When are the best FPL Gameweeks to play the first Wildcard?

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2022/23, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

Here, Burning Questions co-host Pras looks at windows for the first Wildcard.

I think I speak for everyone when I say, I can’t wait for the deadline on Friday! All pre-season friendly information has been processed, 2021/22 data has been applied and all permutations have been considered. But wait, have they? I have seen a lot of managers confidently say that given the Gameweek 16 unlimited transfers, they will be aggressive this season, and go for an “early Wildcard”. But there is no consensus of what “early” means. I have heard suggestions of Gameweeks 4-5 ahead of the beginning of midweek fixtures. Some say they want to wait for the transfer window to close, which is pre-Gameweek 6. Others have been suggesting the international break before Gameweek 9. Many prefer a freestyle approach. 

I am all for the latter freestyle mindset and to use the Wildcard when there are enough problems in my team. However, I do still think one should know the pros and of cons each window and to take that into account when pulling the trigger. More importantly, potentially have a base case window in mind and take that into account in building your Gameweek 1 team. I will try to make the case for one Gameweek in particular.

For each key window, I will discuss the top and bottom five teams on the Season Ticker leading up to that week to take into account your optimal Gameweek 1 set-up. I also look at the top and bottom five teams on the Wildcard (i.e. from the Wildcard week until Gameweek 16) to assess who it is you are targeting with the chip. I’ll then talk about a few things that stand out, such as fixture swings, pros/cons and strategy.

Before we dive in, I should note that Sonaldo and I discussed this topic in great detail on the Burning Questions video this week. I would encourage you to check that out, if this topic is of further interest:

Also, I have shared below the excellent Legomane’s calendar to reference the fixtures before and after each window.

Image

Gameweek 3 Wildcard – The ultra-aggressive Wildcard

There are always a few mavericks who chose a very early Wildcard route and maybe even Bench Boost in Gameweek 1. I think the Chelsea v Spurs game in Gameweek 2 presents a good opportunity to do this. One could target a ‘threemium’ draft – eg. Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) – with fillers from Man Utd, Newcastle, Villa and Wolves. Then switch the Spurs player for another City player ahead of Bournemouth (H). After the Wildcard, you can more confidently pick the Chelsea and Spurs players to complement the Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal assets.

Pros:

  • Maximize big hitters initially – then pick the right ones with some more information
  • Price rises

Cons:

  • Not enough season info/underlying data
  • Transfer window still open

Gameweek 5 Wildcard – The midweek free Wildcard

There is a line of thinking that, once the midweek fixtures commence, which is after Gamweek 4, the rotation for the top teams begins. So why not maximize that by filling up on the best five clubs and then assess thereafter? I was surprised to note however that from Gameweeks 5-16, Spurs, Arsenal and Man Utd are bottom of the ticker if you Wildcarded in this window.

Pros:

  • Since the good teams still have great fixtures, this could involve a reshuffle between them eg. Robbo vs Diaz vs Nunez, Grealish vs Dias vs Foden, Threemium vs Twomium
  • Get on Leicester, Palace early if they are looking good

Cons:

  • Not enough season info/underlying data
  • Unclear what the wildcard is for: Arsenal, Liverpool still with good short-term fixtures
  • Short window to wildcard: Gameweek 5 is during a midweek
  • Transfer window still open

Gameweek 6 Wildcard – The post-transfer window wildcard

  1. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 hours, 31 mins ago

    Repost.

    A or B

    A) Pope
    TAA Perisic James Walker
    Salah Kulu Bowen Mahrez Martinelli
    Jesus

    Ward Eduoard Jonny Greenwood 0 ITB

    B) 4.5
    TAA Perisic James Cancelo
    Salah Bailey Bowen Mahrez
    Kane Jesus

    Ward Williams Andreas Greenwood 0.5 ITB

    Obviously could spend the 0.5 on a 4.5 defender or a 5m keeper on B but something about keeping a bit of money ITB for GW2 sort of makes sense?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
        15 hours, 30 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
        15 hours, 31 mins ago

        Bowen not even 10% owned.

