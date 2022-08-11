175
Fantasy5 August 11

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 2

175 Comments
While ‘pride’ may be what most managers are playing for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Fantasy5 give you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy know-how.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the wallet-fattening jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 2 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 2, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 August.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

Last week’s selection brought success for Emerson Royal (6.5), whose two assists helped register eight points. However, it was impossible to pick five winners as they only arrived in three of the selected matches.

Martin Odegaard (7.5) has a lower target than his attacking teammates and was an FPL underachiever of last season. He created the fourth-most chances (77), yet ended with just four assists. A home clash versus the poor Leicester City defence could become a lot of fun for Arsenal’s captain.

Elsewhere, it’s not often that a 10.5 points target will be backed in Fantasy5 but for Erling Haaland – playing for the champions at home to newly-promoted Bournemouth – ending with a hat-trick is very feasible. Around 900,000 FPL managers have fixed their mistake of not having the 22-year-old for his opening day brace at West Ham United.

Brentford at home to Manchester United is tough to call. Will the likes of Ivan Toney (6.5) and Bryan Mbeumo (7.5) bring a second defeat to Erik ten Hag’s side? Or can Bruno Fernandes (8.5) or Jadon Sancho (7.5) deliver? We have backed the lower-priced Christian Norgaard (5.5) to get on the scoresheet.

Similarly difficult is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. If you’re expecting a low-scoring contest without the confidence to predict a clean sheet for either team, let’s follow the form of Ryan Sessegnon. If the defender scores again, it should be enough to beat his 6.5 target.

Finally, Liverpool assets are strongly backed to blow Crystal Palace away, despite the Eagles’ strong defence allowing the second-fewest big chances throughout the 2021/22 campaign. Mohamed Salah (12.5), Luis Diaz (8.5), Darwin Nunez (8.5) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (9.5) are therefore priced highly. Instead, perhaps Jordan Ayew (4.5) can shock the Reds just like Aleksandar Mitrovic did – a simple assist will suffice for the Ghana international.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  Mufc202020
    3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Start 2

    A) Andreas
    B) Trippier
    C) James
    D) Perisic

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      BC

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      CB

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Easy BC

      Open Controls
    The Iceman
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        B + C.

        Open Controls
      • yeahbuddy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        BC

        Open Controls
    Athletico Timbo
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1OdKrBDkWdPKX

Chatting fpl wham

      Chatting fpl wham

      Open Controls
      Athletico Timbo
1 Year
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Come chat wham

        Open Controls
    6. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Haaland has never scored a goal at the Etihad in his WHOLE career

Imagine captaining him

      Imagine captaining him

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        He is cursed

        Open Controls
      La Familia
          57 mins ago

          The odds are stacked against him but it's worth the risk.

          Open Controls
        mad_beer ✅
7 Years
          • 7 Years
          just now

          MCI have never won a match at home with him in the lineup. Yikes!

          Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        How long do we think Zinchenko is a safe starter for Arsenal? Tierney back in the mix now, but Zincheko could still move into midfield

        Open Controls
        Athletico Timbo
1 Year
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Tierney is made of biscuits. No sooner as he's back will he crumble like a ginger nut dunked too long in a hot beverage.

          Open Controls
        The Iceman
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            I think he is a better player than Tierney regardless - his spot to lose.

            Open Controls
            Dark Side Of The Loon!
6 Years
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              In that position, he is not! Tierney miles ahead.

              Open Controls
              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Agree, Zinc's best position is where Xhaka plays. There's a high chance he will make that his own, but it's by no means certain yet.

                Open Controls
              THE SHEEP HUNTERS
5 Years
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Tierney is not miles ahead imo, in fact he could be a few feet behind.

                Open Controls
                Dark Side Of The Loon!
6 Years
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Playing in that position, I definitely disagree. In fact even Zinc would disagree. As a life long Arsenal fan I would love to see Tierney play there.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Tierney is a bit overrated imo. He's only a teeny bit ahead of Zinchenko only because he's a natural fullback and Zinchenko is a natural attacking mid.

