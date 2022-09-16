119
Games September 16

Scout’s Matchday 8 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

119 Comments
Another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed: now attention turns to SPITCH, where you can enter all the way up to kick-off tonight.

What is SPITCH? There are two main things to know: 1) you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week and 2) you are only judged on your best five matchdays!

So one week of accidentally forgetting to play won’t be problematic – even starting in April still gives you a chance of winning prizes.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 6 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Pope (441)van Dijk (441)Mac Allister (602)Toney (962)
Pickford (330)Andersen (422)Roca (552)Rashford (566)
Leno (308)Thiago Silva (421)March (540)Welbeck (457)
Guaita (307)Cancelo (385)Sessegnon (508)Daka (452)
Alisson (257)Romero (373)De Bruyne (504)Richarlison (445)
Ward (224)Tete (358)Caicedo (442)Trossard (435)
Guehi (356)Hojbjerg (365)Son (393)
Schar (355)Kouyate (365)Solanke (365)
Trippier (348)Xhaka (350)Haaland (363)
Chilwell (341)Rodri (331)Saka (349)

Meanwhile, 24 players finished with a negative score, including names like Dejan Kulusevski (-11) and Martin Odegaard, who followed his 606, 509 and 285 scores with a -19.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 8 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 6 totalled 2,503 points, which ranked at 614th place. We purposely tried a smarter approach, using stats to select the players that had done the high-scoring actions most often and it resulted in our second-highest rank so far.

Kevin De Bruyne (504) racked up two shots on target and an assist alongside 39 passes – this alone brought in 308 points.

Goals also came in for Harry Kane (320) and Brennan Johnson (158).

Let’s stick with the 3-3-4 formation. In goal, Dean Henderson (₵58) just scored negative points against Bournemouth but remains the top-scorer in his position. His leaky defence will not enjoy facing Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵80), who we’ve also selected due to his league-leading 27 goal attempts.

The game doesn’t reward clean sheets so it makes sense to choose defenders that either attack or execute a plethora of successful blocks, tackles and interceptions. We have gone for the former, composed of Kieran Tripper (₵67), Joao Cancelo (₵175) and Nathan Patterson (₵55).

Odegaard (₵72) was the top-scoring midfielder until his negative Gameweek 6 pushed the Norwegian down to fifth. Still, his all-round play should excel once again when Arsenal travel to Brentford.

Faith is also being kept in Kulusevski (₵94) after his poor outing. Although it’s hard to predict Antonio Conte’s task of fitting four top attackers into three spots, he has surprisingly started on the bench for three successive matches. Spurs and Leicester usually provide plenty of goals when they meet, so a Kulusevski start would give plenty of chances to shoot.

Another midfielder benched in midweek was Phil Foden (₵140) although he came on around the hour mark. Both he and Erling Haaland (₵280) have a trip to Wolves – not that the latter’s selection needs any justification!

The final two places up front go to Alexander Isak (₵78) and Ivan Toney (₵100). Newcastle have an enticing home game versus Bournemouth and Isak’s two outings for the Magpies have fetched an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.26.

Toney, buoyed by the England call-up that followed his Gameweek 6 hat-trick, has the confidence to put Arsenal to the sword. Penalty duties do not harm his appeal, either.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Son haul incoming!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kulu!

      Open Controls
    2. liverpool01
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gl! I've captained him lol.

      Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Get in there BGW!

    Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ah yes, a SPITCH article to mark the start of a new gameweek 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      £££

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      More gambling just what we don’t want or need!

      Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don't get it. The thing is, I know that at this time of the GW it'll be Spitch, and knowing it'll be Spitch should inspire me to sign up. It actually has the opposite effect - I am anti-advertised on it

      Open Controls
  4. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pencils down.

    Open Controls
  5. Mika-eel
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    So glad the deadline has finally passed. Now to relax and enjoy my Digne points.

    Good luck everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Optimistic I see suggesting more than 1 point.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Sure, Digne is a very 'relaxing' FPL pick....

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Digne points or point?

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Plural

        I own him too. 10+ points tonight!... (hopefully)

        Open Controls
      2. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Just wanted an extra player for tonight. Will probably end in tears.

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Don't say that!.

          Could be good 😉
          Got him on WC with KDB to be able to do Digne + KDB -> cheapie + Salah in a few weeks. Just the right prices on that banging combo!

          Open Controls
          1. Mika-eel
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Plan was to bench him after this week, and have him for 12. Same plan with KDB. Good luck to us tonight. Have a good GW mate.

            Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Great pick, has always got me hauls

      Open Controls
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hope he gets one tonight!

        Open Controls
  6. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    4 players tonight!t

    Gl all!

    Open Controls
  7. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Time for some UCL tinkering.. is Coman out for long? Musiala an option?

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gotta be Sane + Kimmich + Defender from Bayern

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doesn't Kimmich play deeper?

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Still gets assists and goals and is a ball recovery monster

          Guaranteed 5 points and ceiling around 12-15 points

          Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes Musiala good pick

      Open Controls
    3. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sherly there's a different website for that?

      :o)

      Open Controls
  8. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who didn't captain Haaland? Who did you pick instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mitrovi(C)

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not bad.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Mitrovic also

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Sterling

      Haaland(VC)

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
      2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Haaland rest incoming

        Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think I went Kane you know.

      I'll check in 45!

      Open Controls
    5. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice, Kane and Mitrovic are good alternatives. Too much FOMO with Haaland though.

      Open Controls
    6. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    7. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  9. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    I would like a statement from the moderators here who simply delete posts that are in no way offensive. I was just upset that I am now being told who and when I should mourn in the browser view of FPL. I find it quite alarming and sad how paying subscribers are treated here. Please comment.

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      stop subscribing

      Open Controls
      1. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        how is this a solution to the problem called "we won't accept different opinions"?

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hmm, haven't happened to me as yet. Did they tell you which rules you have broken according to them?

      Open Controls
      1. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I was talking about indoctrination in my post...

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          It could spark confusion and dissatisfaction if the rule which has been broken (presumably) is not communicated ... or is there a channel to ask for explanation?

          Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      It was probably the other guy that was about to go full EDL on it.

      Open Controls
    4. No Need
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just talk fantasy football

      Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Unfortunately (more-so as they are a bit hidden away) we all agree to the site T&Cs & Guidelines - which states they can remove anything they see fit.

      No comment on what your post was - I'm sure there was a decent reason for you to post.

      Open Controls
      1. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        nah there wasn't, I didn't insult anyone.
        i can admit that when i have gone over the top and I clearly have not.

        Open Controls
  10. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    I hadn't had Perisic in any wildcard draft. Ten minutes before the deadline I put him in due to Paul O'Keefe's tweet. That also meant I had to bench Neco.

    We all know how this will go

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      did not WC but took a hit to bring him in and benched Dasilva

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      i was SO close to doing the same, kept Dier however

      Open Controls
    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      More points?

      Open Controls
    5. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      So much rotation with Spurs defenders. Opted for Dier just for consistency.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That was the fear but it hasn't really been that bad. Emerson has played every game, Sessegnon has filled in at fairly predictable intervals while Perisic getting up to fitness. And I think there's only been one pre-60min subbing - and that a tactical shift when Sess went off v Chelsea

        Open Controls
    6. No Need
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      How does this guy know a day in advance hes playing people plus he got it wrong last week

      Open Controls
    7. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sort of did the same. Not a fan of the WHU defenders etc this week and beyond.

      Very much feel I'd move them on, hence went for Peresic who I'm fine moving on next week anyway. Better sub 5m options next week onwards.

      I haven't left myself enough ITB for a KDB > straight swap this week, but haven't necessarily planned for that anyway & know Peresic for a

      Open Controls
    8. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yeah mate. Perisic’s juicy 1 point cameo

      Open Controls
  11. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Did my wife's WC team 10 Mims before deadline 🙂

    Martinez
    Cancelo - Trippier - Digne
    Foden - Madisson - Paqueta - Andreas
    Haaland - Kane (c) - Mitrovic

    Ward - Patterson - Zaha - James

    Open Controls
    1. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      true love

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Having 2 teams is illegal mate

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Please don't be sadistic 😛

          Open Controls
        2. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          She's a veteran now

          5 seasons of history 😀

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            If 'her team' is doing better, do you switch? 😛

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              That hasn't ever happened though 🙂

              She makes rash moves all the times

              Too much of an effort for her to do the WC though and thus that's done by me

              Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Except for the double Villa defence - she might start to question what you're trying to tell her with that...

