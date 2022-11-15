27
  1. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Oh the Green and Red of Mexico, I can see it still 🙂

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Your were there in 1986?

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        No. But I lived in New Mexico for two years!

        Green and Red is my county, Mayo.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdwFEAxJyic

  2. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which is the best place to get all predicted elevens for wc teams in one place? Along with set piece takers etc

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Dunno about the best place but there's a few here and constantly updating.

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      The Guardian have previewed almost all teams now with predicted lineups, although some of them seem slightly off...

      https://www.theguardian.com/football/series/world-cup-2022--guardian-experts--network

    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cheers both

  3. Dilkhus.com
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Where we can play football fantacy in usa?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Online

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/team/

  4. user.n
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is there app for fantasy world cup?

  5. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    A. Valvarde
    B. Modric

  6. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How's my team looking?

    Courtois
    Dumfries-Trippier-Maehle
    De Bruyne-Trossard-Casemiro-Di Maria
    Mbappe-Messi-Depay

    Ward-Araujo-Damsgaard-Khoukhi

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Team is ok
      Bench order is not aligned with the format, play those who play first

  7. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Sorry if the question is stupid but how do you launch a booster in FIFA fantasy game?

    1. Gegenpress
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I cant figure it out too lol

      1. trinzoo
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        maybe because of this: "You will not be able to reverse a booster once it has been confirmed and a booster will remain active up until the end of the current matchday." they haven't opened this feature yet?

        1. Gegenpress
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yeh quite possibly - quite a few players aren’t there yet either

    2. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      There is nowhere to do it as far as I can tell.

  8. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    The squads in the world cup fantasy site are not up to date with the players actually going to the tournament... and Cameroon only have 2 players listed in the entire game, both goalkeepers.

    Bit of a shambles.

  9. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    What are you all using for World Cup brackets to compete against your friends?

  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Sorry if this has been posted regarding WC substitutions, but can I make a substitution if the player I had started scores poorly and then I sub him for a player that plays later in the week?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yes, can sub in a player who has not played yet

      So, will have to take a call if the subbed in player to score higher than the subbed out one

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks

  11. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    "If you talk to the media, they always ask you about your dreams. The Champions League? The World Cup? The Ballon d’Or? Those are not dreams. Those are goals. My only dream was to take my parents out of the favela. There was no Plan B. I was going to make it or die trying."

    Antony earned my respect today.

  12. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/antony-brazil-world-cup-soccer-premier-league-manchester-united

    Here's amazing interview with him and about him. It's definitely worth a read.

  13. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/15/world-cup-fantasy-2022-when-will-the-squads-be-announced/