                    Open Controls
                    GreennRed
10 Years
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Kind of important though for a fullback don't you think?

                      Open Controls
              GenerationalTalent
5 Years
                • 5 Years
                44 mins ago

                Position and role is two separate things tho… Tierney is the better ‘natural’ lb… but Zinchenko is better suited to the whole inverted role Arteta is going for.

                Long term you’d imagine Zinchenko will play as the left 8 in more of a 433, but for now I see lb as his spot to lose.

                Open Controls
          Athletico Underachieving
2 Years
            • 2 Years
            39 mins ago

            I reckon Zinch is nailed in the team, but in one of two positions

            Open Controls
        3. svgcr
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Kane brace and Darwin blank too much to ask?

          Open Controls
          The Iceman
              44 mins ago

              Think both are great options - will probably own both together at some point this season.

              Open Controls
            • mdm
              • 10 Years
              38 mins ago

              No. However, Spurs have 0 goals against Che in the last 6 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                31 mins ago

                I love the sound of that but it won't happen this time.

                Open Controls
                1. mdm
                  • 10 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Hope you are right

                  Open Controls
              2. svgcr
                • 10 Years
                28 mins ago

                Saw that. Has to end some day. Hoping for a high scoring game

                Open Controls
                1. mdm
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Must be in order for Kane to get sth this time..

                  Open Controls
            • Wild Card this!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              29 mins ago

              Next weekend we will be able to afford Kane for merely 11.0 mil 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. svgcr
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                Haha quite possible. Totally get the Kane- Haaland transfer.

                Baffled by the Kane-Darwin transfer tbh, specially for a hit.

                Open Controls
              2. mdm
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                No chance. He will not fall below 11.2

                Open Controls
            • dshv
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              But it's possible

              Open Controls
          The Iceman
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Hey all - with Brentford's nice run of fixtures I am looking to get a few more opinions on the last three spots on my WC:

              A) Cancelo, Saka, Toney
              B) James, Kulusevski, Jesus

              Any help is much appreciated.

              Open Controls
              1. svgcr
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Close. I would target Spurs ahead of Brentford.

                B if you have other City defenders. As a non-owner cancelo is scary though.

                Open Controls
                The Iceman
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    I do have Walker as City cover, but yes Cancelo is the one I couldn't quite fit in and agree it is not pleasant! Thanks.

                    Open Controls
              Nightf0x
7 Years
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Bench 1 of
                Rash mount mbeumo bailey

                Open Controls
                The Iceman
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    My general rule of thumb in situations like this is to bench the cheapest option (they are cheaper for a reason), therefore I would bench Bailey.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      It's a bad rule. Once you have a squad, price is irrelevant. Decisions should be based solely on form and fixtures.

                      Open Controls
                      The Iceman
                          1 hour, 32 mins ago

                          Fair - would still bench Bailey all things considered. Seeing as pre-season is irrelevant he has been garbage / injured for his entire time at Villa.

                          Can also see Gerrard reverting back to his narrow formation with two strikers again.

                          Open Controls
                          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 30 mins ago

                            His preseason isn't irrelevant, and he's not injured now. The salient point is uncertainty in the Villa camp. It's not enough concern for me to bench him this week though.

                            Open Controls
                            The Iceman
                                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                I wonder where it's going wrong. On paper they should be a top 10 side but they looked so disjointed GW1 and towards the latter parts of last season. Interesting to see whether Gerrard can steady the ship.

                                Open Controls
                                THE SHEEP HUNTERS
5 Years
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                  Gerrard is where it's going wrong.

                                  Open Controls
                                  The Iceman
                                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                      I was never quite convinced by the rumours of him taking over from Klopp at Liverpool - has much more to prove as a manager yet, IMO.

