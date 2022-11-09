94
  1. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    I honestly have no idea what to do with my 1 FT this week.
    My 0.5 itb is doing me no favors at all. I can’t get to Perisic, I’m keeping Foden after tonight, Scamacca is dross but the only realistic replacement is Solanke. I’m stumped, honestly!

    ………….Guaita
    ….Trips - Cancelo - White
    Mo - Saka - Foden - Marty
    ..Haaland - Darwin - Scamartist
    Bench: Andreas - Castagne - Emerson
    1FT & 0.5

    Any ideas chaps? No point in burning the FT, but I can’t see any decent transfer with only 0.5 itb

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Maybe just a benched player upgrade like Emerson to someone more nailed

      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers for reply…
        I may end up doing that, but I can’t see that the person I bring in @4.5 will even get off my bench… then it’s wildcard time

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeah your right but nice to have nailed players on bench should any of your players not start. Which is pretty unlikely.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      There's the very rogue:

      Scamacca > Martial

      Otherwise, yeah, your team is pretty good and I wouldn't force a transfer.

      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        You know what, I love this.
        That spot is the part of my team that makes me wince. If Martial gets minutes tomorrow and leaves the stadium on his own two legs, I think that is ‘the one’
        Much appreciated Camzy!

  2. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Headline: 'Conte fears for ‘really tired’ Kane after Nottingham Forest sink Tottenham'

    Not really encouraging for us Kane owners...

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Think he plays. Who else have they got?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Perisic apparently

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Richarlison and Kulusevski back- certainly can see Kane coming off around 60 minutes for Richarlison

    2. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I fear for ‘really boring’ Spurs.
      Conte is Mourinho mark II
      The days of Harry Kane 15-20 pointers are long gone.
      Which makes him a tough guy to own , even without the fears over his tiredness

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        You can make arguments based on similarities of styles between Conte and Mourinho but you're doing a bit of a disservice to Mourinho to act like Kane wasn't great under him, Mourinho has nearly always gotten the best out of his strikers. In his 48 PL games under him he had 48 returns (33g 15a)

  3. RICICLE
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hi guys, just some light guidance here if you would be so kind?

    Poor
    Saliba - Cancelo - Trippier
    Martinelli - Trossard - KDB - Almiron - Saka
    Haaland - Mitrovic
    ____________________________________
    Ward: Solanke: Guehi: Neco

    1FT, 3.4m ITB

    My plan is to do Mitro > Darwin as I just can’t quite bring myself to throw Salah back in after just getting rid last GW for KDB.

    Thing is, Solanke has a great fixture, would you simply play Solanke and bench Mitro and just bite the bullet and do KDB > Salah instead?

    Cheers guys.

    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Or even both, KDB + Mitro > Salah + Darwin for a hit?

      Although I am not sure if that’s pays off in one GW.

    2. tokara
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Darwin, dont overthink

      1. RICICLE
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Sound advice haha cheers bro! Shall do

  4. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    1. Alvarez to Firmino/DCL
    2. Alvarez + kdb to haaland + kulu/trossard for -4

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      2

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Tho might be worth risking the wait for early team news

    2. tokara
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Wow i like 2

    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Alvarez will play a part in the game surely?

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Will he play a part in the game after 90 minutes tonight? Guess only Pep knows.

        1. tokara
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          he played 60mins last week, surely will play a part this week

          Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Pep comments on Haalands foot being not fully okay could mean either foden or alvarez will play as fwd for some or major part of the game.

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            It is generally Alvarez on the pitch when Haaland is not playing. Have City played a single minute this season without Haaland and Alvarez?

  5. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Transfers done. Good to go here? I’m very tempted to captain Salah over Haaland

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    Salah Saka Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson

    (Iversen Solanke Neco Guéhi)

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Great team. Last week, go wild.

  6. Price changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Risers: Haaland (12.2)

    Fallers: Isak (6.6) Roca (4.8) Rodák (4.3)

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cheers RagaB

    2. Casual Player
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thanks. Haaland rise a day earlier that I would've liked, but it's only 0.1

    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Cheers ragabolly

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cheers.

  7. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Price changes?

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Look up...

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        LOL 😉

  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would u do it ?
    Justin & Saka > Cancelo & Foden
    For -4 pts
    Yaaaay for sure
    Nope

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      No hit for a defender. Just Saka to Foden.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        But it's Cancelo

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yes, of course. Good luck with whatever you decide.

    2. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Just Justin to cancelo

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Why lose Saka?

  9. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Help me select the best combo for GW16:

    A. Kulusevski, Alvarez
    B. Trossard, Mitrovic
    C. Darwin, Andreas
    D. Martial, Watkins / Solanke

    1. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Tough. Probably A or C

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thanks. Will Darwin and Alvarez get similar game time? Then, I prefer Kulu over Andreas.

        1. tokara
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Do not doubt Andreas, have a thing to prove

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Of course, my bad. He has been exceptional.

            What is this 'thing to prove'? Are you referring to his United youth or something else?

            1. tokara
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Yea to Utd...his g/a stats is double of anyone at United now

              1. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Makes sense. Football is part psychological. He must be on the field this week, not on the bench.

