FPL Gameweek 15: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

FPL Gameweek 15: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 8

A quite frankly ridiculous day of Fantasy Football began with the buckling of the FPL servers under the weight of substantial last-minute transfer activity and only got more preposterous from there.

Erling Haaland (£12.1m) and, for the third league match in a row, Phil Foden (£8.4m) were benched by Pep Guardiola while Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) saw red early on in Manchester City’s clash with Fulham after denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Cancelo will be available in Gameweek 16, at least, as he’ll serve his ban in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The City defender was backed for the captaincy by more FPL managers than usual as a result of early line-up leaks; the news of Haaland’s benching prompted the passing of the armband from the Norwegian onto other assets.

Above: The most-captained players in the top 10k in Gameweek 15

Haaland at least salvaged some late joy for his captainers with a stoppage-time penalty but even that incident bordered on the farcical, as a) his effort should have been saved and b) Haaland’s celebratory removal of his shirt cost him two points – one for the yellow card and one for the bonus point he lost as a consequence.

Ivan Toney (£7.4m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) owners would have had a wry smile/cry to themselves as Brentford and Fulham were awarded spot-kicks in their absences; Toney was suspended and Mitrovic missed out with ankle pain, so Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) stepped up to score in their stead.

Pereira, Danny Ward (£4.1m) and Sam Greenwood (£4.2m), three of the four most-benched players of Gameweek 15, racked up 22 points between them, which is more than what the top 10k average score is as of Saturday evening – another absurd narrative on a chaotic day.

A total of 21 goals were scored across just five matches, with the only clean sheet of the day being kept by an increasingly assured-looking Leicester City – their fifth in seventh matches. James Maddison (£8.2m) was excellent in that win at Everton, collecting two assists.

In the goal-fests in the other three matches, budget FPL midfielder Crysencio Summerville (£4.4m) and team-mate Rodrigo (£6.3m) each scored for the third game in a row, Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) moved up to second in the FPL forwards’ form table* with a goal in the thriller at Elland Road, and Leandro Trossard (£7.0m) reached double figures for attacking returns in 2022/23 with an assist in Brighton’s 3-2 win over Wolves.

None of the five players who hit double-digit hauls in the 3pm kick-offs were owned by more than 0.5% of managers, so there will be few success stories in the FPL community at the halfway point of Gameweek 15.

*points per match over the last 30 days

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Everton0 – 2Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers2 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest2 – 2Brentford
Manchester City2 – 1Fulham
Leeds United4 – 3Bournemouth