                                      Open Controls
                                    • La Roja
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                      Too early to come to this conclusion tbh. Jury still out there for Stevie G. I do have a feeling he will get through this challenge successfully though

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                    His alleged falling out with Watkins and Mings is a concern. Bad juju in the dressing room feeds onto the pitch. But it's too early to say. 2 bad games would be a red flag though, and I'll be jettisoning Bailey and Cash before long.

                                    Open Controls
                                    GreennRed
10 Years
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                      I'm always suspicious of manager falling out with player rumours. Maybe Gerrard is telling them a few home truths. I never like the man. A classy footballer always had that bully mentality. I think refs let him get away with plenty because he played for England. I doubt he has a squad of players that hated losing more than he did so could also be part of the problem.

                                      Open Controls
                                    JELLYFISH
10 Years
                                      • 10 Years
                                      52 mins ago

                                      Jumping on to this discussion a bit late admittedly, but folk forget that Dean Smith also dropped Mings shortly before he was shown the door. That escalated very quickly, and I wouldn't be surprised if this situation does also.

                                      Open Controls
                                  GreennRed
10 Years
                                    • 10 Years
                                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                    The top 10 are better. Bar the keeper where's the real quality in that Villa squad? Konsa not too bad.Ramsey will prob be decent and leave. Coutinho past his peak. Ashley Young is an auld fella. Digne is defensively suspect. Watkins isn't consistent enough to be a top striker. Ings is injury prone, on his day a top 10 striker.

                                    Open Controls
                              • La Roja
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour,

                                I’m not sure Stevie G will go back to that format after just one GW. I reckon he’ll keep a faith at least one more game and then perhaps change if no light end of the tunnel.

                                Open Controls
                        • La Familia
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Rash

                            Open Controls
                        • Athletic Nasherbo
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          If I was wildcarding I’d be looking for a threemium, alongside Nunez and Jesus.

                          Salah, Haaland, Ronaldo, Nunez, Jesus.

                          Why Ronaldo?

                          Crisis at United. I expect a reaction, and what better reaction than Brentford (a) and Southampton (a) in the next 3.

                          This weekend screams a Ronaldo brace when I think about it.

                          United need Ronaldo, and he will prove that.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            HAHAA OOPS. This squad has 4 strikers, ignore me.

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Iceman
                                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                Regardless, I would still rather have Haaland, Darwin and Jesus with Salah as the midfield premium.

                                United are too much of a work in progress at the moment for their assets to be viable over a longer period.

                                Open Controls
                              • Zimo
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                🙂

                                Open Controls
                            2. Zimo
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 3 mins ago

                              So 4 strikers?

                              Open Controls
                          2. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 37 mins ago

                            This was my GW1 midfield and attack

                            Salah Sterling Mount Saka Andreas
                            Jesus Bamford Archer

                            The first reason why I went this way was to avoid picking the likes of Bailey and Neto.

                            The second reason was that there were 2 new kids on the block with 2 other starting a fresh season and having only 2 would be the way to go.

                            I went Jesus and Bamford in order to see what direction everyone would be heading into. I should have gone with my instinct but at least I know it made my decision easier to play my WC.

                            If I had Kane from the start I probably would have logged off 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 18 mins ago

                              I had Kane. Still logged on. 72 points, not too bad.

                              Open Controls
                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                Took him out for Haaland?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                  No. Started with both. No Jesus.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                    • 2 Years
                                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                    Damn

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                      • 6 Years
                                      42 mins ago

                                      Ownership percentages are irrelevant, sometimes.

                                      Open Controls
                              2. AARON-1
                                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                  I own Kane and Haaland. I won't be selling unless one gets injured or keeps being benched which is unlikely. They will both plunder lots of goals. I'm expecting 50 in the league between them

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                    • 2 Years
                                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                    Very few will own both Kane and Haaland so you could be onto something but just too much upfront when Darwin is only at 9.0.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AARON-1
                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                        I'm keeping a close eye on Darwin Nunez. I'll probably get on him too late and miss the boat. Kane is still around 20% owned but as you say he almost feels like a differential. I like Tottenham's fixtures after Chelsea and I had Kane down as potential captain for Wolves and Forest matches.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 2 Years
                                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                      Let me reprase, too much cash occupying 2 spots upfront.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. AARON-1
                                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                          Yes, I own Salah, Trent and James, too, so my squad has a few budget picks. I'm not sure which transfers I'll make for GW3. Might even not make any... Nothing jumping out at me.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            • 2 Years
                                            1 hour ago

                                            Well, you are in a position at the moment to not have to worry about a WC so well done on that.

