Jamie Pigott crowned 2021/22 FPL champion

Jamie Pigott has been crowned the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion after a dramatic Gameweek 38.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Jamie has finished comfortably clear of second-place Suvansh Singh.

Attacking returns from difference-makers Joel Matip, Reece James and Sadio Mane help offset Suvansh’s success stories of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Suvansh also took a -4 to sell Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, who unexpectedly delivered attacking returns at the Etihad, but they were part of the move to fund Kane.

The runner-up can at least content himself with the knowledge that he has won the Fantasy Football Scout Members league (amongst many others), finishing ahead of world number five Damien Ruigrok:

Brett Taylor, who ended up with a rank of 3rd, won our Fantasy Football Scout league by a handsome margin, finishing two points short of Suvansh overall:

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close; stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT