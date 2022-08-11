Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 2

Sponsored by Fantasy5

While ‘pride’ may be what most managers are playing for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Fantasy5 give you a chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy know-how.

The free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game is back for 2022/23, and there are various other prizes on offer beyond the wallet-fattening jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 2 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 2, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 August.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

Last week’s selection brought success for Emerson Royal (6.5), whose two assists helped register eight points. However, it was impossible to pick five winners as they only arrived in three of the selected matches.

Martin Odegaard (7.5) has a lower target than his attacking teammates and was an FPL underachiever of last season. He created the fourth-most chances (77), yet ended with just four assists. A home clash versus the poor Leicester City defence could become a lot of fun for Arsenal’s captain.

Elsewhere, it’s not often that a 10.5 points target will be backed in Fantasy5 but for Erling Haaland – playing for the champions at home to newly-promoted Bournemouth – ending with a hat-trick is very feasible. Around 900,000 FPL managers have fixed their mistake of not having the 22-year-old for his opening day brace at West Ham United.

Brentford at home to Manchester United is tough to call. Will the likes of Ivan Toney (6.5) and Bryan Mbeumo (7.5) bring a second defeat to Erik ten Hag’s side? Or can Bruno Fernandes (8.5) or Jadon Sancho (7.5) deliver? We have backed the lower-priced Christian Norgaard (5.5) to get on the scoresheet.

Similarly difficult is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. If you’re expecting a low-scoring contest without the confidence to predict a clean sheet for either team, let’s follow the form of Ryan Sessegnon. If the defender scores again, it should be enough to beat his 6.5 target.

Finally, Liverpool assets are strongly backed to blow Crystal Palace away, despite the Eagles’ strong defence allowing the second-fewest big chances throughout the 2021/22 campaign. Mohamed Salah (12.5), Luis Diaz (8.5), Darwin Nunez (8.5) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (9.5) are therefore priced highly. Instead, perhaps Jordan Ayew (4.5) can shock the Reds just like Aleksandar Mitrovic did – a simple assist will suffice for the Ghana international.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad | 18+ | begambleaware.org | Always Gamble Responsibly