                                            Open Controls
                                • 2OLEgend
                                  • 1 Year
                                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                  Hi all.

                                  Best Perisic replacement max 7mill?

                                  Rest of defence: TAA, Robbo, Cancelo (Neco)
                                  4-4-2

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. 2OLEgend
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                    MAX 6mill. My bad.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                      • 6 Years
                                      51 mins ago

                                      James or Dias

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                                    • 2 Years
                                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                    Wait for the match to be done. The Chelsea starting defence will make things clearer.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. The Iceman
                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                      It is a close one between James or Walker (plus 1m).

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Freshy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 12 Years
                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                      I like Chilly
                                      Correct answer prolly Saliba

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                        Not Chilly. Tommy sais he only started him cos there was no one else. Expect Cucu to start this weekend.

                                        Open Controls
                                    • THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                      • 5 Years
                                      51 mins ago

                                      Sessegnon.

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. Randaxus
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                    I'm not going to do it but this is my wildcard team

                                    Mendy
                                    TAA/Cancelo/James/Walker/Zinchenko
                                    Salah/Kulusevski/Martinelli
                                    Haaland/Jesus

                                    Ward/Andreas/Dasilva/Greenwood

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AARON-1
                                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                        It's very strong. I wonder if you will change your mind when you actually wildcard. I reckon I'll wildcard around Gw9

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                      I've never tried Fantasy5, will give it a go this week with that prize on offer.

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. The-Red-1
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                      I find myself leading my leagues by about 10 points after week 1.

                                      Weirdly, me and the rival in second have the same team bar 2 defenders.

                                      What would you do in this situation? Hold, or be aggressive and try to find moves that will help you pull away?

                                      In the case of the latter, I'm thinking of going for Nunez as my third Liverpool pick, but would be at the expense of Robertson, who my rival has. Thoughts on this?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                        Far too early to worry about all that. Just put out the best team you can. Forget about others.

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. putana
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                        dont worry about your rivals teams so early. Just play your game

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. svgcr
                                        • 10 Years
                                        50 mins ago

                                        Don’t take hits

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. BlzE_94
                                      • 7 Years
                                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                      Pick one:
                                      A) Cucurella + Dias
                                      B) James + Walker

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. shirtless
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                      I fell for the Kane trap. Missed the Haaland rise, so I need to raise 0.5 to make the switch. Who would you rather go without?

                                      Sanchez>Iverson (have Ward)
                                      Cancelo>Dias
                                      Neto>5.0

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. mdm
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour ago

                                        Neto

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. svgcr
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour ago

                                        Neto

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. DelPiero10
                                          30 mins ago

                                          Although far from ideal I think Cancelo to Dias makes the most sense. The keeper swap is the least appealing to me and the Neto downgrade is limiting you to a horrid price bracket. At least Dias covers the City clean sheets and has some aerial threat from set pieces. Feels wrong to be selling Cancelo for Bournemouth but I suppose it's better than potentially missing out on a massive (c) haul from Haaland.

                                          Open Controls
                                        • FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 2 Years
                                          22 mins ago

                                          Neto to 4.5 and then you have 1m and you still have Sanchez.

                                          Don't get rid of Cancelo. It just complicates things for you like having to decode if it is better to have Dias and Walker etc, etc, etc.

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Crunchie
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          22 mins ago

                                          Same Trap

                                          A Perisic to Walker
                                          B Bailey to Da Silva

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Crunchie
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          21 mins ago

                                          Neto to 4.5

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            • 2 Years
                                            15 mins ago

                                            This is the one!

