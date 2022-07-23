560
FPL July 23

FPL team guides: Aston Villa – Best players, predicted line-up + more

Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and we’re profiling all 20 Premier League teams before the season starts.

The three newest additions to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth, were all been profiled in our Promoted series (articles that will be refreshed before the big kick-off), so we begin our team-by-team guides with Aston Villa.

It was a season of steady progress at Villa Park in 2021/22, with Aston Villa’s 14th-place finish not terrible given the loss of talisman and captain Jack Grealish (£7.0m) shortly before the campaign commenced, plus the change in management midway through.

With Steven Gerrard taking the reins in Gameweek 12, all of the team statistics featured here are from that point onwards.

LAST SEASON: ATTACK

MetricTotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals387th=
Shots3359th
Shots in the box21610th
Shots on target1238th
Big chances4213th=
xG36.5512th

From Steven Gerrard’s arrival in Gameweek 12 onwards, Aston Villa ranked seventh overall for goals scored, with 38 in 27 matches.

The all-important underlying attacking statistics, meanwhile, paint the picture of a mid-table Premier League side, which feels okay given that the most expensive FPL option for Villa costs £7.5m.

LAST SEASON: DEFENCE

MetricTotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals conceded348th
Clean sheets86th=
Shots conceded3175th=
Shots in the box conceded2046th=
Shots on target conceded995th=
Big chances conceded437th=
xGC37.358th

On inspection, Villa’s defence actually performed very well under Gerrard, suggesting their backline can offer value when the fixtures fall kindly in 2022/23.

The recent additions of defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and centre-half Diego Carlos (£5.0m) could potentially tighten them up further, too.

Gerrard often turned to Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) in the number six role last season, also experimenting with Calum Chambers (£4.5m) and Tim Iroegbunam (£4.5m), but French international Kamara feels like a significant upgrade, which could have a positive impact on Villa’s clean sheet potential.

OPENING FIXTURES

The best mid-price FPL forwards for 2022/23 5

In an appealing opening run, Aston Villa kick start the new season away to newly-promoted Bournemouth, then face Everton and Crystal Palace.

Beyond that, things stiffen up considerably.

In fact, Gerrard’s troops meet four of last season’s top eight between Gameweeks 4 and 7, which includes clashes against West Ham United, Arsenal, champions Manchester City and Leicester City.

However, Gameweek 8 looks like the ideal time to ‘hop on’ their assets, with fixtures against Southampton, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brentford either side of Chelsea in Gameweek 11.

  20. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gerrard just said this in pitchside interview

    “Bailey was sensational and if I had to pick a team for the real thing tomorrow he’d be in it”.

    All aboard Bailey wagon !!

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      choooo chooooo

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gerrard on Bailey:

      "He made more than an impact. He changed the game. He showed energy, speed & a hunger to cause problems. He's come back in pre-season a different player. He is sending a massive signal to me that he wants to be in our 11."

      Open Controls
