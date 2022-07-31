70
Pro Pundits - Lateriser July 31

FPL team reveals: 4-3-3 with Darwin, Kane and Martial

With Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) days away, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors for the new campaign.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India, Lateriser, who talks through his latest Gameweek 1 plans.

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

We’re almost there! It really feels like Christmas and I’m very excited about this new season. I feel like it is going to be very interesting because as things stand, there are just so many good Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options to consider.

Until last night, I felt so unsure about my Gameweek 1 draft and while I’ve had a proper tinker session this morning, I just feel like come Friday, I might land in a different place.

It is the nature of the season, I think. Liverpool and Manchester City now have more traditional number nines in their armoury. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have strengthened. It possibly can’t get worse for my club Manchester United (who have impressed me in pre-season, but it is only pre-season), while the likes of Chelsea still have good FPL assets at their disposal and some great fixtures to start the season. I feel like more so than any other year, there are way more ways than one to skin this FPL cat.

So, let’s talk about this morning’s tinker I have had and where my current draft is. It is worth pointing out that this is my draft as of Sunday and plenty could change by the time we get to Friday’s deadline.

LIVERPOOL PICKS

Let’s start with the primary talking point and that is Liverpool.

I think there might be a fair few of us that are thinking, ‘I wish we could have five from that team’. For me, Trent-Alexander Arnold (£7.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) are not going anywhere. I won’t talk about them for too long but Alexander-Arnold looks like he’s basically playing as a midfielder in the half-spaces for Liverpool and I expect him to get a few more goals than usual this season (just like he did in the Community Shield).

Going without Salah in Gameweek 1 in a previous season completely dismantled my campaign and I was never able to recover from that. As much as the theory might have legs at present (because of other value picks from Liverpool and premiums from Manchester City and Spurs rotating well), it simply is something I’m not wired to consider as an FPL manager right now.

When it comes to the third Liverpool spot, my thinking is that you can’t go wrong with Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) or Luis Diaz (£8.0m). Robertson was so close to goal on so many occasions against Manchester City, which is him basically carrying forward last season’s form. Diaz, meanwhile, looks first choice on that left-hand side. Against Manchester City yesterday, he played the Mane role, drifting a lot more central than I remember him previously. I think the presence of Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) has a lot to do with that, of course, as the Brazilian tends to make others around him better FPL assets.

Now the punt that I’m currently taking is Darwin Nunez (£9.0m). No, I don’t think he’s nailed or a sure starter but I’m not a very risk-averse manager and I just think his ceiling is very high. If, come Friday, we get the sense that he’s not going to start, I’ll go back to Robertson or Diaz but as things stand I’m going with Nunez. I just think that whenever I’ve seen Liverpool play so far, he tends to hog a high percentage of expected goals (xG) in that Liverpool team and if that continues and he starts versus Fulham, I like his ceiling. My back-up plan is Robertson, who I currently prefer to Diaz because of the goalscoring positions the Scot is taking up.

KANE TO HAALAND IN GAMEWEEK 2

That’s it from me for now but I’m interested to see where I land on Friday. I just want to reiterate that this season there are a lot of good FPL options so don’t be afraid to play your own game. Good luck and see you next week!

We’ve covered the promoted teams, midfielders, forwards and defence in depth on The FPL Wire and will be doing our Gameweek 1 pod on Monday in case you fancy watching.

  1. LikeItLoveIt
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Currently on Kane and Jesus. But the more I think about it going just Jesus upfront and getting son could be so much better. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you can do it then I would

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm agonising over this one

      Son/KDB slot 250-260 points

      v

      Kane/Haaland slot

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *450-460 point pool/stream slot

        Open Controls
  2. DavidBW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking of going Mendy and James for Chelsea?

    Mendy at 5m is very seductive, James can mega haul.

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Defence looks a lil suss... But it might be worth a shot

      Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thinking about it

      Open Controls
    4. Loonie1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea solid at the back, so could be a winning strategy. Also, Mendy is most owned goalkeeper, James third most owned defender, so someone is surely going for this combo.

      Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just Mendy for the moment

      Open Controls
  3. Loonie1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    So - 4.0 goalkeeper. Who to choose to be certain they won't drop to 3.9 in the near future? Go for one owned by many or one owned by few? Why?

