68
International Football June 29

How to play the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Fantasy game

68 Comments
Share

The 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship gets underway on July 6 and official sponsors Starling Bank have launched a Fantasy game for the tournament.

Here is a quick guide on how to play the game.

Our friends at Fantasy Football Community will be covering Euro 2022 in more detail as the tournament goes on, from team reveals to chip strategy.

REGISTER TO PLAY WOMEN’S EURO FANTASY FOOTBALL

THE BASICS

Each manager is handed an £84m budget to spend on a maximum of 16 players (11 starters and five substitutes), with a limit of two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and five strikers.

The squad can actually be smaller, if you prefer to splash more of the cash on the premium picks.

For the group phase and quarter-finals, you can’t select more than four players from the same nation.

Then, choose a formation (4-4-2, 4-3-3, 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 5-3-2, 5-4-1 or 4-5-1), captain, Supersub (more of which below) and bench order.

Players in your squad can even be switched during the round, providing their match hasn’t kicked off.

‘Participants can modify their teams as long as a player’s match hasn’t started (no transfer limit). The change must be within budget and the authorised player limit per nation.’ – Official rules

Player prices rise and fall based on real-life performances, with points doubled for captains.

HOW TO SCORE POINTS

Here is the scoring system for player points, which doesn’t award any bonuses:

GOALKEEPERGoal conceded (penalty): -1Goal conceded (non-penalty): -3Each save: 2
Goal scored (penalty): 15Goal scored (non-penalty): 25Assist: 15
DEFENDERGoal (penalty): 10Goal (non-penalty): 18Assist: 10
MIDFIELDERGoal (penalty): 8Goal (non-penalty): 15Assist: 8
STRIKERGoal (penalty): 6Goal (non-penalty): 12Assist: 6
ALLOwn goal: -5Yellow card: -3Red card: -5

The reason ‘player’ had to be specified is that, unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), each will also score points based on team performance.

Win: 9Draw: 3Lose: -2
Points per goal difference: +/- 2GK clean sheet: 12DEF clean sheet: 6

To slight complicate matters, team points are only applied in proportion to the time spent on the pitch.

‘Example: Wendie Renard (French player) is on the bench but comes on at the beginning of the second half. She then plays 45 minutes and France win 3-1.

The team points will then be nine for the win plus four for the goal difference.

Wendie Renard will then score 13 x 0.5 = 6.5 team points’

So if you start midfielder Alexia Putellas, who scores both a penalty and open-play goal to seal a 3-0 win, she will bag 23 points for the goals, nine for the win and six for the margin of victory. A total of 38 points.

Furthermore, with no appearance points handed out, an outfielder that blanks could easily finish on negative points.

OTHER DIFFERENCES FROM FPL

Customised private leagues let managers alter the limits for starting budget, players per nation and contest duration. If tweaked, there will automatically be a second team created for you.

Meanwhile, those named on your bench will still earn points, just at half the rate of those you started.

However, each game day allows managers to label one of their substitutes as a ‘Supersub’. This player will score triple points but only if she also comes on mid-match. If she starts from kick-off, it will remain half points for your total.

For example, a manager benches Midfielder A but assigns her the ‘Supersub’ privilege. It will be a nervous wait for the teamsheets, as a start for Midfielder A means half points but being named on the bench could lead to a cameo and therefore triple points.

REGISTER TO PLAY WOMEN’S EURO FANTASY FOOTBALL

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

68 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Lol

    Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Since 5 subs is now allowed in the premier league and I’m assuming the original fpl squad structure was 3 subs because, we’ll, 3 subs per team

    Could you ever see them moving to a 17 man fpl squad?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nah, we just need to manage our squads more smartly.

      Open Controls
    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      The irony for FPL is that 5 subs in real life increases chances of players getting on the pitch, so decreases likelihood of your FPL being required. 1pointers galore!

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Haha this exactly. Spot on

        Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not that likely but some absolute maverick upvoted my thoughts on this the other day -> https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/24/last-chance-to-get-ffscout-premium-membership-at-discounted-price/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25025874

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        ‘wonder if they are taking ages because they are implementing a formation change (extra strata), so we can have 5 outfield subs to match the new rule; so you pick from something like:

        GK (GK)
        DEF DEF DEF (DEF DEF) -> current defenders
        MID (MID MID MID) -> CM/DMs like Rodri and Neves (get clean sheet points, so players like Kante get CS points)
        AM AM AM AM -> attacking midfielders and wingers like Mount and Salah
        FWD FWD -> number 9s like Haaland and Wilson

        So you can play 4132 or 3142 or 3241 or 3331 or 4231 or whatever’

        Open Controls
        1. rozzo
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          That would be awful. Someone like Rodri with his 6 or 7 goals and 19 clean sheets would score more points than KDB

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            I don’t see the problem with that, him being one of the best players in the league aside, not many would have predicted he’d score that many and he probably won’t do it again.

