65
FPL August 12

Burning Questions: Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 1

65 Comments
Share

Sonaldo and Pras are joined by Baker to discuss the key points of Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), before looking ahead at the main questions heading into Gameweek 2.

Specifically, there is a chat on budget midfield options Leon Bailey (£5.0m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m), both of whom entered the weekend with over 15% ownership but blanked in disappointing defeats.

Spurs fan Baker spent time discussing whether to hold or sell Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), as well as revealing the transfer he made on Sunday night to avoid being hurt by price changes.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weeb Kakashi
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Have Haaland. Would you do Son> KDB??

    KDB(BOU new CRY NFO)
    Son( che WOL NFO why)

    But would want Son for GW6 vs FUL

    Open Controls
    1. MaRooney 5
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      No, Son(c) for GW3

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Elephant
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  2. MaRooney 5
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who scores more (GW2):

    a) Mitrovic, Neto
    b) Jesus, Andreas?

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Elephant
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    If my moves planned by the end of GW3 are
    Son White Neto
    To
    Martinelli cancelo kulusevski (-4)
    Does it make sense to do the first two moves this weekend for a hit & use FT to do Neto to kulu GW3?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Elephant
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      It depends if you feel like the players will equal or outscore the 4 points plus the returns of your current players…

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Threemium without cancelo James isn't working & don't wanna fall behind further
        Plus this gives me double pool and city defence

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Isn't working? Based on what? 1 GW?
          IF you felt like a threemium was a better option, atleast give it a 2-3 weeks?

          Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      If that's the way you are headed, sure looks good

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Threemium was a short term punt & kulu looks a decent alternative to son

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Son>>>>> Kulu
          Don't bias your decisions based on 90 mins of football

          Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Lesson learned from GW1:

    Buy Haaland if you haven't already

    Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Who to bench:

    1. Trippier (bha)
    2. Bailey (EVE)
    3. Andreas (wol)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. egan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      lol, i have the same players and question... i definitely will play Trippier, but don't know about the rest

      Open Controls
    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Defo 3 FCSB

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Elephant
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think your 1,2,3 order is the order in which I’d start them!

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    5. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  6. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Ward
    Taa Cancelo Robbo James
    Salah Saka Bailey Mart
    Haal Jesus

    Iversen Perreira Neco Archer ... 1FT 0 itb, best option here

    A Save FT
    B James to Walker, gives me 1m itb to upgrade Bailey to 5.5 and Iversen to Sanchez in subsequent weeks

    Open Controls
    1. tahoe don
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Saving the transfer would be my choice

      Open Controls
  7. monte
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Ward
    Walker TAA James Zinch Cancelo
    Salah Martinelli
    Darwin Haaland(c) Jesus

    Used my FT on Perisic to Zinch. G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. monte
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bench: Iverson, Andreas, Dasilva, Summerville

      Open Controls
    2. tahoe don
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like the team. I brought in Zinchenko as well at the start of this week

      Open Controls
      1. monte
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers! Got in before the price rise as well. Wish there was a way to fit Kulu but can’t have them all.

        Open Controls
  8. noquarternt
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Kane haul and Haaland blank would be funny.

    Open Controls
    1. tahoe don
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      That's entirely possible

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Pus L.Diaz haul and Darwin&Mo blanks. That would be grat to spice up things a little more...

      Open Controls
    3. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nah spurs always cant score against chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Arctic monkeys
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        This doesn't make any sense

        Open Controls
      2. mdm
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah, they scored once 3 or 4 years ago. Moura I think

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Throw in Jesus blank

      Open Controls
  9. PKnox11
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I never did Kane to Haaland before the price changes. Should I remove Sanchez for Iversen so I can get the money for Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yeah i think i would, alternatively you can just cap Salah if you have him, he will be something of a differential this week plus he plays in the 8pm Monday night KO, so it will be a lot cooler than what Haaland has to play in, i.e 32+ degrees Celsius

        Open Controls
    • tahoe don
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Nope. See NOQUARTERNT' s post just above.

      Open Controls
    • Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      Son to KDB?

      Don't have Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        That can’t be right, everyone has Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          35 mins ago

          That's even better!!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Would it help if I said he has an infinity stone? The goal scoring stone!

            Open Controls
        2. PastaConcerto
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          No Haaland here....Salah and KDB

          Open Controls
      2. Wee Jinky
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Take a -4 and get Haaland in

        Open Controls
    • The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Jack Rodwell to Sydney FC

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saw Ninkovic having so much fun going across to the west and decided to do the opposite

        Open Controls
    • Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Will u start trippier or andreas?

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Tripp

        Open Controls
    • LarsV
        38 mins ago

        Best short term memory loss for a broker of my size?

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Hypnosis

          Open Controls
      • Help Me!
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Armband on Haaland, but sure he will start and play long enough? Good debut, easy fixture, could it be he gets rested?

        Because Salah is a lot certain to start and play majority of the minutes.
        For now I feel like sticking with Haaland just because everyone else is.

        Open Controls
        1. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Not a chance he will be rested in his home debut. Played under 80 minutes last week, in the first game of the season and had 6-7 days of rest.

          Open Controls
          1. Help Me!
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Totally forgot about the home debut bit, fans would be there for this. Now I'm very convinced he will start and won't be subbed off until he gets a goal or two.

            Open Controls
        2. lugs
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          he wont be rested, but he will get an early sub after the game is put to bed

          Open Controls
        3. Arctic monkeys
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Early sub is the worst case scenario and hopefully he already braced hattricked by then.

          Open Controls
        4. Help Me!
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          He keeps the armband then, trust you all haha.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            'Course he won't be rested. This game is the perfect opportunity for him and his teammates to learn how to play together.

            Open Controls
      • Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        This is how I will roll, good luck to all the GW.

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo James Trippier
        Salah Diaz Rashford Martinelli
        Haaland(C) Jesus

        Ward Andreas N.Williams Archer

        Open Controls
        1. Wee Jinky
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Excellent team. Could win the game from that base!

          Open Controls
          1. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Taking it a week at a time, need to rise from 2.7M OR.

            Open Controls
        2. brianj
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I have the same team except for Rashford. I've gone with Bailey instead. Solid team methinks

          Open Controls
          1. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Hope Diaz starts returning.

            Open Controls
      • PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        So are people here expecting Salah to blank vs Palace?

        The way I see it, he will play more minutes vs Palace than Haaland vs Bournemouth & it’s a Monday Night game just in case Haaland grabs only 7 points on Saturday, you can hope for something bigger from Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Who is expecting Salah to blank????
          People are expecting Haaland to outscore him. That's a rather different expectation.

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Interesting. I get it now.

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.