        Madness

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 28 mins ago

          Have him in both my draft. Under the radar with those fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. LoneWolf1989
              15 hours, 28 mins ago

              He’s nailed in my team

              Open Controls
          2. Kim Jong Kün
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 hours, 28 mins ago

            8.5, right? At 8 he’d be in a crowded field. At 8.5 it’s hard , even though I think he’ll do great over the season.

            Open Controls
          3. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            15 hours, 14 mins ago

            No doubt over the season Bowen will show his worth. However with a free wildcard in place for gw17, I'd imagine most are planning to wildcard between gw6-10.

            So for the first few games there are better options than Bowen and after the first 6 games are done, it will be near the time to wildcard anyway.

            By then West Ham will have better fixtures ahead and Bowen's ownership will be significantly higher

            Open Controls
          4. Sanchit
            • 7 Years
            15 hours, 9 mins ago

            If GW1 wasn't City, I'm sure he'd easily be 15-20%

            Also, people want assets from the top 6 teams and when you can get Saka Jesus Mahrez Foden Grealish Diaz Kulu Mount for 8.0, why spend 0.5 more on a WHU asset, a team that will score considerably less goals than the players from above teams.

            Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          15 hours, 31 mins ago

          G2G?

          Ramsdale
          TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Perisic - Trippier
          Salah - Saka - Bailey
          Haaland - Jesus

          Ward - Andreas - Murphy - Plange

          Open Controls
          1. LoneWolf1989
              15 hours, 31 mins ago

              Template so yes

              Open Controls
            • Ëð
              • 7 Years
              15 hours, 30 mins ago

              G2G, nice team

              Open Controls
            • OneMan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              15 hours, 27 mins ago

              Very template, looks good. I would like James tho for Everton fixture.

              Open Controls
          2. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 hours, 29 mins ago

            RMT

            Ramsdale
            TAA Cancelo James Dias
            Salah Son Martinelli Bailey
            Jesus Wilson

            Open Controls
            1. LoneWolf1989
                15 hours, 27 mins ago

                8/10

                Open Controls
              • Lecky Legs FC
                • 6 Years
                15 hours, 26 mins ago

                7/10

                Open Controls
            2. LoneWolf1989
                15 hours, 27 mins ago

                A- Coutinho and Sterling
                B- Bailey and Son

                Already have Kane

                Open Controls
                1. Lecky Legs FC
                  • 6 Years
                  15 hours, 26 mins ago

                  B GW 2 switch Son to KdB

                  Open Controls
                2. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
                  • 12 Years
                  15 hours, 25 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              • TSN
                • 5 Years
                15 hours, 27 mins ago

                A.
                Ward/sanchez
                TAA cancelo trippier aitnouri 4.0
                Salah Son pereira bailey
                Jesus Kane

                B.
                Ward/sanchez
                TAA cancelo Robbo trippier 4.0
                Salah Saka neto bailey 4.5
                Jesus Kane 4.5

                which one?
                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. OneMan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 hours, 25 mins ago

                  B, 2 premiums is enough

                  Open Controls
              • pmletch
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                15 hours, 27 mins ago

                A)442 Robbo, Perisic, Mount
                B)433 Gabriel, Ait-Nouri/Dunk/Dalot, Kane (threemium)

                Open Controls
                1. BOATIES FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 hours, 22 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              • Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
                • 12 Years
                15 hours, 26 mins ago

                A son and Nunez
                B Diaz and Kane

                Open Controls
                1. LoneWolf1989
                    15 hours, 26 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  • BOATIES FC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 23 mins ago

                    B by a long way i reckon

                    Open Controls
                2. Reinhold
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  15 hours, 25 mins ago

                  A) The Leicester keepers + James in a 5-3-2

                  B) Sanchez/Ward + Martinelli in i 4-4-2

                  Open Controls
                3. MRBOROFC63
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  15 hours, 24 mins ago

                  FPL General and Holly Shand on Sky Sports news talking FPL !!!

