Interview June 27

An interview with FPL 2021/22 champion Jamie Pigott

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2021/22 winner Jamie Pigott has been chatting to us about his incredible season.

Jamie’s team racked up 2,844 points over the campaign to win the coveted title by 12 points.

In his video interview with Az, he shares the secrets to his success, including his approach, going ‘big at the back’ and dialling down the risk with captaincy.

He also touched on his plans for next season and shares his LiveFPL Gameweek 1 draft for 2022/23.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

  1. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    11 hours, 8 mins ago

    What's more surprising out of these
    1. Barcelona wanting Maguire
    2. Ten Hag wants to keep him

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 56 mins ago

      If the offer’s any more than 15m then I’d say 2.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 48 mins ago

      3. People believing an article from the Sun

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 42 mins ago

        Cmon Giggs I see this all the time from you guys in the UK , The Daily fail and the Sun and YET I have seen many a true article from them both ? are you lads living in a time warp ?

        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 hours, 22 mins ago

          Talking of time warps, isn't "lads" a bit passé?

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 44 mins ago

          I guess that you don’t fully understand the journalistic integrity and credibility of those two tabloids.

        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 39 mins ago

          It's not that they can't print anything true, but this originates from them. Everything that originates from them and their "sources" is garbage.

        4. noquarternt
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          Have you ever read these papers?

          They want to sell papers/get clicks and will do anything for it. A lot of it will be made up or hyped up by an agent just to get interest.

          Don't get me wrong, I'm sure they get some truth and sometimes some journalists will do the right thing by working for them, but make no mistake about their ethos and objectives.

  2. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 57 mins ago

    Are we overlooking Bavies - he started the last 19 games - or are Spurs looking to replace him?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 39 mins ago

      Been linked to a few left-footed CBs - Bastoni, Hincapie, Gvardiol

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      He did good by me in the latter stages of last season and has been in my draft from the off, esp with his price of 4.5 in LiveFPL. No way will he actually come in at 4.5 though. Conte organises his defences very well but he rotates his wingbacks too much, hence a reliable 90min CB is a very attractive prospect.

  3. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 43 mins ago

    Who will feature more this season?

    A. Alvarez

    B. Fabio Carvalho

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

    2. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 25 mins ago

      Carvalho will be loaned out surely

  4. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 41 mins ago

    Sven Botman at St James' Park to finalise his move.

    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 32 mins ago

      Newcastle making some solid signings - I wonder if there defence will become a viable option at some points in the season, especially with Trippier's assist potential

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 23 mins ago

        Check their defensive data from GW24 onwards (End of January transfer window).

        1. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 hours, 6 mins ago

          7 clean sheets from 18 games

          1. Moxon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 hours, 2 mins ago

            Or 5 from last 12

          2. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 hours, 1 min ago

            joint 4th in the league for that period (for context)

            1. Moxon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 hours ago

              I was very impressed with the way Newcastle finished the season - makes me consider an early Wilson punt

              1. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                9 hours, 57 mins ago

                I think it's a better bet than the defense for the first 10 games... if he stays fit!

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 hours, 44 mins ago

                  I can see 7 plausible clean sheet fixtures in the first 10 games - NFO bha wol CRY BOU ful BRE. Not that I'm predicting 7 exactly, but the potential is there

                  1. zeslinguer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 45 mins ago

                    So you’d expect probably 3.5 clean sheets then from the first 10 and that’s being very generous and giving Newcastle a 50% chance of a clean sheet per game.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 hours, 4 mins ago

        Absolutely. I feel pretty confident in them already. Hoping for Pope/Trippier at 5m

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 45 mins ago

          Can’t see them being anything other than £5.5m, sadly.

          If Pope is £5.0m he’s over 50% owned straight away.

          1. WHUFCSmith23
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 35 mins ago

            De Gea and Martinez will probably be 5. Can't see how they can justify making Pope 5.5 after the season he has just come off of.

            1. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 24 mins ago

              De Gea at 5 is worth a punt. MU are still predicted to be 6th or 7th. That's bad for them but doesn't rule out all their players.

          2. noquarternt
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 15 mins ago

            Yeah agreed- either of them at 5 would be everywhere.

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              Outside the top 4 and Arsenal, Newcastle's defenders (and GK) should be as attractive a prospect as any. I'll just let those early fixtures slide by and move in c GW6

  5. wilkinson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    Does anyone think that we will get a few surprises with the format when the game opens for the new season?

    FPL were asking people for ideas from people to improve the game a few months back.

