664
Scout Notes July 26

FPL pre-season: Kane and Son combination strikes again

664 Comments
Share

Harry Kane (£11.5m), Son Heung-min (£12.0m) and James Maddison (£8.0m) were amongst the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names in action on Saturday as more pre-season friendlies were staged.

We’ve got all the goal, assist and line-up information you need in this latest Scout Notes article.

We’re also keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

READ MOREMonday scout notes: Sancho, Rashford and bargain Bailey all deliver in Perth draw

READ MOREMonday scout notes: Haaland, Jesus and Neto score

RANGERS 1-2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Goals: Harry Kane (x2)
  • Assists: Son Heung-min (x2)

Match highlights

A quickfire second-half double from Harry Kane was assisted by – you guessed it – partner Son Heung-min on Saturday afternoon.

For FPL managers, Gameweek 1 will be an uneasy watch without at least one of the Spurs’ premium duo – the most prolific goal combination in Premier League history.

They enter a home match against Southampton in prolific form, with both assisting once and netting twice in the 6-3 win over Team K League before Son set up Kane versus Sevilla. It happened twice more at Ibrox.

It ensured the north Londoners won the Walter Tull Memorial Cup and remain unbeaten in their first summer under Antonio Conte.

“I’m delighted because I have seen good intensity, I’ve seen many situations that we are trying in the training sessions, the pressure was good. For sure, especially in the first half, we created many, many chances to score.” – Antonio Conte

Six new faces took part, with all but Richarlison making their first appearances in a Spurs shirt. This includes Djed Spence (£4.5m), Clement Lenglet (£5.0m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m).

Having said that, the £60m signing from Everton played second fiddle to Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m), ahead of his opening weekend suspension.

Meanwhile, Conte persisted with his new idea to convert Lucas Moura (£6.0m) into a right wing-back, just like he did to Victor Moses and Perisic. He came on for Emerson Royal (£5.0m) at half-time.

Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris (Forster 71′); Romero (Tanganga 82′), Dier (Rodon 66′), Sanchez (Lenglet 71′); Emerson Royal (Lucas Moura 46′), Hojbjerg (Sarr 82′), Bentancur (Bissouma 46′), Sessegnon (Perisic 60′); Kulusevski (Richarlison 60′), Kane (Spence 71′), Son (Bryan 71′)

DERBY COUNTY 1-3 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Callum Wright
  • Assists: Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans

Match highlights

PRESTON NORTH END 1-2 LEICESTER CITY

  • Goals: Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes
  • Assists: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (x2)

Match highlights

The Foxes played two fixtures on the same day, each with a strong line-up that showcases their squad depth.

With assistant manager Chris Davies in charge at Pride Park and manager Brendan Rodgers at Deepdale, it may suggest that the Preston North End team is likely the favoured selection for Gameweek 1 at home to Brentford.

“People may be surprised at playing two different teams but we’re trying to get as many of them through 90 minutes. We’re at this stage where we have to keep building the fitness levels. I’m really pleased. In the first half, some of our football, the speed of our game and the tactical idea of the team was very, very good.” – Brendan Rodgers

This would solidify James Justin (£4.5m), Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) as good picks, whilst Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) and Caglar Soyuncu (£4.5m) need to work their way in.

It brought a third pre-season goal for both Barnes and Patson Daka (£6.0m), with Jamie Vardy (£9.5m) rounding the Preston goalkeeper to notch his second of the summer. His 15 league goals of last season arrived in just 1,823 minutes and the 35-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

Vardy is currently on less than five per cent ownership, so could be a fantastic early differential.

Leicester XI vs Derby (3-5-2): Stolarczyk; Amartey, Soyuncu, Vestergaard; Castagne, Ndidi (Mendy 62′), Tielemans, Praet (Choudhury 77′), Thomas; Daka, Iheanacho (Wright 83′)

Leicester XI vs Preston (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel (Iversen 63′); Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton (Perez 63′), Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

LUTON TOWN 1-1 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goal: Tomas Soucek
  • Assist: Aaron Cresswell

Match highlights

The second goal in two matches for Tomas Soucek (£5.5m) was pegged back in stoppage time, as West Ham had to settle for a draw. He headed home a cross from Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m), who was playing as the left centre-back in a three-man defence.