                                            Open Controls
                                        • shirtless
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 11 Years
                                          10 mins ago

                                          Thanks all. Why oh why did I meddle in the last week! Had a Salah(c)/Haaland team all set and tried to be clever. Unlucky with no Kane output in four goals but there we go. I can’t deal with a City mauling on Saturday and not owning Haaland. Might even wildcard and shift Rashford & Neto out for Mitrovic in a front three.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            • 2 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Neto and Bailey are big problems.

                                            You also do not want to lose with price drops. They just will not get to a level where anyone is going to keep them.

                                            Open Controls
                                      4. Sanchit
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                        Typical example of using cherry picked random stats to confirm your picks.

                                        GW1 - FACT- Salah has scored in 5 consecutive opening day fixtures. His opening day record is so good.
                                        Number of mentions on twitter/ffs/other platforms - 99999

                                        GW2 - FACT - Salah has never scored in GW2 ever.
                                        Number of mentions - ZERO

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                          • 5 Years
                                          53 mins ago

                                          Nice one! 🙂

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                          • 6 Years
                                          52 mins ago

                                          Watch Kane outscore both now.

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 2 Years
                                          50 mins ago

                                          If if the GW2 'FACT' had to be 'true' you would not bet against Salah.

                                          Open Controls
                                      5. tbos83
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        What to do with Rashford?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. La Roja
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          13 mins ago

                                          Have to stick with it, only been one GW

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. mdm
                                          • 10 Years
                                          11 mins ago

                                          Upgrade next week

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. Snake Juice
                                          • 6 Years
                                          just now

                                          L'Équipe reporting that he's in talks to join PSG.

                                          Open Controls
                                      6. Miguel Sanchez
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                        Play one from:

                                        A) Andreas (wol)
                                        B) Gordon (avl)
                                        C) Cucurella (TOT)

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                          • 6 Years
                                          47 mins ago

                                          A

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. La Familia
                                            47 mins ago

                                            C if he’s nailed on.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              10 mins ago

                                              He's not nailed but I think he'll start over Chilwell on Sunday

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. La Familia
                                                  6 mins ago

                                                  If he doesn’t start, A.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                              • 5 Years
                                              43 mins ago

                                              A) all day.

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. FOO FIGHTER
                                              • 2 Years
                                              30 mins ago

                                              Play C

                                              The other two are bench for a reason.

                                              Open Controls
                                            4. Crunchie
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              23 mins ago

                                              A unless C is confirmed he will makes his debut

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Alex1995
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                            Haaland or Salah skipper?

                                            Any chance Alvarez starts this week or do we think Haaland is at least a safe starter until midweek fixtures kick in? Obviously not expecting him to get much more than 70 mins but we take that

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. La Familia
                                                44 mins ago

                                                Haaland

                                                Alvarez will certainly be one watch one in the coming weeks.

                                                Open Controls
                                              • Crunchie
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                16 mins ago

                                                Haaland

                                                The Palace defence is better.

                                                If Salah GW4 is playing Bournemouth defence and Haaland playing Palace defence, I would go Salah

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. PikeyMikey
                                              • 3 Years
                                              54 mins ago

                                              When is the Man City presser for BOU game?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. THFC4LIFE
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 5 Years
                                                just now

                                                Tomorrow.

                                                Pep usually at 1pm

                                                Open Controls
                                            3. Cheeky Onion
                                              • 4 Years
                                              36 mins ago

                                              2 Questions:

                                              Best 4.5 def - not including Arsenal? Thinking Coufal or Dunk

                                              A) Kane + Mount + Cash

                                              B) Haaland + Kulu + defender from first question (-4)

                                              Looking to do Kane + Cash > Haaland + 4.5 def, then plan to get Kulu for Mount next week

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Crunchie
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                26 mins ago

                                                Dunk with fixture run

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. GenerationalTalent
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Agreed

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. waltzingmatildas
                                                • 11 Years
                                                just now

