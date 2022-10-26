187
Pro Pundits October 26

Why FPL managers should keep two free transfers for Gameweek 16

187 Comments
Our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors offer their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) insight, tips, team reveals and advice throughout the season, with only Premium Members able to access every single article they write.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March highlights the upside of rolling a transfer.

If somebody were to ask me for the one key piece of FPL advice that I’d elevate above all others, it would always be this: carry the free transfer whenever possible.

I’m convinced that this practice, and the will to consistently execute it throughout a season, offers some of the most profound advantages available for managers within the game. However, as we home in on Gameweek 16, this practice might be more relevant and significant than ever.

As it stands, every manager can theoretically go into Gameweek 16 with two free transfers and this article will focus on some reasons why they should and on why it is such a significant tactic overall.

Why should managers carry the free transfer?

The first reason why managers should aim, wherever possible, to carry the free transfer is fairly simple: two is better than one. However, when it comes to transfers, being able to make two transfers in one Gameweek is exponentially better than making just one per Gameweek.

Firstly, unless you happen to have a lot of money in the bank, your options for a single transfer are limited to players of the same or lower price. This automatically limits your options and potentially forces you to back suboptimal players due to a lack of alternative options.

Using only one transfer also will not allow you to shift funds between player categories, for example by moving funds from defence into attack. As a result, repeatedly using a single transfer brings a high risk of stagnation within your squad, forcing you to mine sub-par assets from dwindling options within a declining bracket, instead of taking advantage of shifting dynamics and efficiently and efficiently moving onto new opportunities.

Therefore not only does using two transfers at a time grant you more options, it avoids the long-term rot we can instigate when our options are forcibly narrowed.

Carrying the transfer promotes good practices

If you are consistently making one transfer weekly, you might be taking advantage of shifts and new opportunities in the game (though, for reasons described above, you probably are not, at least not as well as you could be) but you are also likely to be buying into many of the short-term bandwagons that come along. A practice that can easily derail a good season.

Carrying the transfer, on the other hand, negates impulsiveness and promotes patience, forcing managers into a temporary observing state. While this might occasionally lead to a missed opportunity in the short-term, this practice over the long term will more than make up for such instances by helping to root out the player assets who had a good week from the ones who can genuinely deliver consistently. The downside of being slow to acquire a good asset is almost always less damaging than being too quick to acquire a bad one.

Why carrying the transfer is important for Gameweek 16

Going into Gameweek 16 with two free transfers has the potential to offer a big advantage over rival managers and an opportunity to go into the World Cup break on a high.

Obviously, having two free transfers brings all the benefits that I’ve described above but it will also reduce the need or temptation to take a hit, something a lot of managers will do and something that is likely ill-advised given that the hit would need to pay off in Gameweek 16 alone.

Furthermore, Gameweek 16 brings with it a mini-fixture swing with currently popular teams (in FPL terms) such as Newcastle, Chelsea, Leicester, Fulham and Brentford all facing tougher fixtures. Two free transfers provides an opportunity to move away from these assets and re-invest in a couple of ‘one-week punts’, acquiring players from teams with much better fixtures like Crystal Palace, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs, Brighton and West Ham.

Again, for the reasons given above, having two free transfers opens up so many more possibilities for attacking the assets of these teams than just one transfer would. Gameweek 16 is a unique opportunity to back some lesser-owned or high-ceiling assets that you might not have otherwise wanted in your team for the longer term.

In other words, if you can carry a transfer and go into Gameweek 16 with two free transfers available, not only could it pay off exponentially but it will also likely be a lot of fun, too.

187 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Potential WC this week for BB in GW16. Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Gabriel White
    Fernandes Antony Foden Xhaka
    Darwin Haaland DCL

    Guaita/Pickford | Iwobi, Dalot, Cresswell

    0.4 ITB. Would bench Arsenal players in GW15
    Currently weighing up this vs WC in GW15 (and not set on BB yet).

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Critically, wildcarding this week would allow me to save the all-important transfer for 2FTs in GW16

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Like your plan and also that team. Different, ballsy, exciting!

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
    3. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not bad at all. Double United attack doesn't inspire me too much. Like the Antony pick as a differential but unsure about Fernades at 9.8m. DCL isn't the most attractive pick either, even short-term.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks for the feedback. Any particular suggestions for DCL/Fernandes replacements?