                  Open Controls
                4. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  15 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Gtg?

                  Pope (Ward)
                  James Walker Cancelo Trent (Neco)
                  Salah Diaz Rashford Neto (Andreas)
                  Haaland Jesus (Greenwood)

                  Bailey or Neto is my dilemma?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BOATIES FC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    15 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Neto

                    Open Controls
                  2. House Frey Wedding Planner
                    • 3 Years
                    15 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Bailey.

                    How many goals do you think Wolves will score in their first 3? They are not a good attacking team and more toothless without Jimenez. I'd be surprised if they return more than 2 goals as a team in their first 3.

                    Villa have Bournemouth and Everton in their first 2. I expect them to easily outscore Wolves over that 3 game period

                    Open Controls
                5. BOATIES FC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 hours, 24 mins ago

                  a) Ederson & Martinelli
                  b) Ward & Kulu

                  Open Controls
                  1. LoneWolf1989
                      15 hours, 18 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  2. cmorris22
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    15 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Rashford or martineli?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      15 hours, 22 mins ago

                      Rashford worth a punt at his price

                      Open Controls
                    2. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      15 hours, 14 mins ago

                      M

                      Open Controls
                    3. LoneWolf1989
                        15 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Neither

                        1 a potential rotation risk and the other is too busy doing his best Bono impression

                        Open Controls
                    4. LoneWolf1989
                        15 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Who is your risky pick for GW1?

                        Mine is Alvarez

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          15 hours, 18 mins ago

                          i dont have one bc i have 11 template players

                          Open Controls
                          1. LoneWolf1989
                              15 hours, 17 mins ago

                              Dull

                              Open Controls
                              1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                15 hours, 11 mins ago

                                pts are fun

                                Open Controls
                                1. LoneWolf1989
                                    15 hours, 7 mins ago

                                    Just a bit dull to see 20 comments with RMT and it’s the same starting 11.

                                    Good to try and find the hidden gems and low owned players who have potential.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      15 hours, 6 mins ago

                                      it's a bit dull but i've tinkered a lot and the team I have rn will score the most pts imo

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. LoneWolf1989
                                          15 hours, 3 mins ago

                                          Fair enough, you do you sir and good luck!

                                          Open Controls
                              2. b91jh
                                • 5 Years
                                15 hours, 16 mins ago

                                Alvarez 1st sub on my bench as well. Will start him on GW2.

                                Open Controls
                                1. LoneWolf1989
                                    15 hours, 15 mins ago

                                    Thank the lord, a non template sheep 😉

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Finding Timo
                                  • 1 Year
                                  15 hours, 15 mins ago

                                  Doherty

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Andy_Social
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    15 hours, 13 mins ago

                                    Peresic (he still might not make the cut)

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. LoneWolf1989
                                      15 hours, 8 mins ago

                                      Another good shout with Perisic maybe not starting

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. tikka mo'salah
                                    • 7 Years
                                    15 hours, 11 mins ago

                                    Vardy, Aaronson, Perisic

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. LoneWolf1989
                                        15 hours, 8 mins ago

                                        Like the Vardy pick!

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. ClothedinSun
                                      • 4 Years
                                      14 hours, 53 mins ago

                                      ASM!

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. ClothedinSun
                                        • 4 Years
                                        14 hours, 51 mins ago

                                        Am also toying with going one step further and bringing in Zaha for Diaz...too far?

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. mrelpea
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      14 hours, 25 mins ago

                                      Going without Salah but with Darwin and Diaz. Kane is the only premium. Amazing what having just the one premium affords you

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. b91jh
                                    • 5 Years
                                    15 hours, 20 mins ago

                                    Who will score more in the first two?

