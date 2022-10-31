55
Scout Picks - Bus Team October 31

FPL Gameweek 15 early Scout Picks: Triple Man City + Kane

55 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast– will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 15 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals 1

There will inevitably be considerable representation from Manchester City in our Gameweek 15 Scout Picks, with Fulham up next at the Etihad. Marco Silva’s side have conceded 22 goals in 13 league matches so far this season and sit bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Phil Foden (£8.5m) provide firepower and creativity in the ‘bus team’, yet Erling Haaland (£12.2m) will force his way in and replace one of the midfielders if fit.

Fulham continue to rack up impressive numbers offensively, yet Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) is also included, having averaged 7.5 points per home start in 2022/23.

Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Sevilla, injuries and press conference quotes, however, will all be deciding factors when we finalise our selection on Friday.

Newcastle United were utterly dominant at St James’ Park on Saturday, as they swept aside Aston Villa to continue their excellent start to the season. Now, they face a blunt Southampton attack that has managed just four goals in their last eight league games.

That further increases the appeal of FPL’s top-scoring defender, Kieran Trippier (£5.8m), who is able to contribute points at both ends of the pitch. Callum Wilson (£7.4m) is the most bought player ahead of Gameweek 15 and joins Trippier in the ‘bus team’, but what about Miguel Almiron (£5.6m)? The winger has now scored six in six games, so an attacking double-up isn’t completely out of the question.

IN CONTENTION

FPL Gameweek 12 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

With Saturday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea giving Roberto De Zerbi his first win as head coach in the Italian’s sixth game in charge, Brighton and Hove Albion assets are in our thoughts. De Zerbi lined his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) up front in Gameweek 14, with the Belgian putting his side ahead after only five minutes, his fifth goal under his new manager. Their opponents, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have scored just six goals in 13 league games and will be minus the suspended Diego Costa (£5.5m), so it’s highly likely one of Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) or Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) will be called upon, too.

In addition to Sanchez, Nick Pope (£5.3m) and David Raya (£4.6m) will also be in the conversation for the goalkeeper spot.

Back on home soil in Gameweek 15, Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) plus the cheaper Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) will be in the mix. Despite losing at Old Trafford on Sunday, there were plenty of positives for David Moyes’ side to take, while it’s also worth noting two of their last three home outings have resulted in clean sheets.

Elsewhere, in addition to Foden and Trossard, there are several other appealing mid-price midfielders to consider, like Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m). The latter has seven goals in 15 appearances this season in all competitions, which is two more than the 24-year-old scored in the entirety of the last campaign. Unai Emery will be in the dugout for the first time for opponents Aston Villa, yet he won’t have had much time to work with a group of players that were battered 4-0 by Newcastle, a scoreline that could have been even more damaging had the home side not wasted a host of other chances.

A Leeds United midfielder could potentially sneak in, too, with Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) leading the charge if he’s passed fit, yet we’ve landed on one of the opposing teams’ attackers in our ‘bus team’. After enjoying a six-game unbeaten run under Gary O’Neil, Bournemouth have now lost three in a row, but Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) has racked up 41 points over his last eight outings and feels like one of the better budget forwards to target in Gameweek 15.

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Sunday, so we could end up ignoring their assets, favouring those with kinder fixtures. However, Liverpool’s current malaise does suggest Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Son Heung-min (£11.7m) might pick up some support from our Scout Squad panel, especially with them looking vulnerable to counter-attacks when their moves break down. However, it seems unlikely that Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) will make the cut, given that he is essentially up against Man City’s premium assets this week.

Bukayo Saka’s (£8.0m) knock will need to be monitored, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), Martin Odegaard (£6.4m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) on standby should we believe Chelsea’s defence can be got at, while an Everton midfielder or Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) could also potentially muscle their way into contention.

THE LONG SHOTS

FPL team guides: Manchester United – Best players, predicted line-up + more 1

Given that Nottingham Forest’s defensive issues flared up again on Sunday, it’s a shame we can’t call upon the suspended Ivan Toney (£7.4m) for Brentford’s trip to The City Ground. Had he been available, he would have been a shoo-in for selection, yet the alternatives on offer at Brentford aren’t too inspiring.