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          just now

          😀

          Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Dedication at the outmost, enjoy your night ...

      Open Controls
  12. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pens down

    No WC for me

    In Kane Captain We Trust

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good luck

      He's the best option this gw

      I had no WC and stuck with Haaland - Toney - Mitrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        No WC for me too

        Open Controls
      2. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        '...He's the best option this gw...'

        We'll see on that, all haul the Hauland!

        {Leics lad, shitting it!}

        Open Controls
  13. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Kane captainers show yourselves

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not me, but great pick. GL mate.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yo

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Toooo Biscan

        Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gudday mate

      Open Controls
  14. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    So close to divorce, bringing in Son feels like a soft blow.

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son is bound to haul one GW and everyone will consider bringing him in. Could be this one.

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        It really felt like it would be at the beginning of the week, not so confident after his midweek performance and the predicted Spurs lineup

        Open Controls
  15. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Changed my WC last minute and brought in Perisic! What could go wrong.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      your rank?

      Open Controls
  16. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kane (c) was defo the way to go this week.

    And I dont own him.

    Gulp

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Wolves are pants

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      if he gets one or two it doesn't justify a whole wildcard.

      of course, many had him already and you've got to respect that.

      Open Controls
    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I bought him in an just couldn’t captain him. Haaland C

      Have got 1 captaincy success this season so far.

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Won't know until Lampard in a wig sings

      Open Controls
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wildcard teams have 9 or 10 of the players those who were set up okay have already.

    If Kane doesn't fire and if KDB does then it's a fair call this wildcard was a waste.

    A Son or Kane goal fest will mean there's much gloating going on....

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends what the WC looks like but yes the template on here was nothing to call home about

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lateriser's wildcard is 9 of my team.

        Would have been 10 but I'd switched Kulusevski to Diaz a few games ago.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I haven’t seen it

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't have Kane or Son in my WC team.

      Open Controls
  18. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Folks, Was that Okeefe post fake news about Son being benched ?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      no one knows the Spurs team for tomorrow yet.

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      How can we know? Wait for team news tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      9 years on the circuit - you know better than this mate!

      Open Controls
    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I mean he hasn’t played well in every game he’s played

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’ll score from the bench imo

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Right wonder what the odds on that are

          Open Controls
    5. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      He predicted no Son vs Sporting & that went well

      Open Controls
    6. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nobody knows. I don't even know what an O'Keefe is 😀

      Open Controls
  19. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Just watch Almiron be the star of the gameweek lol

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably!

      Open Controls
  20. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Those of us without WC badly need Solanke to deliver

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's always next season.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      desperate times in planet football

      Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is he working for DHL now

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cos he always delivers?

        Open Controls
  21. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who are your differentials?

    I've

    Gordon
    MGW
    Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney is a differential? Just Toney and Son in that case

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        19.4% owned

        Borderline differential imo

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Silva and Son

      Open Controls
    3. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      just now

      JWP + Jesus(C)

      Open Controls
  22. Tactical Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gone Mitro(C) over Haaland.

    Got a feeling about this week..

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good feeling or bad feeling?

      Open Controls
    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      How long till kick off? Can't wait till Mitrovi(C) haul

      Open Controls
  23. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    GW 8 is always nuts! Bound to be a 7-0 win somewhere.

    Open Controls
  24. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Brought in Kane this gw. Last time Kane returned for me was in 2017. Ever since then he blanks in my team. Good luck to cappers!

    Open Controls
  25. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just need Bailey and Andreas to haul tonight to set my GW up nicely Hmm.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You're asking a lot tbf.
      Bella-Kotchap masterclass.

      Open Controls
  26. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Who’s Paqueta

    Open Controls
  27. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    22 hour queue to see the queen laying in state.

    I just don’t understand these people.

    Open Controls

