  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    A team hellbent on not conceding, playing in what is essentially a home tournament.
    Managed by H Renard who managed to turn Zambia into a team that conceded only 1 goal in their last 8 competitive games under his tenure.

    Potential reality check for everyone predicting Argentina 8-0 Saudi Arabia.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I have been wondering about this actually. Noticed a lot of CS but Colombia are the only really decent side they've faced for a long time. Do you think they can they really restrict Argentina to, say, 2 or less?

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm on the one hand Argentina would be my pick to win the whole thing, but I do think the heat and poor crowds will be a massive factor that will affect the number of goals we see. It will also act as a leveller between the European teams who are midway through a tough season and the lesser teams (Qatar basically have given their players 2 months to prepare for this). So I would say that cricket scores are much less likely in general at this tournament.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nah.

      Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to Russia in the opening game of the last world cup. They just aren't a very good team.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Perfect example of why you don't write off *host* nation(s)

    3. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Zambia a much better side and the coach is there for the money. The only thing is arab nations in general will be well supported.

  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Makes sense to start out with both Shaw and Trippier?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yep, bargains

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      They certainly seem to tick all the boxes: nailed, good CS fixtures, strong attacking potential, good value...
      I just have Trippier atm but if we don't get any clarity on the Dumfries fitness situation then Shaw is probably top of my replacements list

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Exactly the same thought as me

      2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree. a problem with 2 England defensive assets is if they leak a goal, chances are 2 subs used from the second game.

  3. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option !!!
    A) Neymar + De Paul
    B) Richarlison + Hazard (Double up with KDB)
    B) Richarlison + Eriksen (poopy second fixture)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      C is what I have currently (Denmark triple up for MD1) but my MD2 moves will likely move both of them out (Richarlison & Eriksen - Mitrovic & someone)

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Just annoying rich plays the last day so makes it risky having him as a punt. Only player in my team I’m not happy with is De Paul so need a way of funding him to someone more interesting. If only they had a friendly so we could see what Brazil were going to do !

        Also if I land in the 8m mid mark I think I could prefer hazard over eriksen if fit for those first 2

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    This game is awful so far. First time looking and they're missing tons and tons of players.

    No Martinez for Argentina, they have only 2 players you can pick from Cameroon...

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Both Argentina Martinez’s there for me and why on earth would you pick anyone from Cameroon it’s doing us a favour

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Lautaro & Lisandro there, Emi still MIA

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh oops yeah that Martínez okay fair that’s a bit rubbish true

    2. Aribo Starmix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 Dutch keepers... neither of which made the squad. Shambles.

  5. boc610
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    DANISH camera crew threatened by Qatar world cup organisers for filming on street even though they were fully accredited and allowed to be there. no coincidence at all that Denmark one of the biggest critics of their human rights record....the signs are already looking pretty ominous for this tournament..