            Someone like Soucek had 2nd most tackles and 3rd most clearances for West Ham, is he not just as valuable to West Ham in terms of keeping clean sheets as the full-backs are? I think so, but obviously don’t expect everyone to agree - just thought it’s a good way to make more players FPL relevant, solve the inside forward vs midfielder problem, and add in the 5 subs rule too 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. rozzo
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I get the idea but the game is about goals and assists

              All our teams midfields would be Rodri, Soucek, Kante and Fabinho and sat watching the games hoping for a clean sheet.

              Isnt it more fun hoping someone like Bowen or Maddison get a goal?

              Open Controls
              1. rozzo
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Ahh, Defensive mids as well as attacking mids in the team, okay, reasonable idea i suppose, but when someone like Soucek gets more points than the majority of the strikers it would make the game feel a bit odd

                Open Controls
  3. glennbet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    no prize for winning .. hmm

    Open Controls
    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      But think of the glory!

      Open Controls
  4. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Could FDJ, Eriksen and Bruno (AND Sancho?!) All fit together and be nailed for United??

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is this a who to get from utd question? Answer absolutely none of them , all garbage

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        No actually. FPL, I don't see a point this season, where I'm interested in any of them. Just purely as a pool fan, I'm watching united developments closely, I'm wondering how they'll set up and how they'll perform

        Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      maybe, in a 4-3-3, and Sancho as a wide forward. But I don't know if it would be wise.

      Open Controls
  5. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Could Richarlison start alongside Kane and Son with Kulu moving to RWB?

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      More likely just there to strengthen the squad and will rotate with kulu

      Open Controls
  6. Arn De Gothia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Pukki happy to play lower league football? I can see him asking for a transfer. Where would he fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      In the Championship

      Open Controls
      1. Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Wasn’t he 5th highest scoring forward? Could be in one of the promoted teams

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Man Utd

      Open Controls
      1. Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Lmao

        Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Honestly would have been a decent purchase for Newcastle if they hadn’t already bought Wood. Perfect partner for Wilson because he’s usually fit.

      Open Controls
    4. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Brighton

      Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Chinese or Indian ?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Takeaway that is.

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Indian though uncultured as I am I prefer Fish and Chips to both

      Open Controls
    3. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      In FPL terms, Chinese if your looking for better price per million, Indian if you want the higher overall points scored

      Open Controls
    4. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Belgian

      Open Controls
    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Chinese on weeknights, Indian on weekends.

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        As long as your are counting Friday in the curry equation then this is bang on

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Absolutely! From Friday evening to Sunday night it’s Indian all the way.

          Open Controls
    6. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Chinese

      Open Controls
  8. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Ridiculous.

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      What is?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        25 points for a non-penalty goal by a keeper. Only takes one to ruin the whole format

        Open Controls
      2. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I understand that my original post was thought provoking. I understand that some of the responses were over the top.

        But is that an excuse to take down the whole discussion as opposed to just removing the offending posts and leaving the original discussion?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          I’m not sure that thought provoking was the correct term for your original post.

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyRev7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Fair enough. We'll agree to disagree.

            I'll cancel my 11 year subscription and walk away.

            Good luck to FFS for the future.

            Open Controls
            1. Tomerick
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Laters

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                36 mins ago

                What was it about?

                Open Controls
  9. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    I’ve seen people on this site playing fantasy Premier League, World Cup, Euros, champions league, obscure European leagues, champ manager and even livefpl’s fake team maker yet apparently some of you draw the line at fantasy football that involves women.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’m looking forward to the Women’s Euro’s. FPL is already one comp too many, ruined by Fantasy Football for me 😀

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I find all the other fantasy formats crap. Especially cup ones

      Open Controls
  10. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Spurs so inconsiderate trying to sign Richarlison, ruins my plans of Kulu as spurs cover being semi nailed

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Just go Son and you’ll be fine

      Open Controls
  11. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Ooooo game updating! How long ago did that happen?

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Today I believe

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      9/10 hours ago

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Could be Friday!! YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSS

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Prices trailed over the weekend and game opening Tuesday/Wednesday my guess. May take longer for game to update with moving to 2 factor authentication

      Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ake at Chelsea will be good. 5.5m, bps magnet.

    Open Controls
  13. Eat Rice and Drinkwater
      49 mins ago

      Absolutely ludicrous

      Open Controls
      1. Darwin von Humboldt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        What is?

        Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Sold on this at the moment:
      Henderson
      TAA, Robertson, VVD, Chilwell, Trippier
      Son, Maddison, Harrison
      Jesus, C.Wilson
      Raya, Wissa, Awoniyi, Diallo

      Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      West Ham linked to Danjuma.
      Would be a great buy in my mind (as a fan).
      45m euros.

      Now we need a good midfielder to help our Rice & Soucek.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.