                                    A) Trippier
                                    B) Callum Wilson

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. LoneWolf1989
                                        15 hours, 19 mins ago

                                        A

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      15 hours, 18 mins ago

                                      bench martinelli or neto?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. LoneWolf1989
                                          15 hours, 17 mins ago

                                          Marinelli

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Finding Timo
                                          • 1 Year
                                          15 hours, 16 mins ago

                                          N

                                          Open Controls
                                        • House Frey Wedding Planner
                                          • 3 Years
                                          15 hours, 12 mins ago

                                          Neto

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Steerpike
                                          • 13 Years
                                          12 hours, 21 mins ago

                                          Neto

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. Finding Timo
                                        • 1 Year
                                        15 hours, 17 mins ago

                                        Two quickies 1) Any 6m midfielders better than Neto 2) any good 4.5m midfielders except Andrea’s (da silva looks risk now though ?)thankx

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. LoneWolf1989
                                            15 hours, 13 mins ago

                                            I would say neto is a steal compared to the 6-6.5 bracket and looks like Andreas is the only 4.5 that will play regularly and get more than 2/3 points a game, he’s a great enabler like Neco.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Finding Timo
                                              • 1 Year
                                              15 hours, 13 mins ago

                                              Ok cheers

                                              Open Controls
                                          • House Frey Wedding Planner
                                            • 3 Years
                                            15 hours, 12 mins ago

                                            1. Martinelli in a small field of options

                                            2. Probably not at this stage

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Finding Timo
                                              • 1 Year
                                              15 hours, 4 mins ago

                                              Thanks

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Hits from the Bong
                                            • 3 Years
                                            15 hours, 11 mins ago

                                            1. Martinelli and Lingard
                                            2. No

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. Finding Timo
                                          • 1 Year
                                          15 hours, 15 mins ago

                                          Who to play please GW1: A) Doherty and hope he plays / comes on? B) play Neto

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. LoneWolf1989
                                              15 hours, 6 mins ago

                                              Neto

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Finding Timo
                                                • 1 Year
                                                15 hours, 4 mins ago

                                                Thanks will do

                                                Open Controls
                                          2. Andy_Social
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            15 hours, 13 mins ago

                                            Fabrizio Romano
                                            @FabrizioRomano
                                            ·
                                            "Neto will be in England today together with his agents in order to complete his move to Bournemouth. Agreement in place with Barcelona, medical already scheduled.

                                            Barcelona have accepted the proposal and Neto will be new Bournemouth player soon."

                                            Let confusion rain down on us all!!

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 3 Years
                                              15 hours, 11 mins ago

                                              neto the gk

                                              Open Controls
                                            2. Finding Timo
                                              • 1 Year
                                              15 hours, 10 mins ago

                                              Blimey I may now not pick him as can’t see him getting many goals in goal

                                              Open Controls
                                          3. C_G
                                            • 7 Years
                                            15 hours, 9 mins ago

                                            think im gtg, thoughts??

                                            Ward

                                            TAA Walker Robbo Dalot

                                            Salah(C) KDB Bailey Neto

                                            Kane Jesus

                                            Iversen Greenwood N Williams Andreas

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. LoneWolf1989
                                                15 hours, 6 mins ago

                                                KDB lovely pick

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. boc610
                                              • 10 Years
                                              15 hours, 9 mins ago

                                              just finished All or Nothing...any other comedy recommendations?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. LoneWolf1989
                                                  15 hours, 7 mins ago

                                                  Hahahhahahaha

                                                  Spurs fan?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. boc610
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    15 hours, 3 mins ago

                                                    no. But i am a fan of shows like the Office and Parks and Rec

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. LoneWolf1989
                                                        15 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                        Love that you are comparing Arsenal to them, cracked me right up.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. boc610
                                                          • 10 Years
                                                          14 hours, 59 mins ago

                                                          are you are gooner? my sarcasm radar is off.

