Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Mexico, the Group C nation competing with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user, Allsvenskan community writer and Bendito Fantasy panelist Gerardo López Lozada (aka Gerardo7/@BitacoraFantasy) helps us profile Tata Martino’s El Tri.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

For seven successive World Cups, Mexico have reached the round of 16 but gone no further. The mood is generally sour after three defeats to arch-rivals United States in 2021 – including in the Gold Cup Final – but qualification was never really in doubt.

The Mexicans finished second and ended on five clean sheets, with each match averaging a low 1.79 goals.

Frustratingly for Fantasy managers, their 17 goals came from 13 different scorers.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Canada 28 8 4 2 23 7 +16 2 Mexico 28 8 4 2 17 8 +9 3 United States 25 7 4 3 21 10 +11 4 Costa Rica 25 7 4 3 13 8 +5 5 Panama 21 6 3 5 17 19 -2 6 Jamaica 11 2 5 7 12 22 -10 7 El Salvador 10 2 4 8 8 18 -10 8 Honduras 4 0 4 10 7 26 -19

Most starts: Guillermo Ochoa (14), Cesar Montes (10), Jesus Gallardo (10), Edson Alvarez (10)

Guillermo Ochoa (14), Cesar Montes (10), Jesus Gallardo (10), Edson Alvarez (10) Most goals: Raul Jimenez (3), Alexis Vega (2), Henry Martin (2)

Raul Jimenez (3), Alexis Vega (2), Henry Martin (2) Most assists: Jesus Corona (2), Hirving Lozano (1), Orbelin Pineda (1), Luis Romo (1)

Jesus Corona (2), Hirving Lozano (1), Orbelin Pineda (1), Luis Romo (1) Clean sheets: 8 from 14

MATCHES OF 2022

On a smaller, more recent scale, Mexico’s last three matches have brought seven goals from six different players.

These recent outings have seen mixed results but 2022 started strongly, with six consecutive clean sheets coming in.

27 January 2022 WC qualifier Jamaica 1-2 Mexico 30 January 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica 2 February 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 1-0 Panama 24 March 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 0-0 United States 27 March 2022 WC qualifier Honduras 0-1 Mexico 30 March 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 2-0 El Salvador 27 April 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-0 Guatemala 28 May 2022 Friendly Mexico 2-1 Nigeria 2 June 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-3 Uruguay 5 June 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-0 Ecuador 11 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Mexico 3-0 Suriname 14 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Jamaica 1-1 Mexico 31 August 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-1 Paraguay 24 September 2022 Friendly Mexico 1-0 Peru 27 September 2022 Friendly Mexico 2-3 Colombia 9 November 2022 Friendly Mexico 4-0 Iraq

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 16 8 5 3 19 10 +9 10

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

25/09/2022 – Mexico 1-0 Peru (Lozano)

(4-3-3) Ochoa; K Alvarez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Chavez, E Alvarez, Rodriguez; Alvarado, Martin, Lozano

28/09/2022 – Mexico 2-3 Colombia (Vega, Arteaga)

(4-3-3) Ochoa; K Alvarez, Araujo, Moreno, Arteaga; Guardado, Gutierrez, Rodriguez; Antuna, Martin, Vega

09/11/2022 – Mexico 4-0 Iraq (Vega, Funes Mori, Gallardo, Antuna)

(4-3-3) Talavera; Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Chavez, Herrera, Rodriguez; Alvarado, Martin, Vega

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“I fully expect Mexico to progress to the round of 16 but I wouldn’t be surprised if they are knocked out in the group stage. There is some uncertainty surrounding the Tri at the moment. Tata Martino’s squad selection has had a mixed reception among supporters and Raúl Jiménez, the team’s talisman, hasn’t been passed fit to start. “Even though Mexico don’t have a massive depth of quality players, they have the experience that is needed at this level. Their opening game will be the key one. A win versus Poland would certainly give them the edge and a draw would make the Saudi Arabia game a tasty one from a fantasy football perspective. Mexico have reached the round of 16 ever since the introduction of it with the clear exception of Italy 1990, when they were banned from entering the World Cup.” – Gerardo López Lozada

STRENGTHS

“Mexico is a very pragmatic team and they really don’t mind if their football is not attractive as long as they fight to get a result. This is arguably good for Fantasy managers as their balanced approach make them a predictable team to some degree. “The script for each of the group stage games can be anticipated in a way. Mexico will hope to get a positive result against Poland as they know Argentina will be a tough task. They will try to exploit Poland’s fragile backline by lurking on the counter-attack. Mexico’s number nine, either Funes Mori or Martin, will try to free up space for both the electric wingers to benefit from good scoring positions. If they manage to get at least a draw against Poland, Fantasy managers can feel positive to attack the Saudi Arabia game by loading up on Mexican players.” – Gerardo López Lozada

WEAKNESSES

“On the one hand, the lack of goals have been a problem of late for the so-called “CONCACAF giant”. They only ‘official’ game in which they scored over two goals was against Surinam five months ago. The absence of Raúl Jimenez, in particular, has hampered the aggressiveness of the team. “On the other hand, Mexico’s defence is not as solid as in previous years and this can be a costly weakness when El Tri face attack-minded sides. The days of Claudio Suárez and Rafa Márquez are long gone and they will have to rely on a conservative tactical approach. Overall, Mexico is a lacklustre team that will rely on a conservative tactical approach most of the times.” – Gerardo López Lozada

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Raul Jimenez ($6.5m) would ordinarily be spearheading the Mexico attack but he hasn’t played since Gameweek 5 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for Wolverhampton Wanderers because of a groin injury.

He’s been included in the squad as Martino gambles on his fitness but game-time is in some doubt at this early stage, so he’s best avoided for now.

Napoli’s Hirving Lozano ($6.0m) is perhaps the most enticing pick of El Tri’s frontline but with Harry Kane ($11.0m), Lionel Messi ($10.5m) and Neymar ($10.5m) listed as forwards in the FIFA game, classifying wide-man Lozano as the same will likely dent his appeal considering there are only three spots available.

The winger has 16 goals in 59 appearances for his country but drew a blank in the last eight of Mexico’s World Cup qualifiers, eventually ending his drought in a 1-0 friendly win over Peru in September.

Three goals and two assists in his final seven pre-World Cup Serie A appearances at least ensures that he heads to Qatar is some semblance of good form.

“Hirving Lozano has found some form lately and has suited the free-flowing attack of Napoli, which is possibly the most electric side in Europe at the time of writing. What makes him a viable fantasy option is that he has adopted a more associative style of play. That is, he will definitely link up with whoever plays the no. 9 role and so he can produce points by assisting too. I expect him to be the main man up front.” – Gerardo López Lozada

At the back, stopper Cesar Montes and attack-minded Ajax man Jorge Sanchez are both attractively listed as $4.0m but not 100% assured of starts at centre-half and right-back respectively.

The familiar face – and hair – of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa ($5.0m) is something you can expect to see come Matchday 1, however.

“Guillermo Ochoa has been harshly criticized by the local press in recent weeks for his lack of commitment in terms of development. His lack of composure when dealing with crosses and his aerial game are marked weaknesses that will reduce the chances of a clean sheet in the first two games, particularly versus Argentina. Yet, from a Fantasy perspective, he will rack up a few save points and could be a good set-and-forget goalkeeper for the group stage.” – Gerardo López Lozada

With this not being a vintage Mexican crop, we really are scrabbling round for semi-attractive Fantasy targets. There aren’t many cheaper midfielders than Héctor Herrera ($4.5m) in the game, while the as-yet-unpriced winger Alexis Vega will enjoy a share of set-piece duties in the front three.

“Héctor Herrera isn’t exactly at the pinnacle of his career but he comes at a very reasonable price tag that makes him a good enabler. He hasn’t seen a lot of minutes this season and has struggled to impress for Houston Dynamo FC but he can provide some bonus points through tackling and potentially key passes too. “Alexis Vega, who I expect to be added in the game soon, is expected to be in charge of corner-kicks and may share this duty if Guardado is on the pitch. He is also on free-kicks and, personally, I believe he can be a penalty taker too. There is still a lot of doubt over who steps up for spot-kicks in Jimenez’s possible absence, however.”

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Above: Our correspondent’s guess at Mexico’s starting XI in Matchday 1