        Open Controls
        1. The Wayfarer
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          DCL and Fernades do have great fixtures, no doubt about it. Zaha, Almiron, and Toney probably on better form and with good fixtures, too.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Thanks. Don't like Toney and Almiron's GW16 fixtures, so I'd only go for one of them at the most, with the intention to sell one that week.

            Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Its getting there. Never thought I'd say "Iwobi could be a fun punt" but apparently I am

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I like DCL too btw, assuming he's looking fit enough for regular starts

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yeah I think Lampard's comments are promising

          Open Controls
    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Looks lovely if you're committed to that plan.
      But I'm not sure if you're going to get the points to justify playing chips before the doubles (and boy will there be doubles).

      Open Controls
    6. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Thing is that I think my current team is good this week after 1FT, so I think I lean towards WCing next wee

      Potential WC this week:

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Gabriel White
      Fernandes Antony Foden Xhaka
      Darwin Haaland DCL

      Current XI

      Ramsdale
      Trent Trippier Gomez/Cucu
      KDB Martinelli Odegaard Zaha
      Darwin Haaland Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    7. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I like it, i would like kane or son they have lovely fixtures facing opponents that play the way spurs can be dangerous against (bou, liv and leeds).
      Pickford/Kepa over sanchez for me as i don't like the way de zerbi set brighton's defence.
      Another players to consider imo (Scamaca/Wilson/Almiron/Shaw)

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thanks for your detailed feedback. I had decided not to WC but your point about Spurs has me thinking again. Could be a difference maker

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Agree with the above too & I wonder if Son might be the play. I don't think its pushing too hard to be differential to go Son over Kane given the tactical matchups. And he looked pretty dangerous against Newcastle to me; still feel like he has more potential for a huge haul than Kane

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Cheers. Hard to make the 1.5m needed for Son without ditching the BB though

            Open Controls
  2. JY84
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi
    Almiron Salah Martinelli Zaha
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic
    (Ward Andreas Webster Neco)

    2FT. Tempted to get Foden but can only get him in by removing either Salah or Kane. What is the best approach this week?
    (A) Foden & Saka for Almiron & Salah
    (B) Foden for Salah and roll the other transfer
    (C) Forget about Foden this week and give Salah one final opportunity. Get Foden in only next week for Salah if Salah still does not perform. Use 1 transfer instead to get White for Guehi and roll the other transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. TOTHETASK
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      C, Pep also suggested Foden might be a doubt

      Open Controls
  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Zaha to Saka yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Laurel and Vardy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes, if for free. Arsenal are different beast at home and will be looking for blood after the dropped points. Zaha is unpredictable.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Nay

      Open Controls
  4. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Salah to KdB, for a lit?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hit*

      Open Controls
    2. TOTHETASK
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Not before Leeds at home

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. TOTHETASK
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Start Mitro or Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    This my current team for GW 14
    1FT & 0.2 itb
    Any thoughts ??
    Guita
    Trippier Kilman Guéhi
    Salah Foden Saka Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Kane
    (Ward Solnake Dunk Justin)
    A- Kilman > White
    B- Zaha > Martinelli
    C- Salah > KDB
    D- Other transfer
    E- Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      E

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Leno
    Cancelo Tripp Guehi
    Salah(vc) Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Mitro Haaland(c) Kane

    Ward Bailey Neco Malacia

    1.1m itb, 1 ft

    Good to roll a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yes Roll

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Cheers blacktimus

        Open Controls
  8. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Imagine Barça playing europa 😆 all those players they signed in the summer all for Uefa Europa League.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Imagine United playing in Europa... Oh wait

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Uefa Conference League is exactly where they belong tbh

        Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    If Salah somehow started performing again and Bailey become nailed under Emery you could actually get a decent 'quad-premium' attacking team post WC, albeit with a poor bench:

    Kepa
    Trippier x2 of Dalot/Castagne/White/Cresswell etc.
    Salah KDB Foden/Saka Bailey Andreas
    Haaland Kane
    Ward Bueno Neco Archer

    In last 6 GWs, Bailey is actually inbetween Foden, KDB, Jesus and Salah for mins per xGI, while Andreas is matching Zaha, Son, Rashford for points so far this season - both not bad for 4.6m!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cancelo not optional for me.

      So don't think 4 premiums is a go. 3 though is very doable and I regret getting off it. Sold Kane + Andreas > Foden + Jesus last week for a pleasant -18 point swing.

      Open Controls