                                                Dunk, B

                                                Open Controls
                                            4. Count of Monte Hristo
                                              • 9 Years
                                              32 mins ago

                                              Do you think the game time of Emerson Royal will be shared with Doherty/Spence in the same way as Sessegnon/Perisic?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                                                • 5 Years
                                                13 mins ago

                                                Yes

                                                Open Controls
                                              2. The Mentaculus
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Conte has totally distanced himself from the Spence, saying its an investment for the future & not his call, so don't expect him to play more than cups. I still think Doherty is 1st choice over Emerson when fit but will share mins to some degree

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. The Mentaculus
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  4 mins ago

                                                  *Spence deal

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. Count of Monte Hristo
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Cheers mate.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            5. GenerationalTalent
                                              • 5 Years
                                              32 mins ago

                                              To anyone else who has Raheem Sterling in their team, what’s the current thoughts/plans with him? Thanks

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. waltzingmatildas
                                                • 11 Years
                                                just now

                                                If I had, I'd hold

                                                Open Controls
                                            6. pundit of punts
                                              • 9 Years
                                              31 mins ago

                                              RMWCT 🙂

                                              Sanchez
                                              TAA - James - Walker - Saliba
                                              Salah - Foden - Martinelli
                                              Haaland - Darwin - Jesus

                                              Ward - Andreas - Da Silva - Neco

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. GenerationalTalent
                                                • 5 Years
                                                29 mins ago

                                                Very nice. I personally prefer Gundo/Dunk/Ramsdale to Foden/Saliba/Sanchez… but either way looks solid

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. pundit of punts
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  Want a 8m spot in midfield

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                • 2 Years
                                                28 mins ago

                                                Excellent! GL with Foden 🙂

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. Crunchie
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                28 mins ago

                                                Foden to Kulu and you have nailed it

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  13 mins ago

                                                  I agree with this, Kulusevski will elevate this team another couple of notches. Foden a class player but not a true fantasy asset for me.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. pundit of punts
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    Kulu scores more than Foden over the next 5 ?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. AC/DC AFC
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 6 Years
                                                      1 min ago

                                                      Probably

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    2. Count of Monte Hristo
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Yes!

                                                      Open Controls
                                              4. La Familia
                                                  26 mins ago

                                                  Worth a PUNT that team.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. pundit of punts
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    2 mins ago

                                                    Cheers 🙂

                                                    Open Controls
                                                • pundit of punts
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  23 mins ago

                                                  Cheers lads

                                                  I'd ideally want Kulu as well. But Foden vs Bournemouth enticing more than Kulu vs Chelsea

                                                  Open Controls
                                                • dunas_dog
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  23 mins ago

                                                  I would be interested to see your existing team- it looks a knee jerk WC to get Darwin in- rest of it not that far off week 1 template. If your week 1 team is dire then probably ok but I would have wanted to at least see Liverpool v Palace before jumping in on Darwin

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. pundit of punts
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    4 mins ago

                                                    I wanted

                                                    Darwin
                                                    Haaland
                                                    8m mid
                                                    James
                                                    Arsenal defense
                                                    Andreas

                                                    All this couldn't be Sone without a WC.

                                                    Wanted rid of Sa, Bailey, Neto and Kane badly as well.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. dunas_dog
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Ok- good luck

                                                      Open Controls
                                                • Gooner Kebab
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  23 mins ago

                                                  Have a look at BRE fixtures, Raya could be better than Sanchez

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. pundit of punts
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    6 mins ago

                                                    I have

                                                    This one is a coin toss actually

                                                    Sanchez and Ward rotate very well.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                • waltzingmatildas
                                                  • 11 Years
                                                  9 mins ago

                                                  Nice. Prefer kulu to foden.
                                                  Reckon walker is safe in that city team?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. pundit of punts
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    7 mins ago

                                                    Walker safe for now

                                                    Kulu vs Foden is a tough one

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Mentaculus
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 1 Year
                                                      4 mins ago

                                                      Quite a bit of talk about new LBs though? Maybe Guerreiro? I kind of feel like Aké might be safer for 4-5 GWs til Laporte is fit. Main target on corners so I feel he actually might have more attacking threat than Walker

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. pundit of punts
                                                        • 9 Years
                                                        just now

                                                        Stones should start soon

                                                        LB hasn't signed yet. Long way to go before he's integrated into the squad after signing,then minutes off the bench and then start.

