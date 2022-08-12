Burning Questions: Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 1

Sonaldo and Pras are joined by Baker to discuss the key points of Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 2.

Specifically, there is a chat on budget midfield options Leon Bailey (£5.0m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m), both of whom entered the weekend with over 15% ownership but blanked in disappointing defeats.

Spurs fan Baker spent time discussing whether to hold or sell Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), as well as revealing the transfer he made on Sunday night to avoid being hurt by price changes.