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m), Yoane Wissa (£5.4m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.2m) are probably the best bets, but do we really want to invest in an attack which have only scored four times in seven matches (two of those goals were penalties), minus their talisman? They are at least cheap, however.

If we decide to add an additional defender into the mix, there are a handful of possible options to call up, all of whom carry some potential. However, it’ll be a tough ask for any of James Tarkowski (£4.4m), James Justin (£4.3m) and Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) to get in for various reasons, but they could potentially become shouts as the week goes on. The same applies to ‘keepers Jordan Pickford (£4.5m), Danny Ward (£4.1m), Illan Meslier (£4.5m) and David de Gea (£4.9m).

That leaves James Maddison (£8.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.6m) as outside bets for a place in midfield, but they perhaps don’t carry the same potential as the ones we have included in the ‘bus team’.

Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) could be a cheeky differential against Crystal Palace, but shared minutes with Michail Antonio (£7.0m) is a bit off-putting.

GAMEWEEK 15 – BUS TEAM

55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Good old Arsenal, we're proud to say that name and while we sing this song we'll win the game.

    Open Controls
  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Webster
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Martinelli
    Haaland, Wilson, Mitrovic

    Ward; N. Williams, Andreas, Andersen.

    0 FT 1.0 ITB

    Already used my FT on Toney -> Wilson. If Saka is ruled out which option do you prefer?

    A) Play N. Williams (BRE)
    B) Saka -> Rashford -4
    C) Saka -> Trossard -4

    Open Controls
  3. bialk
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Solanke in scout team. Interesting, I must start him.

    Open Controls
  4. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Think Son could have a decent week with the weekend matchup

    Liverpool are gona still play the high line and dominate possession

    A rare game Son will have space behind - exactly as per Leicester

    I may move to get him in

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thinking the same. Shame my only viable route to Son would leave me with no City attack if Haaland is out, so I probably won't be able to make it happen. But its the perfect matchup for him - I have no doubt he'll get in behind Trent/Gomez numerous times

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yes same situation for me

        If haaland is out i may go for Alcarez in for him and Son in for Zaha

        Open Controls
    2. Team Bobcat
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      I have Son with a few weeks and he is fast becoming a problem

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I hear you. Must be frustrating that his returns havent matched his peformances recently, but hang in there

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No interest in Son. Expensive and off form.

      Open Controls
  5. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    My slow start is turning into a slow middle. Sat at 2m OR, mediocre wildcard, and struggling to gain any momentum, feels bad 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      New season starts in 2 weeks still early days

      I was muddling at 3.6 mil in week 8 after wasting a terrible wc in week 2 and FH in week 3

      Now 700k by just using FT's

      Open Controls
    2. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I've gone from 50K up to 2 million and now at 137K, it's a laugh!!

      Open Controls
    3. Chris_H
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Plenty of time. I'm still stuck at 4.5m! Finished 100k last year after a very slow start too.

      Open Controls
  6. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Raya
    Cancelo, Trippier, Cresswell
    Salah, Foden, Saka*, Martinelli
    Haaland*, Wilson, Mitrovic

    (Ward, Andreas, Saliba, Neco)

    With 1FT + 0.8 itb which option?
    A) Saka > Almiron
    B) Salah + Foden > KDB + Almiron (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      No way mate, you'll have loads of opportunities to use that, you might drop to 80K this week but you'll drop a lot more than that on an optimal FH week without it.

      Open Controls
  7. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Team looks awful this week, mix of bad fixtures and injuries - Should I free hit this? 40k OR atm..

    Pickford
    TAA - VVD - Trippier
    Salah - Martinelli - Saka - Foden
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Solanke

    Guaita - White - Webster - Pereira

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
  8. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hi guess no more news on saka?

    Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is trossard slightly more Appealing than rashford due to it being emery’s first AV home game so villa will be up for it?