                                                        Open Controls
                                              5. Gooner Kebab
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 9 Years
                                                20 mins ago

                                                Play one:

                                                a) Jansson (MUN)
                                                b) Neto (FUL)
                                                c) Andreas (wol)

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  9 mins ago

                                                  Neto

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. The Mentaculus
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  B

                                                  Open Controls
                                                3. waltzingmatildas
                                                  • 11 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  B

                                                  Open Controls
                                              6. OneMan
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 5 Years
                                                20 mins ago

                                                Which one to bench ?

                                                Aaronson Sou A
                                                James Spurs H
                                                Saliba Lei H

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  14 mins ago

                                                  Saliba

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. The Mentaculus
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  13 mins ago

                                                  James

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. DannyDrinkVodka
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    8 mins ago

                                                    benching James would be absolutely insane

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Mentaculus
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 1 Year
                                                      1 min ago

                                                      So I've been told... 😉
                                                      But at CB v Spurs, we're really just praying his set piece delivery sharpens up pronto

                                                      Open Controls
                                                3. FOO FIGHTER
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  10 mins ago

                                                  Are you playing anyone else that cost as much as Saliba?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                4. waltzingmatildas
                                                  • 11 Years
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  Saliba

                                                  Open Controls
                                                5. FOO FIGHTER
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  How you got yourself into this predicent?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    7 mins ago

                                                    *predicement*

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. Bobby Digital
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    6 mins ago

                                                    predicament?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      4 mins ago

                                                      Yes sorry, I type to fast.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Bobby Digital
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        3 mins ago

                                                        too*

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                          • 2 Years
                                                          2 mins ago

                                                          Exackery

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Bobby Digital
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            1 min ago

                                                            Haha... You're on your own now.

                                                            Open Controls
                                              7. waltzingmatildas
                                                • 11 Years
                                                12 mins ago

                                                Raya
                                                TAA Robbo Cancelo Ait-Nouri
                                                Salah Son Mount Martinelli Bailey
                                                Jesus
                                                (Ward Neco Archer Greenwood)

                                                Which do you prefer?
                                                A) Son to KDB
                                                B) Son, Greenwood to Haaland, Andreas (-4)
                                                C) Bailey to Dewsbury-Hall
                                                D) Mount to Foden
                                                E) WC (6/7 changes)
                                                F) save

                                                A is my preference right now

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Gooner Kebab
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  7 mins ago

                                                  B for me

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. waltzingmatildas
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Cheers. If I'm going to take a hit, I might just wc!

                                                    Open Controls
                                              8. FOO FIGHTER
                                                • 2 Years
                                                9 mins ago

                                                The one thing that will never change is people asking whether they should bench James‽????????????????????????????????

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. The Mentaculus
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 1 Year
                                                  5 mins ago

                                                  Only if he's playing CB v the top 3 is my theory anyway

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                    • 2 Years
                                                    2 mins ago

                                                    Then don't have him in your team 🙂

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Like he did last season, to counter Son. Makes sense actually.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                2. SADIO SANÉ
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  no chance they play Azpi against Son, he's playing RCB and probably conceding

                                                  Open Controls
                                              9. KeanosMagic
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  WC, out: Salah Johnson James Bailey Colback

                                                  In: KDB Darwin Neco KDH DaSilva

                                                  Ok or knee jerk?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. RICICLE
                                                      just now

                                                      Knee jerk central I’d say, but if you decide to do it I wish you nothing but the best

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    • waltzingmatildas
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Hmm probably not, but could work out for you!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    • GreennRed
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Jerky

                                                      Open Controls

                                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.