Captain Sensible November 3

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 15 if Haaland misses out?

Erling Haaland (£12.1m) stepped up his recovery from injury by making a surprise return to training for Manchester City on Thursday afternoon but pending confirmation of his availability for Saturday’s visit of Fulham, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are making contingency plans for an alternative solution to the Gameweek 15 captaincy conundrum.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

For the purposes of this piece, we will primarily assess everyone but the Norwegian on the offchance there is still an element of doubt hanging over his availability come the weekend.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) tops this week’s tweaked captain poll, with just over 32% of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

A caveat here is that the poll was launched on the basis that Erling Haaland is ruled out of Gameweek 15, but the Norwegian returned to training on Thursday handing Manchester City a huge injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham. 

We’ll reset the results of the poll after Manchester City’s presser on Friday and we have the latest – as cryptic and vague as Pep Guardiola’s update might be – on FPL’s runaway points scorer.

Phil Foden (£8.5m) is currently in second place, backed by just under 12% of our users and rising.

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) occupies third place just 0.25% behind Foden, followed by Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m) around the 10% mark.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES – MINUS HAALAND

KEVIN DE BRUYNE/PHIL FODEN/JOAO CANCELO
Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks?

Kevin De Bruyne scored a sublime free-kick in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Leicester City, earning 11 points and highlighting his potential as an alternative captaincy option for Gameweek 15. 

In the absence of Haaland, the Belgian proved the difference maker as City edged out the Foxes and the underlying numbers for De Bruyne demonstrated his vital importance to City’s attack.

The midfield maestro has produced 12 attacking returns this season, scoring three goals and supplying nine assists, a tally bettered by only Erling Haaland (20). 

The Belgian is predominantly known for his creative nous, ranking joint-best in the division for big chances created (six) over the last six matches, and most importantly top for expected assists (xA), with 2.99. 

De Bruyne’s 13 shots over the period is a tally bettered by his indomitable Norwegian colleague at Manchester City, and crucially the Belgian boasts a majority share of set-piece duties including ranking best among teammates for corners taken (14).  

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Above: Kevin De Bruyne places top among all players for total assists (five) and big chances created (six) over the last six matches. 

Phil Foden was benched for the second successive Premier League match against Leicester City in Gameweek 14, with his involvement limited to a 13-minute cameo. 

Furthermore, the Stockport native played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Sevilla in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League encounter raising valid question marks over whether the England starlet will start against Fulham. 

Nonetheless, Foden’s production has been prolific scoring six goals and supplying four assists this season, and except for his goal against Wolves, all his returns have come at Etihad Stadium.

Foden’s 12 shots inside the box, eight shots on target, and expected goals (xG, 2.15) over the last six matches are all bettered by only Haaland among Manchester City teammates. 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Phil Foden ranks second among Manchester City teammates for shots inside the box (12) and shots on target (eight) over the last six matches

Manchester City host Fulham in Gameweek 15, with the defensive failings of Marco Silva’s side somewhat masked by the attacking endeavours of Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) and Andreas Periera (£4.6m). 

Over the last six matches, the Cottagers place in the bottom three for shots inside the box conceded (64), shots on target against (39), and big chances conceded (22). 

The underlying expected data for Fulham reaffirms their brittle defensive rearguard, ranking worst in the division for expected goals conceded (xGC) over that same period, with 11.45. 

Zonally, Marco Silva’s charges rank joint third-worst for chances conceded from the centre (28) – an area where Kevin De Bruyne could provide the break-through. 

Joao Cancelo provides an alternative Manchester City option with the Portuguese international sitting second in the defender standings with 71 points so far this season. 

The full-back has registered double-digit hauls on three occasions this season and produced four attacking returns, scoring two goals and supplying two assists.

Over the last six matches, Cancelo has averaged 6.3 points per start, which ranks third among defenders over the period. 

Furthermore, the full-back ranks among defenders first for penalty area touches (23) indicating an advanced deployment conducive to attacking returns. 

In terms of clean sheet prospects, Manchester City post elite defensive underlying numbers ranking third over the last six matches for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 5.49.

However, Fulham represent a threat to the probability of a Citizen’s clean sheet with the Cottagers ranking an impressive sixth best in the division for expected goals (xG) over that same period, with 9.24. 

MOHAMED SALAH

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Assuming Haaland and Foden start what would you do with this team- 2 free transfers and 1.9 in bank

    A Mitrovic to Wilson
    B Doherty to Dalot
    C Zaha to Trossard or Rashford or Almiron
    D 2 of the above with both free transfers - which 2?
    E Something else

    Pope
    Trippier Castagne Cancelo
    Foden Saka Zaha Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Guehi Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Mitro to Wilson & Zaha (troll) to Almiron. Both no brainer given Newcastle’s form

      Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Scratch that. I can see you’ve got Pope. Zaha to Trossard / Rashy is 50/50. Good luck choosing

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Quite sure foden to start cause i have sold

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes a lot of City forums think he will start

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I don't think that City forums have any better idea of what's in Pep's head than we do tbh.

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      22 mins ago

      I just keep thinking……like surely he can’t not start him 3 PL games in a row given the form he has been in, he just can’t!
      Waiting as late as I can for city leaks, if word breaks out he isn’t starting, a -4 for KDB definitely

      Open Controls
  3. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Draft league question;

    -Which Forest midfielder to get? lingard or Gibbs white
    - Or would you rather get Aaronson?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Aaronsen, but what other options are there?

      Open Controls
  4. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Play Neco or take another -4 to get and play Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      neco

      Open Controls
  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    You guys gonna put armband on KDB even tho you have Haaland? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls

