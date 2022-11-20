67
  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is this the plan?

    If you WC for GW2 you wouldnt want Germany or Spain players since they are playing each other.
    In GW 3 Belgium plays Croatia
    Germany has Costa Rica GW 3.
    As I understand it, your WC remains open during GW 2. If true you could ship Belgium & Croatia players to German players after they play GW 2 games still on the same WC.

    This is what I have interpreted. Not sure. Ive been wrong on the rules in this game.

    gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      That's the play!

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    A) Eriksen Giroud (Have Olsen)
    B) Plata Kane (no Fra cover)

    Open Controls
    gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A, but not crazy about Eriksen.

  Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hope your differentials do well. At least the two I own, anyway.

  Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Galindez 4m starts

  gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    A) Galindez + Cancelo
    B) Costa + Pavard

    The Iceman
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B.

  Straobalno
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Do we know who is first choice for Nederland goalkeeper?

    idaho23
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Noppert according to Dutch sources within the squad.

  sj8070
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Random Q - is there anyway to 'undo' playing a chip?
    I was thinking of changing Mbappe to Kane as 12th man but it seems there's literally nothing that you can do to change once it's made (even resetting the team doesn't undo the chip). Unless I'm being thick?
    Of course I COULD do another entry.

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      When I hit reset it cleaned my whole team back to zero

    the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Locked in mate.

      Only other thing is to make a new team entirely 🙁

  Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    What's the rule for captain change & substitutions?

    gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      One captain change per MD. Unlimited substitutions (as long as the player you're subbing in hasn't played yet).

    The Iceman
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Maximum of two captaincy choices per gameweek.

      Unlimited subs including same day subs i.e. sub out keeper in early kick off for one playing in late kick off.

  idaho23
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hi lads,

    (A) Cancelo + Sosa
    (B) Shaw + Pavard

    Already have Trippier in my team. Thanks!

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

  The Iceman
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    A) Plata
    B) Khazri

    Final choice!

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B

    Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Going with A. Better fixture

  Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    best GK pair for 9.5.

    Currently on Noppert + Costa

    The Iceman
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Probably this. Stick.

  Gr3g
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    How many manual transfers from locked to unlocked players can be done in one game week? Cheers

  lespaul
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Boosters can't be toggled on and off like fpl

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Try to hit reset and start from scratch

  Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Skov Olsen or gundogon?

  Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Rudiger or marquinhos?

    Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Rudiger, only concern is MD2 match with Spain
      I think Serbia can give tough time to Brazil

  Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    A. De Paul + Cancelo
    B. De Arass + Lisandro Martinez

    Thanks

    the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      B

  the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    G2G?

    Costa
    Trippier, Dumfries, Pavard, Maehle, Sosa
    Di Maria, Bergwijn, Olsen
    Mbappe, Messi

    Rochet, Perisic, Neymar, De Arrascaeta

    *12th Man - Kane

    Thiga
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yup. Swap Rochet and Costa though. Uruguay play before Portugal.

      the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Crap thanks for the reminder - GL

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      G2G mate, gone Hernandez over Pavard though personally

      the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I was going to go with him but is he as nailed as Pavard?

        Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          He has been injured so not sure, but I'm taking the risk because he so attacking

          the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Theo right?

            Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Yeah

              the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Thanks - I was on him yesterday but his nailness turned me off

  Lucas8406
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Richarlison or Giroud?

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Richy

  D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Hey guys. What is the template?

  sentz05
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Galindez
    Cancelo Trippier Dumfries
    KDB Bergwein Olsen Pulisic
    CR7 Mbappe Messi
    Rocha Sosa De Paul Salman

    Any changes need to be made here?

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A - KDB & Rich
    B - Modric & Neymar

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      B

  Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is there a WC Fantasy league to join for FFScout? Code anyone?

    Futureform
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yeah wondering this too!

    Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Don't know about FFScout

      Looking for one, made this private league eventually, you and other friends here may like to join
      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

  Lucas8406
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best mid under 7.5m?

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bergwijn

      the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        This 😉

  Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Can you change the captain in the same day?

    For example, both Argentina and France play on the same day, can you switch it from Messi to Mbappe?

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Great, thanks!

  Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is Lautaro nailed on or could Alvarez start ahead of him?

  Gr3g
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best mid up to 5.5m please? Thanks!

    Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      De Paul, De Arass., Caicedo, Khazri

    the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      De Paul

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      De Arras

  Futureform
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    12th man chip - which round is best to use it?

    Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Today

    the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      MD1

    Futureform
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thanks both. I'm scrambling now!! Ha!!

    Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably now, when there's plenty of minnows to target.

  Futureform
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Best 12th man (have Giroud):

    A) Kane
    B) Mbappe

