An interview with FPL 2021/22 champion Jamie Pigott

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2021/22 winner Jamie Pigott has been chatting to us about his incredible season.

Jamie’s team racked up 2,844 points over the campaign to win the coveted title by 12 points.

In his video interview with Az, he shares the secrets to his success, including his approach, going ‘big at the back’ and dialling down the risk with captaincy.

He also touched on his plans for next season and shares his LiveFPL Gameweek 1 draft for 2022/23.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

