FPL Gameweek 14 live team news: Haaland injury latest

We’ll be covering all the big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news from Friday’s pre-match press conferences in this ‘live’ article, with the latest awaited on Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Jarrod Bowen (£8.2m), amongst others.

We’re expecting 13 Premier League managers to face the media today, while the Gameweek 14 sections of Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta’s post-Europa League pressers will also be released from embargo.

You can read what Messrs Rodgers, O’Neil, Hasenhuttl, Lampard and Marsch had to say in our round-up of Thursday’s press conferences here.

KEY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) could be involved against Aston Villa this weekend, with Eddie Howe saying “there’s a chance” the Frenchman is fit enough to feature for only the second time since August.

“There’s a chance. We’re going to see how training goes today. He’s made really good progress. I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab, and the work he’s put in, so there’s an opportunity, hopefully, to get Maxi fit and available.” – Eddie Howe

Paul Dummett (calf), Alexander Isak (ankle), Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Ritchie (calf) remain out but Elliot Anderson is fine after a minor niggle enforced his absence at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“A few bumps and bruises, and a few tired bodies, but hopefully nothing too serious. We’ll make decisions on players today, we’ll hopefully see a couple more train today and then try and pick the best team. “Elliot’s OK, he had a minor niggle, nothing serious, and he’s back in the squad this week.” – Eddie Howe

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne returns to the Aston Villa squad this weekend, with the French full-back now recovered from the heel injury he picked up over the international break.

Diego Carlos (Achilles) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) are definitely out but the latter is already out on the grass and in the final stages of his rehab.

There was no word on Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring), who should be nearing a return based on the previous prognosis, but caretaker manager Aaron Danks’ line about Villa being “as we were” suggests the Swede misses out again.

“Lucas Digne has done a full week of training back in with the group. That’s fantastic and we’ll welcome him back into the squad. “Boubacar Kamara is much closer. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but he’s back out on the grass. He’s at the back end of his rehabilitation. “After that, we’re very much as we were last week. There are one or two knocks and niggles that we’re going to have to manage today. On the whole, really positive.” – Aaron Danks

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira said that Palace’s team news situation remains the same as it was last week, which presumably means that Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Chris Richards (hamstring), James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) are again all out of contention.

Cheikhou Doucoure returns from suspension ahead of the Southampton game, at least.