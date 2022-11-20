Matchday 1 of the World Cup is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some very last-minute differential options for the official FIFA game.

For everything else you might need ahead of today's deadline, from team previews to predicted line-ups, check out our complete guide.

The line-ups from Qatar v Ecuador are just coming out, so we’ll link to the Dugout Discussion here when it’s live.

Don't forget to enter our tournament predictor game this afternoon for a chance to win £500, while a reminder that Premium Memberships for this site will now include all Opta player and team from not just World Cup qualifying but the tournament proper itself!

LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Ownership: 7.5%

7.5% Price: $8.0m

$8.0m MD1 fixture: Saudi Arabia

While Lionel Messi ($10.5m) remains the standout pick in Argentina’s attack, a double-up including Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m) is appealing in Matchday 1, given that Lionel Scaloni’s side meet relative-minnows Saudi Arabia.

Martinez matched Messi for qualifying goals (7), also netting when his country beat Italy in the ‘Finalissima’ back in July.

Furthermore, he actually outshot Messi inside the box (31/26) during qualifying and was also ahead for big chances (9/5).

Martinez was an unused substitute in Argentina’s final World Cup warm-up match against UAE but had only been in action three days previously, so was merely being rested.

With Messi and Angel Di Maria’s ($8.5m) creativity in behind, Martinez could offer terrific value in Matchday 1.

IVAN PERISIC

Ownership: 6.6%

6.6% Price: $7.5m

$7.5m MD1 fixture: Morocco

Ivan Perisic ($7.5m) takes up a more attacking role for Croatia than he does at Tottenham Hotspur, regularly lining up as a left winger/inside forward.

In qualifying, he was his side’s joint-top scorer with three goals and also posted team-leading totals for goal attempts (28), shots inside the box (25) and penalty box touches (62).

Quite simply, he is Croatia’s chief goal threat.

In addition, Perisic also shares set-piece duties with Luka Modric ($8.5m), so there is potential for assist points in Qatar too.

With a decent record at World Cup finals (five goals, three assists in 10 games), Perisic could be an effective differential against Morocco in Matchday 1, given his 6.6 per cent ownership.

CODY GAKPO

Ownership: 4.0%

4.0% Price: $7.0m

$7.0m MD1 fixture: Senegal

Cody Gakpo ($7.0m) isn’t completely assured of a start in Matchday 1, but his chances have been handed a boost with Memphis Depay ($8.5m) expected to miss out through injury.

The 23-year-old has been in electric form for PSV this season, with a whopping 21 attacking returns (nine goals, 12 assists) in only 14 Eredivisie appearances.

Capable of playing out wide, up front or in behind a striker, Gakpo is a versatile attacker who could be set to announce himself on the international stage in Qatar.

Priced at just $7.0m and with Senegal up first in Matchday 1, Gakpo is an intriguing differential pick and one of the best mid-price forwards on offer in World Cup Fantasy.