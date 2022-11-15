49
49 Comments
  1. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    The chips are now live.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Beware - I set my 12th man and it doesn't seem like I can change it.

    2. tensleepslav25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      finally some progress is made

  2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    The Express makes a great read!
    "England players board the plane"
    "England players get off the plane"

  3. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Qatar are hiring people to pretend to be fans and build the atmosphere up for the World Cup…hilarious and sad at the same time.

    1. jay01
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Its awful! How do i sign up?

    2. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I can be a number no 1

      1. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        can bring all my cousins too

      2. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        *fan

    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      The best behaved England fans at any international tournament ever. Period.

  4. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    So what's the verdict on captaincy - can we swap an unlimited amount of times or just once per matchday?

    1. tensleepslav25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      once per matchday, so if your earlier pick underperforms you can switch to later pick and that's it

  5. GGMU11
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Does anybody know the assist rules in the WC game (winning pk/rebounds)?

    1. tensleepslav25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      winning a penalty is 2 points for the fouled player whether it is scored or not, so not classed as an assist. I would imagine a rebound scored by the taker would just be a penalty miss and goal, or a penalty miss and assist if scored by someone else

      1. GGMU11
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks!

  6. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Anyone else get ‘Error’ when they try to save/commit their WC Fantasy team?

    If so, how to resolve?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I had the same issue , logged out and back in and it seemed to resolve it Also had an issue recieving email to confirm account went back in to register again and said account was already active and then I received the email to confirm account Seems to be some strange anomalys with it
      Cheers

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers MIGT….also sorted now, although doesn’t fill me with confidence….

  7. Bring the Cavalry
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Any decent 4.5 keepers to choose?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Saad Al Sheeb is my #2

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Also Sergio Rochet could be Uruguay #1

        1. Bring the Cavalry
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Thanks mate, think I’m going for Ecuador keeper so not going for al sheeb but will have a look at rochet

  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    So who else is undecided yet whether they are going to play this one, or just take a complete 4 week break from playing fantasy football?

    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      F the world cup, let alone fantasy

      Month off

    2. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Taking a break (Wedding)

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        congrats

        1. OverTinker
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Thanks!!!

    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m still on course for taking a break and boycotting the WC tbf 😀

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  10. Dr Funk
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    What's your thoughts on a Martinelli / Odegaard double up for the last half of the season?

    I reckon both could hit 180 to 200 points.

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      All that and a nice price

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I've seen that Odegaards points have almost all come up against the bottom teams. I don't know if I want him for the upcoming fixtures. A lot of the goals were deflections or rebounds from Martinelli shots as well. Doesn't seem sustainable to me.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I thought this too. His xA remains quite constant but his xG doubles against the bottom teams / comparing GWs 1-5 with 6-10

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Just starting with Martinelli I think, but will probably add a 2nd around GW22. Will definitely consider Odegaard over Saka

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good plan

  11. Simpix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I cannot see updated player lists on the Fantasy WC site. Does anyone have an update on when this might happen?
    So far, no Neuer in German goal or any Danish GK, to name two errors.

  12. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Xmas bus team - good to go?

    Ward (Ortega)
    Trippier, White, Faes (Patterson, Bueno)
    Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Almiron (Summerville)
    Haaland (c), Kane, Toney

    1. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      My TV is 105.2. If it was just a little higher I could have a much better defense, but 4.5m was the maximum available for the 3rd defender.

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Very similar to mine. Got Dalot and Martial instead of Faes and Toney. U may copy me.

  13. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone know if we'll get to see lineups before making substitutions in WC? Doesn't say anything about sub windows/ deadlines, right?

    This game is full of grey areas right now 🙄

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's no mentions of subsitiution or captain changes deadlines before kickoff so am assuming can change right up to kickoff, which is a dangerous thing with this game! After 20th, the MD 2 and 3 kickoffs are 3 hours apart so next game lineups prob be known as previous game is finishing. In MD3 same group games kickoff the same time and next group kickoff that day is 4 hours later.

      Off topic but semi finals round and third/fourth place / final round has the same players, unlike UCL where you need to get a team for final minus losing semi final players. Even allowing for some 3rd/4th place rotation, injuries, suspensions there should be well enough FT for the MD6 and 7. As MD1-3 teams are set might be a plan to use WC for QF round, MD5, gives scope to hit up form players for MD4 without need to focus on some getting to MD5.

  14. el polako
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Word of advice (stating the obvious really)
    - don't bother with Polish assets, Mexico and Argentina are going to beat us easily and we will have a really tough game against Saudi Arabia.

    Feel sorry for Lewandowski.

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Noted and thanks…

  15. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Is there an official Fantasy Football Scout World Cup Mini League?

  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Rochet ( Uruguay) plays 1 pm on 24 November and Costa (Portugal) plays 4 pm on on same day - can you sub in Costa if Rochet scores badly even although both games the same day. I think answer is yes but looking for confirmation

  17. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Are not all players added to the game yet? Want to get Martinez (ARG GK) but can’t f’ing him.

    Pretty amateur set up, if I’m honest….

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *find him

  18. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    First go at WC team- any comments welcome. Thinking perhaps Kane or Messi as 12th man in MD 1

    Pickford
    Dumfries Pavard Maehle Shaw
    KDB Musiala Bergwijn De Paul
    Mbappe Martinez

    Rochet Richarlison Valverde Sosa

  19. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Where can we get a list of hidden gems for WC Fantasy game?

    Cheap players, who are first choice and have potential points in them, for all/any positions?