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Few...

      Open Controls
    2. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Larger ownership = more chance of price fluctuation

      Open Controls
      1. Loonie1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I just saw Brentford's Balcombe is going out on loan to Crawley, so his price will be fixed at 4.0? Going for him then.

        Open Controls
        1. DeathoftheParty
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not 100% sure... But as a hack let me know how it goes

          Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would focus on that much, people don’t really focus on 4.0 GKs so won’t be wasting FTs on them as well

      Open Controls
    4. TheKeitaSuccess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t matter if they dropped anyway - doubt you’ll be swapping a 4m keeper that doesn’t play for another 4m keeper that doesn’t play. Ward probs the best option tho as he’s got a chance of game time as Schmeichel has been linked with a move away.

      Open Controls
  4. flashcheeks
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Meslier
    Robbo Cancelo Justin Dalot
    Salah KDB BrunoG Bailey
    Kane Jesus

    Klaesson Neco Andreas Archer

    gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. EgyptianKing
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Martinelli instead of Bruno imo.

      Nice team!

      Open Controls
  5. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Help:

    A Alisson Ait Nouri
    B Mendy James

    Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    1. Mendy Robbo Bailey Mount
    2. Sanchez James Rashford Diaz
    3. Other

    Current team:

    ***
    Taa Cancelo Trippier ****
    Salah Martinelli **** ***
    Haaland Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  7. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    Help please...

    Who are Leicesters most likely starting fullbacks? Ta.

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ricardo and Justin most likely

      Open Controls
  8. EgyptianKing
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? 0.5 itb

    Ederson
    James Cancelo TAA
    Mount Bailey Salah Saka Martinelli
    Darwin Jesus

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Personally wouldn’t triple up on Arsenal attack, think I’d swap Saka to another 8m mid

      Open Controls
  9. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    _____ 4.0
    TAA Cancelo James Walker ____
    Salah Mount Rashford Neto Andreas
    Kane Jesus 4.5

    a) Ramsdale/Neco
    b) Sanchez/ 4.5 Arsenal defender

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one for that 532?

    A) Mendy, Zin, Perisic, Bailey
    B) Ramsdale, Walker, Perisic, Bailey
    C) Raya, Zin, Walker, Martinelli

    X
    TAA/Cancelo/Robo/X/X
    Salah/(Saka or City mid)/X
    Kane/Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like A

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah A covers potentially all good defs

        Open Controls
  11. Weeb Kakashi
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts??

    Ramsdale
    TAA Reece Walker Trippier
    Salah Kulu Diaz Bailey
    Haaland Jesus

    Still got 1 M ITB.

    - Kulu can be Mount/Saka/Foden after GW1

    Open Controls
    1. DeathoftheParty
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kulu>Martinelli

      Upgrade the D

      Open Controls
  12. DeathoftheParty
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who scores more;
    a) Diaz/Dalot
    b) Robbo/Neto

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’d say B by a distance

      Open Controls
  13. KeanosMagic
      12 mins ago

      My back line is currently

      Ramsdale 4.0
      TAA Robbo Dalot Walker Neco

      Would you swap Robbo and Walker out for Cancelo and Gabriel?

      Open Controls
    • Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Any have a good site for full preseason line ups? It would appear that not all friendlies are on skysports app. Thanks.

      Open Controls
    • JuulKrapuul
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best option?
      A) Cancelo + Zinchenko
      B) Diaz + James

      Open Controls
    • King Prawn
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Last two spots and I can’t decide between:
      1. Meslier + TAA
      Or
      2. Mendy + Robbo
      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        TAA but not Meslier

        Open Controls
        1. King Prawn
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Which other keeper would you go for at 4.5? Leeds fixtures are pretty good

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I’m on Sanchez the slow and steady boring option. Leeds have good fixtures but are still likely to be bottom three contenders again.

            Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        1 is fine, but 2 is too. I Have 1.

        Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thoughts on this one-ium draft.
      I can't decide if I should have Kane/Haaland:

      Meslier
      Trent, Robertson, Perišić, Doherty
      Salah (C), Mount, Saka, Kulusevski, Maddison
      Jesus
      (Klaesson, Saliba, Archer, Plange)

      Open Controls
      1. King Prawn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Those Spurs players are all rotation risks

        Open Controls
    • dmenezes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think I'm now just about ready with some last minute tinkering

      Sanchez | Gazziniga
      Walker | Robbo | James | Schar | Neco
      KDB | Son | Oodegard | Bailey | Eze
      Martial | Jesus | Darwin

      Pretty balanced and plenty of captaincy options.

      Good luck everyone.

      Open Controls
    • woody3260
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ederson
      TAA, Silva, Cancelo, Gabriel
      Odegaard, Salah, Diaz, Bernardo, Rashford
      Kane

      Ward, N.Williams, Greenwood, Taylor

      Any thoughts on this one? first draft!

      Open Controls
    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good morning all!!! Preferred option here???

      A- Sanchez, Robertson, Trippier and Maddison
      Or
      B- Ramsdale, James, Perisic and L.Diaz

      Cheers everyone!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A but Mount not Maddison.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate!! Another option is go for B but have Robertson for Cancelo and then Mount in for Diaz

          Open Controls
    • Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Desperately trying to shoehorn Nunez into my team but it can’t be done without destroying it.

      Open Controls
      1. thewakka
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Just pick Nunez+£2.5 over Kane/Haaland. Its easy

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I’m not quite brave enough for that

          Open Controls
      2. The Sociologist
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe time for this around the 1st wildcard?

        Open Controls
    • Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm down to bargain bucket Raya v premium Ederson final face-off

      No other keepers, Pope aside, really appeal

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Similar PPG last year

        Open Controls
    • The Sociologist
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Getting twitchy on having Luiz Dias in the team. Thinking like that 3rd Liverpool spot might be better spent on either Robertson or Nunez. Would you rather...

      A) Raya, Robertson, Mount

      or

      B) Ederson, James, Luis Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Shattered Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not sure why Diaz was an absolute lock and then one game v City where he didn’t score or assist and he’s a problem.

        Still an absolutely fine pick at 8.0 and easy to shift for another 8.0 mid.

        Open Controls
        1. The Sociologist
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'm feeling like Liverpool's attacking focus will be elsewhere than Diaz, with Nunez the focalpoint (when he plays). Thinking maybe he'll be a better footballing asset than FPL. Just a feeling though!

          Open Controls
    • Shattered Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wish FPL would make the rules more complicated or the pool of players wider. The way the game is now with all this spoon feeding off these Twitter “experts”, it’s just a case of following the herd and hoping you get lucky. Like a long term relationship, FPL’s got no mystery left.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed. Most of the content on YouTube is more or less telling people what to do. I’d rather see analysis videos after the fact where they explain their decision making.

        Open Controls
      2. thewakka
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Just dont follow others templates and you will have a good time

        Open Controls
        1. Shattered Dreams
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe but when you are ranked 2m after 10 weeks you are more tempted to give up.

          Open Controls
          1. thewakka
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I never follow templates and god top 200K last season. Its more fun to trust your instincts

            Open Controls
            1. Shattered Dreams
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah I agree and I do try to do that but I feel like I end up following the template as it’s usually the best choice!

              I have a couple of my own views that differ from the herd at the moment but whether I go with them I don’t know.

              Quite interested in the Telegraph game this year. DMs are more viable than in FPL.

              Open Controls
      3. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        True if just one of them starts off well then the entire top 10k is gonna be one herd.

        Open Controls
      4. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Funny how the best FPL players always seem to do well, no matter what the rules and who's in the pool of players. I cannot see why you would want to complain about a good game that's a bit of fun for 8 million + players. Get a life mate.

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Taa james cancelo trippier
      Salah diaz martinelli rashford
      Haaaland jesus

      Pick a player that I need a change him?

      Open Controls
    • Supersonic_
        2 mins ago

        Hi Lads,

        I've been tinkering away since yesterday, almost set bar a few spots.

        Any thoughts on the below options;

        Raya Sanchez
        James TAA N.Williams Cancelo Trippier
        Martinelli Mount Salah Andreas Neto
        Jesus Archer Kane

        0.5 ITB

        Or

        Raya Forster
        James TAA N.Williams Cancelo Trippier
        Martinelli Son Salah Andreas Baily
        Jesus Archer Darwin

        0 ITB

        Open Controls

