642
Rate My Team August 20

FPL points predictions for Gameweek 3 and beyond

642 Comments
Share

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for Gameweek 3 were given their final update last night ahead of the Saturday deadline.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can see the players heading the points projections for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next six in the images below but you can get the full picture here.

You can even get a breakdown of the points, from attacking returns to clean sheets, here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks. We’ve more details on this below.

GAMEWEEK 3: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

FPL points projections: How many points will your players score? 1
WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

642 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HARLEY
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any idea for my team?

    Mendy
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Martinelli Neto
    Kane(C) Jesus
    (Ward Andreas Greenwood Chukwuemeka)

    2 FT 0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Chilwell out

      Open Controls
      1. HARLEY
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best replacement for Chilwell?

        Open Controls
        1. nolard
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Cucu

          Open Controls
        2. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Cucu

          Open Controls
        3. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Why have you reduced the name of Robertson but not the guy with more characters and a harder spelling? One might ask

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Why does it matter?…

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              It doesn't match the matter, but one might ask. As advertised

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 4 Years
                just now

                'much matter' that was meant to be before phone got involved

                Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Possibly because everyone knows who Robbo is but quite a few wouldn't know who Chuk/Chuky/Chukz is.

            Open Controls
  2. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play Trippier or Bailey?

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or Andreas or Neco…

      Open Controls
    2. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      ANBT .. this order

      Open Controls
  3. Wılly
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Saka captain or is he differential enough now?

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      no need to go so differential this early i'd say
      captain someone else

      Open Controls
    2. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      never bench never captain

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mate 😳

      Open Controls
  4. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ramsdale or Mendy long term

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      mendy

      Open Controls
    2. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rams

      Open Controls
  5. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    FanTeam question, who would you pick here?

    A) Luis Diaz 9.5m
    B) Sterling 9m
    C) Foden 8m
    D) Kulusevski 7.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  6. MY DJ NAME IS PIMP CURRY
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Selling Trippier. Should I get in:

    A) Cucurella
    B) Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C-Keep

      Open Controls
  7. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    When (not) to follow your gut?

    I have a really good feeling about Saka for this match and would love to put the armband on him. This isn't based on first two performances but more on what my instincts tell me. I think that he's gonna have more space in attacking areas because Jesus will be marked by several players. Cherries could try to isolate him from the game like they did with Haaland, keep a close eye on him and surely won't let him play his own game like Leicester did.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do it. Play the game.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm glad you have a great feeling and just have to hope you're right. Not personally captaining as already have Jesus & Martinelli too. 3 eggs enough!

      Open Controls
  8. andrewrichter
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    On WC, just wondering what best option:

    A. Patterson + Mendy
    B. Saliba (or other 4.5 def) + Sanchez/Raya

    If B, which keeper is best?

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B - Raya

      Open Controls
  9. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best defender under 4.8$?

    Open Controls
  10. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I’ve never seen so many template teams 😐

    It’s actually so bad, that anyone other than my captain returning, is not that big a deal anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      In fact, if you own Haaland, Jesus and Salah, you only want the captain to return.

      You would then need the other 2 to blank. Crazy situation.

      Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      It is a bit uninspiring, have to agree.

      I've got a wildcard to fill out in the next hour or so, it could be so boring.

      Reduce to two players per team, I say.

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I normally go with 6 or 7 highly owned players and 4 semi differentials. Has always helped.

      Open Controls
  11. Jimmy Bee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hey all, need some help please......

    Which of Brighton's Gross and Wellbeck would you start?

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      flip a coin but i would say gross

      Open Controls
  12. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    How likley is fofana going to Chelsea? you would think he would limit cucu's minutes to a point

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No, will play RCB

      Open Controls
  13. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Andyltfpl is getting married today! Congratulations Andy!

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      On a matchday?! 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Congratulations Andy! I’m sure his phone won’t be too far away 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you have to pay to watch the Iive stream of it?

      Open Controls
  14. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    How long until any early team news about Perisic?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      About 2 hours until we know for sure...

      *loads up Hollow Knight*

      Open Controls
  15. MHG
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    First goal scorer odds are:

    Haaland 27-10
    Kane 3-1
    Jesus 18-5
    Mo 4-1

    Contradicts the captain voting here. I appreciate Mo is a midfielder so that needs adding to the mix....

    Open Controls
    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep it does, but think im going Kane (C) over Haaland and Jesus this week. Just have a feeling Kane will do well.

      Open Controls
  16. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Surely West Ham will let Scamacca looe

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not what Moyes was saying

      Open Controls
  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Trippier ahead of Neco?

    Open Controls
    1. MHG
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm starting Neco ahead this week

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  18. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Neco or Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. MHG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  19. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on Robbo, Digne, Neto to James, Saliba, Martinelli? -4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.