    Open Controls
  10. G Banger
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    2 FTs to do:

    Salah + Mitrovic => Trossard + Kane

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      salah could easily outscore Kane this week

      Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Billing and Darwin to trossars and Wilson for free ? Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Start one:

    1) Martinelli
    2) Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  13. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any advice what to do with this team? 2ft 1.2itb

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Cresswell
    Salah Saka Foden Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic

    Kepa Neco Gabriel Andreas

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    If haaland is out or a doubt, thoughts on:

    Salah to kdb - 4?

    Gives me kdb captain v Fulham. Otherwise I don't have obvs captaincy. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Team Bobcat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Camcelo would be a captain option. Hard to argue against KDB's inclusion

      Open Controls
  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Zaha painful owners keeping or selling?

    Looks like he will price drop tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      I've decided to bite the price change bullets this crazy season and do deals close to deadline, come whatever may.

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm more concerned with Saka not playing so I'll have to keep Zaha as a guaranteed starter

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Keeping

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's around this time (price drop, heavy selling) that he starts trolling

      Open Controls
    5. The Biscuitmen
      20 mins ago

      Will probably get rid but I've got a few other issues so will wait and see on injuries

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Sold 2 weeks ago. Living the troll-free dream!

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Do you think I should sell now or wait on Saka's fitness?

        Don't really want to lose money on the Troll of Trolls 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Who are you buying? Saka? Or you already have him?

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Already have Saka, my next transfer would be for Trossard or Rashford, probably Trossard.

            Open Controls
  16. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Have exact cash for Zaha+Salah > Bowen+KDB.

    Looks like KDB might rise. Do it? Or wait?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Question here is how badly do you want Bowen? Because you can easily get KDB in without the Zaha to Bowen move

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        True. I am just angry at Zaha 🙂
        Alternatively I could do Mitro > Scamacca

        Open Controls
    2. Team Bobcat
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      The other side of it is you would be angry witb Bowen if you owned him too

      Kdb seems a no brainer...says i who do not own 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        KDB is very tempting. I feel I should wait. Seems like the smart thing to do. Thanks.

        Open Controls
  17. Team Bobcat
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    This bunch keep underperforming. Ideas on where I should go with this team. Who should i target? No FT

    Pope
    Cancelo Castagne Tripp
    Foden Son Martinelli Bowen
    Wilson Haaland Mitrovic

    Kepa White Jonny Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Son and Bowen
      Rest look good to me

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If Foden starts and Haaland is fit, this team looks great!
      Maybe Mitrovic to Wilson/Scamacca depending on your bank?

      Open Controls
  18. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gomez the primary issue to address here?

    Ward Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Guehl Gomez Neco
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli Odegaard
    Haaland Darwin Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, decent team

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Kind of, but you could probably scrape by with Neco/Guehi if you need to replace Saka or just want to look for higher-upside moves. Lack of Newcastle attack could hurt if they continue this vein of form (although I was suprised to see Wilson's ownership was only 7.5% since it feels like everyone's getting him around here)

      Open Controls
  19. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel Tark
    Salah Foden Saka Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland
    (Ward Doherty Toney Archer)
    2fts, 0.1itb

    A) Toney to Wilson
    B) Toney, Doherty to DCL, Patterson
    B) Salah, Foden to KdB, Almiron

    Open Controls
  20. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pope and Darwin worth -4 to
    DDG/Sanchez and Wilson already got Tripps and Almiron

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No, I don't think I'd do that

      Open Controls
  21. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do you believe Foden will be benched vs Fulham?
    I ask cause whatever happens with Haaland, if Foden is ok for the game then im doing Mitro to Wilson but today Wilson price rise and im priced out afterwards

    Open Controls
  22. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    … not entirely sure what to do here, even with 2FT 2.4 ITB.

    Kepa* (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Castagne (Doherty)
    Salah Mount Zaha Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland* Mitrovic (Solanke)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Happy with mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not really, tbh. Have gotten zilch from him, just can’t decide who to bring in.

        Had contemplated Almiron last week, now feel like I’ve missed the boat

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.