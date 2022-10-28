Assessing the best FPL players from Man Utd

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser assesses the Manchester United squad ahead of a favourable fixture swing.

Not often in the last few years have I been asked to write specifically about Manchester United, which in itself is quite encouraging.

In the next three Gameweeks, the Red Devils face West Ham United at home followed by two trips to Aston Villa and Fulham.

It’s worth noting that both West Ham and Aston Villa have the best expected goals conceded (xGC) record over the last six matches. So, if opting for a United attacker, the expectation should be more ‘steady stream’ rather than an explosion of points. Their underlying attacking stats haven’t been great (ranking near the middle) but it is worth noting that a bad start was then followed by better results against tougher teams.

The last five games have been against Manchester City, Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, a selection of the league’s stingiest defences.

THE ATTACK

Gameweek 9 brought Antony‘s (£7.6m) first full game, so it’s worth looking at the data since then to identify trends as Erik ten Hag’s side has finally settled into a rhythm.

Let us look at goal threat first.