  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Given how there's so many negative aspects associated with this world cup, would love for Qatar to get proper smashed in the group stages. Really hope it happens.

    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Who is Qatar's penalty taker? could be a couple of dodgy ones thrown his way for a fantasy bargain

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        May be one of the 7000 or so poor immigrant workers who died working for the world cup will be allowed to take pens? May their souls find peace.

      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Almoez Ali.

        Sorry, your question got lost.

      3. FPL Fetish
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Almoez Ali is Qatar's penalty taker. Expect Akram Afif to take set pieces.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      The amount of vile spread by the western media is painful to tolerate. The root problem is the USA and other western countries. Qatar is just a symptom. But let's not discuss politics here.

      Enjoy football, enjoy the World Cup.

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        An asian guy who's my neighbor here lost his brother working for the world cup along with a thousand others and you think it's just media talk and politics? Lol. There are real people out there who have lost their lives in Qatar.

        1. tokara
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          jeeessss....from South Asia?

          1. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Yeah. He's from a rural part of a South Asian country.

        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          No, I am not saying that it is 'just media talk and politics'. I am saying the media is hypocrite. So, I repeat: "The root problem is the USA and other western countries. Qatar is just a symptom."

      2. tokara
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        7000 lives lost is no joke

      3. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        The root problem of Qatar’s human rights abuse is the USA. That’s. Interesting.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          You think "interesting"? I thought it was "bullsh#!t".

        2. saplingg
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Qatar isn't the only country either, is it? Interesting indeed

  11. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Suggestions on how to use 2fts here? 3.4m itb.

    pope
    cancelo trippier zouma
    salah saka martinelli almiron
    haaland mitrovic solanke

    iversen dier neco andreas

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      You are in very similar spot as mine: Mitrovic, Solanke, Andreas are probably the obvious players to upgrade.

      With 2FTs, you can swap out any two and bench the other. I proposed some combinations in my post above.

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Pretty set on mitro > Darwin. Have 1.4m left itb to upgrade someone else, not sure who though.

        1. No Salah
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Upgrade Zouma to perisic for a one week punt

          1. Disturbed
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            One I’m seriously considering. Cheers

        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          That's my option C: Darwin, Andreas (I will bench Solanke).

          My option A is Mitrovic, Andreas > Kulusevski, Alvarez (I will bench Solanke).

        3. saplingg
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Maybe mitro solanke to Darwin martial?

          1. Disturbed
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not too keen on Martial tbh. cheers

  12. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Have one FT, please suggest

    A. Gomez to White and play 4-5-1
    B. Mitro to Darwin (-4) and play 3-5-2

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mitrovic may play. If he does, he will score more than Darwin.

      Get more City or Arsenal attackers in my opinion.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Mitro > Darwin no brainer.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Not for a hit. I am not sure if I would even do that for free. Mitrovic guarantees one goal = minimum 6 points.

          Darwin has to score minimum 10 points to break even.

  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Here's another price point to consider, hopefully last for the evening:

    A. Martial, Foden (3-5-2)
    B. Kane, Alvarez (3-4-3)
    C. Darwin, Saka (3-5-2)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      C but everyone says Foden will be hauling this weekend. They hold onto him because of FOMO. But for me FOMO means Foden Out Mahrez Out!

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Ha ha, thanks. 🙂

        I am suffering from that FOMO, especially as I don't have Foden. Also, Mahrez was sharp against Chelsea.

        Darwin could explode one day, but he lacks the finishing quality. Maybe good for a one week punt. Wouldn't want him for a longer period.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          He really doesn’t. He just needs consistent game time in his proper role (which is not on the left). He’s had some, against that Southampton defense … could explode.

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Maybe. How would I know? As far as I have watched, he has been below-PL-average in terms of shot-to-goal-conversion. In my opinion, most other PL strikers would have scored more goals with the amount of chances he gets.

            I will be curious to see how he performs in his preferred position on the field.

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C as I'm not sure foden or alvarez start

  14. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Excluding Man City or Newcastle players, who would you say is the best MID for Gw16 only, upto 8.8m?

    1. The Iceman
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Standouts for me are Maddison, Trossard and Rashford.

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Good shouts, thanks.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Saka is the obvious one for me.

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Ah, should have specified I already have Saka and Eze. This would be to replace Mount for a one week punt

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Second choice would be Martinelli, then Trossard.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Maddison

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks knight. Prob top of the list so far. Also thinking Kulusevski as another option.

    4. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Maddy for his good looks

  15. The Iceman
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who to get rid of for Haaland this weekend?

    A) Mitrovic (where even is he?)
    B) Toney

    Thanks!

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Toney, given his fixture and Mitro good bench cover if you won’t start him

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Toney.

      No news on Mitrovic yet. According to last available information, he had ankle pain. In an ideal world, he will play against United. The mass exodus is possibly misleading.

  16. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best use of my FT:
    A. Wilson -> Darwin
    B. Kilman -> Gabriel (play Guehi/Neco otherwise)

  17. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    just now

    For one gw only - darwin or foden? Think Foden starts this gw.