The 3-4-3 chosen by David Moyes had no orthodox striker until Michail Antonio‘s (£7.5m) second-half appearance.

Antonio started the last FPL season on fire but had a notoriously bad record afterwards, so the imminent signing of Italian international Gianluca Scamacca will severely restrict his appeal this time around.

Summer transfer Flynn Downes (£4.5m) made a cameo appearance, with Nayef Aguerd (£5.0m) forced into ankle surgery following last week’s Rangers friendly.

West Ham XI (3-4-3): Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek (Downes 83′), Rice (Coventry 75′), Masuaku (Ashby 64′); Benrahma (Antonio 46′), Fornals (Vlasic 46′), Bowen (Lanzini 64′)

WATFORD 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON

Match highlights

Ralph Hasenhuttl is also experimenting with a three-man back line and continued with it in the goalless draw at Watford.

Armel Bella-Kotchap (£4.5m), the 20-year-old signing from Bochum, was in defence, with Joe Aribo (£5.5m) and Romeo Lavia (£4.5m) joined in midfield by James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m).

“As a striker, he has more freedom for what he can do. He was driving with the ball. It’s not so dangerous when he loses it because you have enough players to defend. I like this position for him.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Stuart Armstrong

What may get FPL attention is the words of Hasenhuttl regarding bargain midfielder Stuart Armstrong (£5.0m) being used up front. Should Southampton not make a major forward purchase after youngster Sekou Mara’s arrival, perhaps Armstrong could be an option.

Southampton XI (3-5-2): Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap (Lyanco 46′), Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse (Diallo 64′), Djenepo, Aribo (Romeu 70′); S Armstrong (Elyounoussi 70′), A Armstrong (Adams 46′)

UNION BERLIN 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forward Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m) made a quick return to Union Berlin, who he helped finish fifth in last season’s Bundesliga, but was unable to score in this Nottingham Forest defeat.

Lewis O’Brien (£5.0m) played his first minutes in a Forest shirt, with new additions Harry Toffolo (£4.5m) and Neco Williams (£4.0m) starting in wing-back positions.

One of the game’s most-selected forwards, bench fodder Lyle Taylor (£4.5m), was involved again and has now appeared in all five of Forest’s summer friendlies. Whether he can offer game-time in 2022/23 is still up for debate, however, with recent reports suggesting he was surplus to requirements.

Star signing Jesse Lingard (£6.0m), not involved here, will most likely fit in as the playmaker behind two forwards in Steve Cooper’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

Nottingham Forest XI (3-4-3): Henderson; Worrall, Cook (Niakhate 46′), McKenna (Mbe Soh 76′); N Williams (Biancone 76′), O’Brien (Cafu 62′), Colback, Toffolo (Laryea 76′); Johnson (D Taylor 76′), Awoniyi (Hammond 69′), Mighten (L Taylor 60′)

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
  • Exclusive Team Reveal
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
  • Integrated ‘live rank’ data
  • See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

664 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Backstreet Moyes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Rate this lot, most probably GW1 lineup:
    Ederson
    TAA Robbo James Cancelo Tomiyasu/Jonny
    Salah KDB Martinelli Neto
    Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      yep, terrific. I keep coming back to very, very similar

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        5 hours ago

        I'm basically on VVD and no James to allow an 8m midfielder

        Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Do you think James is worth it, given Chelsea's pre season form and formation questions?

      Open Controls
      1. Backstreet Moyes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        I think it's worth the gamble. Too big of an upside there if they get their things straight. An easy switch to a 5/5.5 defender if they don't look as good defensively.

        Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Very good

      Open Controls
  2. Toon_Army666
    • 7 Years
    5 hours ago

    Alisson
    Digne, Cancelo, TAA, Trippier, Zinchenko

    Son, Diaz, Marhez

    Kane, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. amit1964
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      very good

      Open Controls
  3. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Neco....?
    Im looking for a 5.0 defender , but dont want Gabriel( no double Arsenal defense) or Walker ( need City spot elsewhere). Suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Romero. But I’d prefer Gabriel despite double Arsenal defence or to just drop to 4.5

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Digne? Only a few good fixtures so maybe booking in a transfer, but I'm thinking of getting him & then maybe switching to Konate if he's starting regularly alongside VVD

      Open Controls
  4. Salah Daze
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Is this too risky? I like it though…
    Mandy
    TAA - Cancelo - Trippier
    Sanche - Kulusevski - Grealish - L Diaz
    Kane/Haaland - Jesus - Havertz
    [Sanchez - Andreas - Tomiyasu - Neco]

    Open Controls
    1. Shark
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      I think there are better choices than Havertz. Like the Kulu pick. He seems to be overlooked although he got 99 points in just 1259 minutes last time out and will surely get better.

      Open Controls
  5. amit1964
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    who will start against fulham?
    1) firmino
    2)darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Darwin

      Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    This site needs a downvote button

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Upvoting this

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        But only because there's no downvote button

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          You'd love it, downvoting every RMT you see

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            I am going to blow your mind here but it's not RMTs I dislike

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              A or Bs?

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                Nope it's not the concept of any of these things I have an issue with actually

                Jokes aside it's the spammers who never seemingly make a decision, or engage with anyone else, or help anyone else. Just the same question on repeat even if it's been asked 10 times already on the same page they're posting on, likewise with an RMT in that regard

                But they can do what they like I'm not mayor of fantasyfootballscout, I can only do my part with a sarcastic response

                Other than that I do try to help and respond to people

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Wait til United Nations turns up!

                  Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      My finger would fall off

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'm sure there used to be one and it was taken away.

      Open Controls
  7. Toon_Army666
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Rmt, Thoughts?

    Ederson
    Cash, Trippier, TAA, Cancelo, Zinchenko

    Salah, Marhez, Bruno G/Martinelli?

    Darwin, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Like it, let's go Darwin!

      Open Controls
  8. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    I leave Mentaculus and NateDog in charge for one afternoon and all hell breaks loose

    My constant smart alec responses are needed, without me it's pure rage

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      @Redro you are my second in command now, you have no say in the matter

      We'll call ourselves the twomium

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Ew cringe play on words

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          That's it, me and you outside right now!

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Where is Nate? I can't handle this as a single parent!

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Went out for a pack of smokes and never came back

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          If he's not back for dinner, I'm divorcing him

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            He's in the midst of preparing a 100 line post!

            Open Controls
  9. Backstreet Moyes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    a) Meslier/Raya + Trippier + 8.0 mil mid
    b) Ederson + James + Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Old and Slow
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A for me... Figure refrain outdoors 4.5gk by 20 or 30... James is a risk right now... And Mart... They both COULD be gold, but figure trippier and 8.0 probably safer bet...

      Open Controls
  10. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/26/the-best-premium-fpl-forwards-for-2022-23/

    Open Controls
  11. Shark
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Sport Bible reporting that the Curucella move is going ahead...
    https://www.sportbible.com/city-xtra/marc-cucurella-manchester-city-brighton-transfer-latest-update-20220726

    Open Controls
  12. Turmoil
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Final Draft Threemium or not ?
    looking at
    1. Zinc, Walker, Kane
    2. Jesus, Havertz, Matip
    Anyone help please ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Turmoil
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks Gunna go with that for possible Haaland switch week 2

        Open Controls
    2. Turmoil
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      1. or similar 5.0 defenders

      Open Controls
  13. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/26/the-best-premium-fpl-forwards-for-2022-23/

    Open Controls
  14. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Do people really think ARS have brought Zinchenko to play LB and compete with Tierney?

    Open Controls
    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bottomed! :o)

      Open Controls
  15. Sameobi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    NUFC line up vs Sporting (433)

    Pope
    Trippier Lascelles Botman Targett
    Sean Longstaff Bruno Anderson
    Almiron Wilson St. Maximin

    Open Controls
    1. Sameobi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Benfica, man. I’ve not even started drinking yet.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.