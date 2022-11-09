Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at hosts Qatar, the only nation to be making their tournament debut this winter.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each team, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to qualification and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user FPL Fetish helps us profile Felix Sanchez’s Group A side.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Obviously, no qualification was needed for the hosts, although 38 matches have been played over the last 24 months and the squad has been together in a training camp since June. South Korea did similar before their successful 2002 World Cup.

Many were friendlies, alongside competitive games taking place via the Arab Cup – where they finished in third place – and a semi-final run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

They also took part in Asia’s World Cup qualifying matches, as these doubled up as selection for 2023’s Asian Cup competitors. Qatar were unbeaten when topping their group.

MATCHES OF 2022

A total of 18 wins, ten draws and ten defeats have arrived from these last two years, although the only reputable victories came against Bulgaria and Honduras. Draws arrived versus Ireland, Chile and Egypt, whilst two of the defeats were to Linfield (in an unofficial friendly) and Croatia’s under-23 team.

26 March 2022 Friendly Qatar 2-1 Bulgaria 29 March 2022 Friendly Qatar 0-0 Slovenia 20 August 2022 Friendly Morocco 2-2 Qatar 23 August 2022 Friendly Qatar 2-1 Ghana 26 August 2022 Friendly Jamaica 1-1 Qatar 23 September 2022 Friendly Qatar 0-2 Canada 27 September 2022 Friendly Chile 2-2 Qatar 13 October 2022 Friendly Qatar 2-1 Nicaragua 23 October 2022 Friendly Qatar 2-0 Guatemala 27 October 2022 Friendly Qatar 1-0 Honduras 5 November 2022 Friendly Qatar 2-1 Panama 9 November 2022 Friendly Qatar 1-0 Albania

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 9 4 4 1 12 9 +3 3

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/09/2022 – Qatar 0-2 Canada

(3-5-2) Al Sheeb; Al-Rawi, Salman (Khoukhi 60′), Hassan; Ro-Ro (Mohammad 45′), Hatem, Boudiaf, Waad (Al Haydos 45′), Ahmed; Ali (Muntari 77′), Afif

27/09/2022 – Qatar 2-2 Chile (Afif, Al-Haydos)

(3-5-2) Barsham; Al-Rawi (Salman 79;), Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Hatem (Alaaeldin 88′), Boudiaf (Assadalla 88′), Al-Haydos (Muntari 88′), Ahmed; Ali (Waad 89′), Afif

Line-up information not available for the last five friendlies in October and November

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Being the hosts and backed by a boisterous crowd, I expect Qatar will do their utmost to reach the last 16. Anything less will be deemed a disappointment. That being said, this is Qatar’s first appearance in a World Cup and they have been thrown into a difficult group with strong opponents from Europe, South America and Africa. Qatar may not qualify and they may not even win a match but they will be expected to at least score goals on the biggest stage of all.” – FPL Fetish

STRENGTHS

“On a footballing level, the Qataris have turned heads with their tactically aware, highly organised and technically efficient style of pacey, counter-attacking football. If given chances, expect them to score a few goals. “A note should also be made about Qatar’s preparations for the tournament. Their domestic league (where most of their players play) has been paused since mid-September to allow the national team the best possible preparation time. The squad will be fresh and raring to go against their more fatigued European-based opponents.” – FPL Fetish

WEAKNESSES

“Being hosts may also be a weakness. The pressure to perform in front of the whole world and avoid embarrassment is high, as is the expectation to, at the very least, progress from Group A. One area of weakness in the team is defending set-pieces, with Qatar’s defence prone to conceding goals from corners and free-kicks. The same is true with crosses in general, with defenders suspect at headers.” – FPL Fetish

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Given that players from all over the world end up plying their trade in Europe, it’s not often we get a team involved in the World Cup who enter as relative unknowns.

The entire Qatar squad is based in their motherland and the hosts are tournament debutants, so many in the Western world will be making acquaintances with Sanchez’s troops for the first time.

While ‘bench fodder’ isn’t ideal in a squad game like the official FIFA World Cup version (manual substitutions allow you to utilise all 15 of your players if desired), you are going to get some real budget purchases with Qatar.

You won’t get a cheaper starting goalkeeper than Saad Al Sheeb ($4.0m) or defender than Boualem Khoukhi ($3.0m).

All of Qatar’s midfielders are currently listed at $4.0m, the lowest price rung for this position in the FIFA game, while there aren’t any forwards who are as inexpensive as the hosts’ crop.

It’s dead-ball specialist Akram Afif ($4.5m) and the penalty-taking Almoez Ali ($4.5m), Qatar’s first-choice front two, who hold the most Fantasy interest but even then you’re looking at sacrificing one of three valuable forward spots to accommodate an unknown quantity at this level.

“Akram Afif traditionally plays the number ten role for the national side and is probably their most technically gifted player. If Qatar are to score, there is a high probability he will be involved due to having set-piece duties, meaning he could be an excellent budget differential. “Almoez Ali is Qatar’s number nine plays at the tip of the spear as a lone striker but is closely supported by Afif. He was top scorer at the 2019 Asia Cup and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, whilst he was the only player to score for them at the 2019 Copa America. A pacey, powerful yet silky forward that takes penalties, expect Ali and Afif to combine if Qatar are to score goals.” – FPL Fetish

The as-yet-unpriced Bassam Al Rawi is our correspondent’s pick of the backline and there may be a few more managers interested in a cheapo Fantasy defender if they’re playing a 3-4-3 in the traditionally more goal-laden group stages.

Qatar being the only team playing on the opening day means that one of their bargain-bin rearguard could also be started against Ecuador as a ‘free hit’, in the knowledge that any blank could be dealt with by a manual substitution.

“Qatar’s recent aerial frailties in defence were partly due to the long-term injury of Bassam Al Rawi. Now that he is back, expect some confidence to return to the Qatari backline. Al Rawi is also a threat at the other end of the pitch and could nick a headed goal from a set piece. His skill with the ball at his feet is also good for a defender.” – FPL Fetish

PREDICTED LINE-UP