of all the years they've been in top flight -never tried to be better just same old boring on a budget team.
        Glad they went down instead of Leeds.

        Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      I’d have agreed with you a few weeks ago but some of the tackles Leeds have been putting in recently. Would have gladly seen them go down.

      Open Controls
  3. SteJ
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    If I played my FH this week, does the extra transfer carry over to next season or do I lose it? 😉

    Open Controls
  4. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    DDG

    TAA Cancelo James Shaw 4.0

    Son Saka Bruno Fernandes Elanga 4.5

    Haland Mitrovic 4.5

    Sorted

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      3 Man utd players!?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        31 mins ago

        Atkinson, Moss and Dean gone

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        31 mins ago

        Ah, I’ve got 4 actually. Will need to revamp

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        They might be cheap tbf like Arsenal assets this season
        Shaw at 4.5m?

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          I think they’ll be massively overlooked

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              24 mins ago

              As they should be

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 10 Years
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Had I finished with OR 9500 I would probably be happier than being 1 pt away from being inside top 5k... So close, but so far away. Robbo's last goal did the damage this time. Or selling Coutinho for Mount. However tbh, losing top 10k with 1 pt two years ago was harsh, top 5k is not that big landmark.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I finished 10,901 2 points from top 10k that season you was 1 point away I remember seeing you post your rank, I took a -8 in a panic that week if I’d just took -4 I’d have been top 10k it still annoys me now haha, last year for the euros FF i finished 10,004 even more annoying haha

        Open Controls
    3. hitenabler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would just like to thank FFS for site and content provided through the season. It really did help me win my mini leagues. Appreciate you guys

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Cheers mate, it’s alway nice to feel the love of my fans

        Open Controls
    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      OR# 48k, anyone worse?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        The rest has logged of

        Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Nope. That’s the lowest rank of anyone on here and you should feel deeply ashamed. Hope you’re banned

        Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        I didn’t even realise there were 48,000 players playing it’s so far behind

        Open Controls
      4. Pukki Pies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        59k here, absolute shocker of a season! joking, actually my best finish by far (last season 172k). Chuffed to bits but still room for improvement!

        Open Controls
    5. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Back to back top 10k finishes for the first time, i'll take it, new approach these last couple years has worked. Also closing out all twitter/youtube noise.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        Nice. I’ve got 4 top finishes but never back to back. Congrats

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Indulge me with your new approach. I need one!

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          just block out noise and stay true to your proven process. So often people's random and biased opinions can sway you from what you know is right, so less youtube and twitter fpl content basically.

          Open Controls
          1. Oscar Slater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
    6. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Fpl gonna be back in like 3 weeks isn't it?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        Yes, 4am

        Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yeah it’s basically just an international break + one week

        Open Controls
    7. dshv
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      4.5 rank.. see you next season! Cheers

      Open Controls
    8. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Updated

      Open Controls
    9. GW38 Rough with the Smooth
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 38.

      How did your Gameweek go?

      You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Smooth got the most points I’ve ever got but rough not close to my best finish in overall ranking. Still a solid season.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I expect that most of us will have got big points totals this season because of all the Double Gameweeks.
          Overall rankings are more significant.

          Open Controls
    10. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Front 7 scored

      9,9,12,13,2
      10,13

      Captained the 2 of course 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Mount ?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep it was either him or Kulu in this week.

          One transfer off completely crushing it as I also had Rudiger and Andersen and any captain would have done. Would have got close to team of the week 😉

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I captained Mount too, unlucky - he had his chances.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yep he wasn't a bad choice - one of them things.

              Open Controls
    11. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      If the dimwits at FIFA hadn’t given the World Cup to a country with a temperature of about a million degrees in the summer, we’d have the World Cup to look forward to now, instead of a summer with zero football!

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        They not stupid, they simply corrupt.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
            5 mins ago

            Only question is which is more corrupt: IOC or FIFA?

            Open Controls
          • Pukki Pies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            True, if they were stupid then they wouldn’t have got away with the blatant corruption I suppose

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 min ago

                A recent POTUS says “hold my Diet Coke”

                Open Controls
        3. putana
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          if you copied the template and just made transfers and captain choices the majority of people here are suggesting, what rank do you think that would give you?

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            This season? Probably top 100k. And you really wouldn’t have a lot of fun

            Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          What a season! Pleased with my finish, managed to reduce my 1.1m rank down to 270k.

          Poor season from me but finished strong and my final rank was highest I had for the season crazily

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Congrats mate, that’s a great recovery

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers - yeah 1.1m in GW24

              Open Controls
        5. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          How annoying that Jesus blanked!

          Open Controls

