Ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup, we compiled a list of potential set-piece takers and penalty-takers for each competing country.

The correspondents who contributed to our team previews and the set-piece numbers from World Cup qualification, which can be found in the Premium Members Area, were the main sources of inspiration for this.

Now, with the tournament underway, we can update this list.

Below we’ve highlighted the players in bold who have taken a penalty, free-kick or corner in Qatar, with anyone else on the list left over from our original table.

For example, we suspect that Ajdin Hrustic would be on the bulk of set plays when fit to start for Australia, based on what we saw during qualification.

Here it is, then, our refreshed table.

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Neymar is first in line for direct free-kicks with Brazil.

We’re getting this list out early because of the quick turnaround between Matchdays but we’ll add Groups G and H after their fixtures have been played on Thursday.