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 8 mins ago

      Think the BB could be scrapped, with the 5 sub rule coming into play, the benches could be irrelevant this season because if one of your first 11 don’t start, there’s a good chance they’ll come on from the bench & kill your bench player coming in, would they really have a chip for it? It’s not a popular chip anyway.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 hours, 6 mins ago

        As in, people will probably strip their bench down after a few weeks if subs wreck bench players coming in.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      I think with the "delay" to FPL's start I do expect some changes. Agree with Freddo that BB is likely to be scrapped, guess we'll see something new in it's place if so. 2FA will be implemented. Unsure of what else really.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        That’s probably why they aren’t rushing the game out like last year, the 2FA probably takes time to set up on their end.

      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        Is the 2FA to stop the hackings we saw last year? If so I’m all for them taking all the time they need!

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 hours, 41 mins ago

          I imagine so, it caused quite a problem for them last season.

        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          Ah actually I made a mistake, I thought they confirmed they'd be working on it but think I've confused it with some mentioning it when FPL sent out those feedback forms to those few users. Still, hopefully it'll happen

    3. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      One chip per week probably to drive 'engagement'.

      It won't be good news, we can be sure of that.

  6. Moxon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    4.5m (4m)
    8m - 7m - 5.5m - 4.5m (4m)
    13m - 8m - 6.5m - 6m (4.5m)
    12m - 7.5m (4.5m)

    I think covering price points is the best way to start a season. This allows you to be flexible and build early team value. Above is a general structure which enables this strategy leaving 0.5m in the bank to avoid missing out on players due to any price rises.

    How are you looking to approach FPL 22/23?

    1. Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Won’t leave anything in the bank myself but otherwise I agree with your strategy. Think I’ll be going 3-5-2 or 4-4-2 myself.

    2. Shark
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      I like it as a strategy. I do think that a couple of players that I really wanted in would test my resolve if I were going with this structure.

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I spent this evening doing far more geeky analysis than I should ever admit to to essentially come up with a price point template with exactly your logic.

      Where I ended up was very close but for:

      1. No money ITB
      2. Sacrifice Trent for Robbo
      3. Have a 5m GK
      4. Have a 5.5m MID instead of 6m
      5. Have a 9m MID instead of 8m - which opens up Chelsea, Liverpool and City assets that could catch fire.

      In practice I expect the 5m GKs I like to be 5.5 in which case I’ll either have 0.5m ITB or get Trent in.

    4. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Sorry and 5m DEF instead of 5m to allow me another 4.5m rotating DEF

  7. RedGunPowder
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    I agrree with you that somerhing will happen in the most of our teams in the begining...last year I only saw two games i whole season and I manage to end up inside 41k. I also did not sighn any of statistic fantazy web pages and surf quite well...so this year i wiill find support in Scout statistics and

    1. RedGunPowder
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      See most of the games...whatch me....i am going up!!

  8. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Interesting interview, but Jamie's provisional GW1 team is at least 2.0m over budget according to LIveFPL prices (85m + 17m on bench).
    Since he put it together in about 5 minutes, I expect his actual GW1 team to be somewhat different.

  9. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Interesting interview. I’m feeling pretty set at 5 on the back (based off livefpl so all likely to change) just need to decide whether to go 4 or 3 in the middle.

    Essentially does Jesus/Watkins/ Wilson rotating get more points than Saka/Bowen/Maddison/Kulu rotating

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Good luck with your 5 at the back

  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Saka or Jesus?

    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Good question, need to see the prices I think.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        That is true.

  11. noquarternt
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Great interview. Interesting on his lack of having 3 at the back, I know most preseasons a lot of people say they'll go big at the back but then it disappears once the season starts. Always hard to go against the grain but good on him.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      For me it will be which 6m player completes my structure here whether it be a fwrd or min with +0.5m itb or a def and 4.5 mid, 100% not 5 at the back

      4.5
      8 7 4.5
      13 8 6.5 6
      12 7.5

      4 4 4.5 4/4.5

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Also more exit roots with a 6m defender

      2. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I’m looking at something very close to this but 9m instead of 8m mid, and having 3 rotating 4.5m defenders of which I pick 2 each week in a 442.

  12. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Why did the fixture ticker get messed up? It's important to me to rank in terms of difficulty and +/_ gameweeks.

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I see at least a couple of fixes on the profile page have been implemented - links to your comments now work as expected and it now states your email address will NOT be displayed. Thanks Geoff et al.

      Don't know why the difficulty ranking has been removed from the ticker - hopefully that's reinstated but as a freeloader it's not for me to complain.

  13. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    so, when does FPL go live ?

    1. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      "July" is the best info we have right now.

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jota starting?

    Raya

    Robertson / Cancelo / Tierney / Chilwell

    Neto / Diaz / Kulusevski / Jota / Saka

    Haaland

    Steele | Jansson | Gelhardt | Greenwood

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'll be watching pre-season and possibility that Jota gets classed as an FPL forward.