                                                          anyway playing you'll never walk alone on loud speakers at training before you play liverpool -then getting tonked 4 nil-is Bafta worthy stuff.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. LoneWolf1989
                                                              14 hours, 56 mins ago

                                                              I hate the gooners

                                                              Chelsea fan, aka a rant boy lol

                                                              Open Controls
                                                  2. si
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 13 Years
                                                    15 hours, 5 mins ago

                                                    Matt Doherty. Huge differential. 6.9 PPG last season. Only 1% ownership.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. LoneWolf1989
                                                        15 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                        I guess with Regulion not even going on pre season and Emerson being Emerson he will start on one side with Perisic on the other.

                                                        How much is Doherty?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. si
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 13 Years
                                                          14 hours, 52 mins ago

                                                          £5m

                                                          Open Controls
                                                      • AC/DC AFC
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 6 Years
                                                        15 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                        Yeah.

                                                        Great pick but perhaps not right away.

                                                        Then again, board that train and get a good seat.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      • Hits from the Bong
                                                        • 3 Years
                                                        15 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                        Because he’s unlikely to play

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. si
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 13 Years
                                                          14 hours, 55 mins ago

                                                          He’ll play. 100%. Peresic is LWB.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Hits from the Bong
                                                            • 3 Years
                                                            14 hours, 53 mins ago

                                                            Perisic will play, Conte said Doherty needs to be more patient

                                                            Open Controls
                                                    2. AC/DC AFC
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 6 Years
                                                      14 hours, 58 mins ago

                                                      There's a strong reason for the template tho.

                                                      Pick the best 8 players u can and the 3 plus bench slot in on price.

                                                      Obviously the 8 have trqde offs to 8n attack and midfield.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    3. Colby
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      14 hours, 40 mins ago

                                                      Can you evaluate this squad please? Thanks for the feedback on my last selection with ‘no Salah’.

                                                      Sanchez
                                                      TAA Cancelo James Perisic Gabriel
                                                      Salah Sancho Grealish
                                                      Kane Jesus

                                                      Ward Dasilva Andreas Plange.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Steerpike
                                                        • 13 Years
                                                        12 hours, 36 mins ago

                                                        Interesting. Not keen on Grealish or Sancho.
                                                        I too am considering 532.

                                                        Ward (Iversen)
                                                        TAA Cancelo Perišić James Trippier
                                                        Martinelli Salah(C) Mount (Neto Andreas)
                                                        Jesus Haaland (V) (Greenwood)

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    4. Colin Govender
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      14 hours, 1 min ago

                                                      Hello,

                                                      For the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League why don't you join my mini-league "Premium Club"?

                                                      Joining the league couldn't be easier. Simply use the link below and you'll be added automatically after you've entered the game.

                                                      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/pew10p

                                                      League Code: pew10p

                                                      Looking forward to playing against you this season!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    5. arkom
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      12 hours, 40 mins ago

                                                      Guys.. Team A or B??

                                                      Premiums A - Ward*
                                                      TAA / Robertson / Walker* / Dalot*
                                                      Salah / Martinelli / Bailey
                                                      Kane / Jesus / Haaland*

                                                      Solid B - Ederson*
                                                      TAA / Robertson / Cancelo* / James*
                                                      Salah / Martinelli / Bailey / Rashford*
                                                      Kane / Jesus

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    6. OneMan
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      11 hours, 19 mins ago

                                                      A. Robertson & Kane

                                                      B. James & Son ?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    7. OneMan
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      10 hours, 54 mins ago

                                                      I know everyone says you need Kane or Haaland to jump on one once they start firing. But if you have Salah. Isn’t as wise to have Son and KDB to jump on one as they start firing ?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. mynameisq
                                                        • 8 Years
                                                        10 hours, 53 mins ago

                                                        Just when I was settled on my team you say this, now I don't know which way to jump :/

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. OneMan
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 5 Years
                                                          10 hours, 40 mins ago

                                                          I trust Son and KDB more than Kane/Haaland. But I seem to be in the minority.

                                                          Open Controls

