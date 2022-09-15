Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 8

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Premier League football is back! And with seven of the original ten Gameweek 8 matches set to go ahead, there is another free chance to use your Fantasy expertise in order to win £10,000.

We’ve got the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game to thank for the whopping jackpot but there are also various other prizes on offer, too: copies of FIFA 23 and an Apple watch are up for grabs in September, for example.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 8 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 8, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 12:30 BST on Saturday 17 September.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

Seven players defeated their points target during Gameweek 6, although none chosen by us.

In fact, all five of the selected matches had some success, thanks to names like Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell.

Two of our picks scored goals – Luis Sinisterra (6.5) and Bukayo Saka (7.5) – but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome their assigned numbers.

The use of reverse logic is quite common for Fantasy players, whereby things don’t happen when you expect, only to then take place when you don’t. Pedro Neto (5.5) was in over 1.4 million FPL squads to start the season but is yet to register an attacking return from six nice-looking fixtures. So clearly he’ll score on Saturday against Man City!

Big-money signings Alexander Isak (6.5) and Lucas Paqueta (6.5) have both been looked at in recent Scout Report articles and are backed to overcome their points targets at the weekend.

The former needs multiple returns to succeed but is at home to Bournemouth, whilst the latter is priced lower than West Ham teammates Jarrod Bowen (7.5), Pablo Fornals (7.5) and Said Benrahma (7.5). Paqueta’s two full Lyon campaigns both brought nine league goals, so he knows what to do.

Elsewhere, James Maddison (6.5) scored twice in his first three outings but blanked during the last two. The last three meetings between Leicester and Spurs have resulted in 15 goals, so a similarly open game should see Maddison involved.

It’s tougher to pick a name from Brentford v Arsenal, as Gabriel Jesus (8.5), Bukayo Saka (8.5) and Gabriel Martinelli (7.5) have tricky targets. Therefore, centre-back Gabriel (6.5) is backed to bag another attacking return.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad | 18+ | begambleaware.org | Always Gamble Responsibly