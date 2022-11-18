21
  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dumfries, Shaw, Trippier, Maehle, Sosa
    Di Maria, Eriksen, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen
    Messi

    Rochet; Neymar, Musiala, Richarlison.

    0.5 ITB

    Playing WC in MD2 so team is set up for MD1 only. Anywhere you would spend the 0.5? Thoughts on a Morata punt knowing I can transfer him out if he doesn't start?

    1. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      really similar to mine. only differences are i have pasveer for martinez, pavard for sosa, KDB and de paul for eriksen and musiala, and 0 in the bank.

      i think i like darwin over morata even if morata starts tbh. hard to say though.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Do you like Darwin over Richarlison though?

        1. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          if they were the same price darwin might edge it for me, but i suppose i've decided that the extra 0.5 is better spent elsewhere. unless i change my mind again, which is probably inevitable.

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks for the replies. I think I'll keep Rich and the 0.5 ITB. Could be useful if someone like Musiala or Olsen don't start.

  2. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Official World Cup Fantasy looking more like a child's game.

    Might just play Fanteam now.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I hear you. Fisher Price my first fantasy game designed purely for clicks.

  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    So in the four gameweeks until the quarter final stage, not only do you effectively have four free hits, but an additional 6 transfers as well?

    Pathetic game design. Challenge lies elsewhere.

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      In reply to this and the above, it is about getting return visits rather than picking players. Whoever's dedicated enough to manage their team every day will win.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good point. Big advantage for engaged players.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sounds fun to me.

      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        This. The game clearly isn’t meant to be taken seriously and is there for a bit of fun

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Theo Hernandez likely to start for France?

    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very IMO 90%

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes.

  5. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Araujo likely to start for Uruguay

    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Missed a question mark there oops

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Last I heard, no. He's still recovering from injury.

      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks - shame really, would’ve been nice to have another good 3.5 defender option

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wow. He's 3.5m?! Should be first choice for them if he recovers. Not an option for MD1 but could be essential later on.

  6. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Vinicius and Muisala
    Or
    Modric and Eriksen

